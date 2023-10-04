CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Class 10 English board exam 2024 in the month of February 2024, tentatively. For the academic year 2023-24, the English syllabus content has been reduced by about 30%. Also, staying in sync with the NEP 2020 and NCF 2024 changes, the CBSE Board Exams 2024 class 10 will be based on the revised syllabus of English Communicative and Language and literature. We have provided here the latest question paper structure and marking scheme for the paper. This article discusses the CBSE Class 10 English marking scheme, marks distribution, chapter weightage and question paper format to help students ace the 2024 board exams.
CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Exam 2024 Highlights
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
English
|
Subject Code
|
184
|
Medium
|
English
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
Section-wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2024
Section - Wise Weightage for CBSE English Exam 2024 Class 10:
|
|
Sections
|
Weightage
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
20 Marks
|
B
|
Writing Skills with Grammar
|
20 Marks
|
C
|
Language through Literature
|
40 Marks
CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper Pattern 2024
The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 English board exam 2024 is given below:
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Competencies
|
Total Weightage
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, analysing, inferring, interpreting and vocabulary
|
20
|
B
|
Writing Skills with Grammar
|
Creative expression of an opinion, reasoning, justifying, illustrating, appropiracy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency. Applying conventions, using integrated structures with accuracy and fluency.
|
20
|
C
|
Language through Literature
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating, applying literary conventions illustrating and justifying etc. Extract relevant information, identifying the central theme and sub-theme, understanding the writer’s message and writing fluently.
|
40
|
Total no. of questions = 11
Total marks = 80
Now check the structure of the CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2024 here:
|
1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks)
2. Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks)
3 Grammar 10 Marks
4. Writing a Formal Letter based on a given situation, in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks
5. Writing an Analytical Paragraph in100-120 words on a g i ven Map / Chart / Graph / Cue/ s . One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks
Reference to the Context (5+5 = 10 Marks)
6.One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.
7. One extract out of two from poetry.
8. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book FIRST FLIGHT to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 4x3=12 marks
9. Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 2x3=6 marks
10.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the text. This canbe a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the text. 6 marks
11.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET, on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks
CBSE Class 10 English Important Study Material
- CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024
- CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024
- CBSE Class 10 English Additional Practice Questions 2024
- NCERT Books for Class 10 English (Latest Edition for 2023-24)
- NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English
- Chapter-wise CBSE Class 10 English Important Questions and Answers for 2024
- CBSE Board 2024: CBSE Class 10 English Formal Letter Writing Format, Solved Examples & Expert Tips
- CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download
- CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023
- CBSE Class 10 English Paper Answer Key 2023
- CBSE Class 10 Toppers Answer Sheets (All Subjects)
- CBSE Class 10 English Preparation Tips 2024: How to Score 90+ marks?