CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks)

2. Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks)

3 Grammar 10 Marks

4. Writing a Formal Letter based on a given situation, in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks

5. Writing an Analytical Paragraph in100-120 words on a g i ven Map / Chart / Graph / Cue/ s . One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks

Reference to the Context (5+5 = 10 Marks)

6.One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.

7. One extract out of two from poetry.

8. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book FIRST FLIGHT to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 4x3=12 marks

9. Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 2x3=6 marks

10.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the text. This canbe a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the text. 6 marks

11.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET, on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks