CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021: Question Paper PDF, Answer Key Here

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper and Answer Key for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 are available here. Check exclusive answers for all questions by experts.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has successfully conducted the Class 10 English Paper Today. The exam for English Language and Literature paper started at 11:30 AM and concluded at 1:00 PM. We are providing here the Question Paper in PDF format along with the answer key (by experts).

CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Question Paper Format was as follows:

1.The question paper consisted of 60 questions divided into three Sections - A, B and C

Section A (Reading) had 18 questions out of which any 14 required to be attempted.

Section B (Writing & Grammar) had 12 questions out of which any 10 required to be attempted.

Section C (Literature) had 30 questions out of which any 26 required to be attempted.

2.There was no negative marking.

3.Total weightage of CBSE Class 10 English Paper was 40 Marks.

4.Time allowed to write the paper was 90 minutes.

