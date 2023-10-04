CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 English Paper Pattern 2024: Check CBSE Class 10 English marking scheme and question paper pattern for the CBSE board exam 2024 class 10 and get direct link to important study material for board exam.

Get here CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage
Get here CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Class 10 English board exam 2024 in the month of February 2024, tentatively. For the academic year 2023-24, the English syllabus content has been reduced by  about 30%. Also, staying in sync with the NEP 2020 and NCF 2024 changes, the CBSE Board Exams 2024 class 10 will be based on the revised syllabus of English Communicative and Language and literature. We have provided here the latest question paper structure and marking scheme for the paper.  This article discusses the CBSE Class 10 English marking scheme, marks distribution, chapter weightage and question paper format to help students ace the 2024 board exams.

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Exam 2024 Highlights

Specifics

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

English

Subject Code

184

Medium

English

Time Duration

3 Hours

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total Marks

100

Section-wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2024

Section - Wise Weightage for CBSE English Exam 2024 Class 10:

Career Counseling

 

Sections 

Weightage

A

Reading Skills 

20 Marks

B

Writing Skills with Grammar 

20 Marks

C

Language through Literature 

40 Marks

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper Pattern 2024

The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 English board exam 2024 is given below: 

Section

Type of Questions

Competencies

Total Weightage

A

Reading Skills 

Conceptual understanding, decoding, analysing, inferring, interpreting and vocabulary

20

B

Writing Skills with Grammar 

Creative expression of an opinion, reasoning, justifying, illustrating, appropiracy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency. Applying conventions, using integrated structures with accuracy and fluency.

20

C

Language through Literature 

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating, applying literary conventions illustrating and justifying etc. Extract relevant information, identifying the central theme and sub-theme, understanding the writer’s message and writing fluently.

40

Total no. of questions = 11

Total marks = 80 

Now check the structure of the CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2024 here:

1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks) 

2. Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks)

3 Grammar 10 Marks

4. Writing a Formal Letter based on a given situation, in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks

5. Writing an Analytical Paragraph in100-120 words on a g i ven Map / Chart / Graph / Cue/ s . One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks

Reference to the Context (5+5 = 10 Marks)

6.One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.

7. One extract out of two from poetry.

8. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book FIRST FLIGHT to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 4x3=12 marks

9. Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 2x3=6 marks

10.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the text. This canbe a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the text. 6 marks

11.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET, on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks

CBSE Class 10 English Important Study Material

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next