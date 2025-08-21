NIACL AO Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Per Month, Slip, Job Profile, Allowance

NIACL AO Salary 2025: The New India Assurance Company Ltd aims to fill 550 vacancies for the Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in the Scale I cadre from the open market. It is a promising career opportunity for all the graduates and postgraduates who are looking for a stable job with attractive benefits. Candidates eyeing this post will have to qualify prelims, mains, and interview rounds to get appointed for this post. The starting basic salary for this role will be Rs 50,925 along with other admissible allowances. Overall, the gross salary for this post will be around Rs. 90,000 per month in the metro city. Beyond basic pay, aspirants should also review the work requirements to ascertain whether they match their career choices and qualifications. Further details about the NIACL AO Salary per month and other relevant details are discussed on this page.

NIACL AO Salary The New India Assurance Company Ltd has provided details about the NIACL AO salary and other information in the official notification PDF itself. Interested candidates should read the advertisement carefully to check the financial benefits and responsibilities associated with the role. The pay scale of the Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) will be Rs. 50925-2500 (14)-85925-2710 (4)- 96765. It indicates that the employees will receive regular increments in their basic pay, making the role more appealing. The selected candidates will also be able to enjoy allowances like DA, HRA, Medical Benefits, etc as per the rules of the company. Also, check: NIACL AO Syllabus NIACL AO Salary Structure The salary structure for the NIACL AO post is quite competitive. It details multiple components like basic income, pay scale, gross pay, net pay, allowances, deductions, in-hand pay, etc. Here is the breakdown of the NIACL AO salary structure discussed below for reference purposes.

Components Amount Basic Pay Rs 50,925 Dearness Allowance Rs 2800 (approx) House Rent Allowance Rs 3500 (approx) Conveyance Allowance Rs 1900 (approx) Gross Total Rs 84000 (approx) Less: NPS Rs 7900 (approx) Less: TDS Rs 3000 (approx) Net Salary Rs 73000-Rs 74000 (Approx) NIACL AO Salary Slip Every NIACL AO employee receives a salary slip at the end of every month. It is provided to help them track their monthly income and expenditure. It comprises various details such as basic, DA, HRA, conveyance allowances, NPS, TDS, gross earnings, gross deductions, net salary, etc. It is one of the essential documents to prove your employment or file taxes. NIACL AO Salary In-Hand NIACL AO in-hand salary refers to the earnings calculated after adding basic pay and allowances, and deducting NPS, TDS, and other contributions. So, the salary of newly appointed AOs will include basic pay of Rs. 50,925 plus allowances. The actual monthly salary may vary based on the city of posting. The gross NIACL AO salary in hand will be around Rs. 90,000 per month in the metro city.

NIACL AO Salary Per Month The NIACL AO Salary per month falls under the pay scale of Rs 50925- 2500(14)- 85925-2710(4)- 96765 and other applicable allowances. The regular annual increments make the salary more attractive and fulfilling. The NIACL AO in hand salary is expected to range between Rs 73000 and Rs 74000 per month, depending on the city of posting. NIACL AO Salary After 5 years The NIACL AO pay scale indicates increments in the basic pay every year. So, the newly appointed employee will receive an increment of Rs 2500 in their initial basic pay for the next 14 years. The NIACL AO salary after 5 years will include basic pay of Rs 63,425 per month and admissible allowances like DA, HRA, medical benefits, etc. NIACL AO Salary: Perks & Allowances The appointed Administrative Officers will also receive several perks, benefits, and allowances as per the rules and regulations of the company. The following allowances are included in the NIACL AO salary per month:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Conveyance Allowance

National Pension System governed by PFRDA

Gratuity

LTS

Medical Benefits

Group Personal Accident Insurance

Company’s / leased accommodation, etc. NIACL AO Job Profile Candidates applying for the NIACL AO post should be aware of the job responsibilities to avoid any disappointment or stress after the appointment. The roles and responsibilities included in the NIACL Job Profile are as follows: To handle insurance policies and ensure the smooth functioning of the department.

To assess all the documents carefully for seamless verification and approval of the insurance claims.

To resolve all the queries and complaints of the customers.

To handle records and submit reports to the reporting seniors.

To review risks and establish insurance policy terms.

NIACL AO Service Conditions The service conditions of NIACL AO will depend on the prescribed company’s rules. The appointed candidates can be posted/transferred to any location in India based on the company's requirements. The minimum stay at the initial posting place will be five years. Those who are appointed under specialist streams will have to work in the same specialisation for at least 10 years. But, they will be eligible for promotions based on the Company rules. Also, read: LIC Assistan Engineer Syllabus LIC AAO Syllabus Simplification Questions LIC AAO Salary NIACL AO Probation Period Applicants appointed in the Officers’ cadre will undergo probation for a period of 1 year from the date of joining the services. The probation period can be extended up to one year. During this phase, the Officers should qualify the non-life Licentiate exam organised by the Insurance Institute of India. Successful candidates in this test will be considered for confirmation of service in the Company. Those who fail to pass this test within the extended probation period may face termination from service.