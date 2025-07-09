Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NICL AO Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Syllabus PDF for Generalist and Specialists Posts

NICL AO Syllabus 2025 is an important tool for preparation. With the exam scheduled for July 20, prospective candidates planning to appear for the exam must know the latest syllabus and exam pattern to increase their chances of qualifying. Scroll on to know NICL AO Syllabus for English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Knowledge. Also, learn the exam pattern, marking scheme and negative marking for AO Generalist and Specialist post.

Jul 18, 2025, 14:13 IST
Check detailed NICL AO Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam with latest exam pattern.

NICL AO Syllabus is released by the National Insurance Company Limited on its official website. To score well in the Prelims exam scheduled for July 20, candidates must be thoroughly familiar with the latest NICL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern. NICL AO exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains, each designed to assess your skills in English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. To excel, it is essential to master every topic outlined in the syllabus.
A clear understanding and well-planned preparation will help you stay focused and outperform in the exam. This article provides the detailed NICL AO Syllabus for the Prelims and Mains exams, along with important topics to enhance your chances of performing exceptionally well.

NICL AO Syllabus 2025

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will conduct the NICL AO Prelims exam on July 20 to shortlist candidates for the Administrative Officer (AO) Generalist and Specialist posts. Those securing marks above the prescribed NICL AO cut off will qualify for the Mains exam, scheduled to be held on August 31. With 266 AO vacancies on offer and thousands of aspirants expected to compete, candidates must leave no stone unturned in their preparation. One of the best ways to gain an edge over others is to have a clear understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern.

Particulars

Details

Organisation

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

Exam Name

NICL Administrative Officer (AO)

Vacancies

266

Exam Date

July 20, 2025

Stages

Prelims, Mains & Interview

Mode of Exam

Online (Computer Based Test)

Subjects

Reasoning, English, Quant, GA, Professional Knowledge (for Mains)

NICL AO Syllabus PDF

Having the latest NICL AO Syllabus PDF up your sleeve will help you gain an edge over others. It will help you stay focused and plan better strategies for success. Find the direct link to download NICL AO Syllabus PDF below.

NICL AO Syllabus PDF Download

What is NICL AO Selection Process

The selection process for NICL Administrative Officer (AO) comprises three stages:

  1. Preliminary Examination (Online)
  2. Mains Examination (Online)
  3. Interview

Candidates must qualify each stage to be considered for the final appointment.

What is NICL AO Exam Pattern?

The recruitment authority conducts NICL AO in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Aspirants need to clear each stage to proceed to the subsequent stages. While the Prelims acts as a qualifying round, the Mains and Interview marks are considered for the final merit list. It’s crucial for candidates to thoroughly understand the exam pattern to optimise their preparation strategy.

NICL AO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The Preliminary exam will consist of three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted for 60 minutes, with separate sectional timing.

Sections

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Time Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 Minutes (1 Hour)

NICL AO Exam Pattern 2025 Mains

NICL AO Mains paper pattern differs for Generalist and Specialist post. Here, we have discussed both objective and descriptive tests.

NICL AO Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

NICL AO Prelims 2025 will feature three sections — Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Questions will be designed to assess candidates' aptitude, comprehension, and problem-solving abilities.

NICL AO Syllabus for English

English is one of the most scoring and easiest sections. It includes questions on topics like Synonyms Antonyms, cloze test, spot the errors etc. 

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Cloze Test
  • Spelling Checks
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Improving Sentences
  • Jumbling of Paragraphs
  • Completing sentences and paragraphs
  • Parts of Speech
  • Articles
  • Prepositions Fillers
  • Detection of errors

NICL AO Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude

Take a look at the table below to know the topics included in NICL AO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus:

Topics

Sub Topics
 

BODMAS, Square &amp; Cube, Square &amp; cube root, Indices, fraction, percentage, etc.

Number Series

Missing Number series, Wrong number series, etc.

Inequality

Linear equation, Quadratic equation, Quantity comparison (I and II), etc.

Arithmetic

Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number System, HCF and LCM, Average, Age, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and Work &amp; wage, Pipe and Cistern, Profit and Loss and discount, Speed Time Distance, Boat And stream, Train, Mensuration 2D and 3D, Probability, Permutation and combination, etc.

Data Interpretation (DI)

Table DI, Missing Table DI, Pie chart DI (single and multiple pie chart), Line chart DI (Single and multiple lines), Bar chart DI, Mixed DI, Caselet (Simple table-based caselet, Venn diagram based case let, Arithmetic based case), etc.

Data Sufficiency (DS)

Two-Statement Data Sufficiency

NICL AO GK Syllabus 2025

The syllabus of General Awareness includes the below-mentioned topics. Aspirants are advised to read the newspapers daily to attempt the maximum questions from this section:

  • National and International Current Affairs
  • Sports News
  • Central Government Schemes
  • Agreements/MoU
  • Books & Authors
  • Summits & Conferences
  • Defense News
  • Science & Technology News
  • Banking & Insurance News
  • Static GK
  • Ranks/Reports/Indexes
  • Business & Economy Related News
  • Important Days
  • Obituaries
  • Important Appointments
  • Important Awards & Honours
  • Union Budget 2023-24
  • Current Static
  • Apps & Portals
  • Static Insurance
  • Committees/Councils
  • NICL In News
  • International Loans
  • Abbreviation

NICL AO Reasoning Syllabus 2025

Have a look at the table to know the detailed NICL AO Syllabus for Reasoning:

Topics

Sub Topics

Puzzles

Box-based puzzle, Designation-based puzzle, Category based puzzle, Floor / Flat-floor based puzzle, Day / Month / Year based puzzle

Seating Arrangement

Circular Seating Arrangement (Uncertain), Square / Rectangle / Triangular seating Arrangement, Linear seating arrangement, Single row, Double row, Uncertain

Miscellaneous

Inequality (Direct and Indirect Statement), Distance and Direction (Normal), Coding-Decoding (General), Blood Relation (Normal), Syllogism (2/3 statement + 2 conclusion), Series, Alpha-numeric-symbol based, Alpha-numeric based, Word-based, Number based, Digit based series, Letter based series, Order – Ranking (Comparison), Word Pair / Number Pair, Word formation (Meaningful word), Odd one out, Word / Number based (Multiple operations)

NICL AO Computer Syllabus

Aspirants must have a basic understanding of computers. The NICL AO Computer syllabus includes following topics.

  • Fundamentals of Computer
  • History of Computers
  • Networking
  • Software & Hardware
  • Basic Knowledge of the Internet
  • Computer Languages
  • Computer Shortcut Keys
  • Database
  • Input and Output Devices
  • MS Office
  • Number System
  • Virus, Hacking, and Security Tools
  • Important computer terminologies and abbreviations

What is NICL AO Syllabus for Generalist?

The NICL syllabus for Generalist includes five key subjects in the Mains exams. These sections are Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. The topics that will be asked in the exam are explained in the article. 

Preparation Tips for NICL AO Syllabus

The syllabus of NICL AO exam is very vast. Hence it is important to approach the exam in a strategic manner to gain an edge over others:

  • Start with understanding the syllabus and latest exam pattern. 
  • Go through the preovious year papers to know the important topics which are asked frequently and types of questions being asked.
  • Prepare a proper study plan and allocate equal hours to all the sections. Devote atleast an hours daily to revise the important topics.
  • Attempt sample papers, previous year question papers and mock tests to know your preparedness level and strengths & weakness.
  • Focus more on your weak areas.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

