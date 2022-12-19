CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE English Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Find the previous years question papers of CBSE Class 10th Board Exam of English. By using these previous year question papers which are provided with solutions will help you master the subject.

CBSE English Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: English has become the lingua-franca of the world. For the class 10th students in CBSE Board, it is a crucial subject as well. No matter which stream and which profession the students pursue later on, having proficiency in English will only benefit the candidates.And there is no better way to master the paper than solving the previous year question papers. In this article, you will get the previous year Question Papers for Class 10 along with solutions in PDF format here.

Students must note that CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature syllabus has undergone rationalisation and we suggest students to very carefully go through the syllabus to see what all to study and what all to not waste their time on.

To make it simpler for you,

First, check CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature syllabus 2022-23 here.

Now, go through CBSE Class 10 English DELETED Syllabus list for 2022-23 to make sure that you are only studying what is going to be evaluated in the upcoming 2023 board examination.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10 English with solutions



Links to download the CBSE Class 10 English Previous Years’ Solved Question Papers are given below:

What is the importance of the English Question Paper for the CBSE Class 10 Students?

To perform well in the board exam, students have to focus on mastering the whole curriculum by knowing the syllabus contents and understanding the format of questions to be asked in the board exam. Previous years' question papers are helpful for the candidates get an insight into all the type of questions that could be asked in board exams.

CBSE Class 10th Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF

Why should one solve English Previous Year’s Question Papers?

English paper requires a clear understanding of the subject material - creative writing, prose or poetry. In fact, it’s equally important for the candidates to know how to attempt the questions considering the word limit, time limit, number of questions, marking scheme and soon.

Here, by solving the CBSE class 10 English previous year papers of English is a prerequisite for students to confidently attempt the paper and write without errors.

Questions asked in the previous years’ exam papers retain their importance even when the question paper design may have been altered because the major portion stays the same. Also, the aim of the curriculum maintains the same position, to enable students to proficiently create and engage in meaningful and important discourse in the language in academic and professional settings in future.

We have provided here the updated and revised resources for you to refer to.

Since the syllabus has undergone changes, it is important that the candidates are referring to the latest resource materials to avoid wasting time and getting confused.

All the best!