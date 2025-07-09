NICL AO Syllabus is released by the National Insurance Company Limited on its official website. To score well in the Prelims exam scheduled for July 20, candidates must be thoroughly familiar with the latest NICL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern. NICL AO exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains, each designed to assess your skills in English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. To excel, it is essential to master every topic outlined in the syllabus.

A clear understanding and well-planned preparation will help you stay focused and outperform in the exam. This article provides the detailed NICL AO Syllabus for the Prelims and Mains exams, along with important topics to enhance your chances of performing exceptionally well. NICL AO Syllabus 2025 The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will conduct the NICL AO Prelims exam on July 20 to shortlist candidates for the Administrative Officer (AO) Generalist and Specialist posts. Those securing marks above the prescribed NICL AO cut off will qualify for the Mains exam, scheduled to be held on August 31. With 266 AO vacancies on offer and thousands of aspirants expected to compete, candidates must leave no stone unturned in their preparation. One of the best ways to gain an edge over others is to have a clear understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern.

Particulars Details Organisation National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Exam Name NICL Administrative Officer (AO) Vacancies 266 Exam Date July 20, 2025 Stages Prelims, Mains & Interview Mode of Exam Online (Computer Based Test) Subjects Reasoning, English, Quant, GA, Professional Knowledge (for Mains) NICL AO Syllabus PDF Having the latest NICL AO Syllabus PDF up your sleeve will help you gain an edge over others. It will help you stay focused and plan better strategies for success. Find the direct link to download NICL AO Syllabus PDF below. NICL AO Syllabus PDF Download What is NICL AO Selection Process The selection process for NICL Administrative Officer (AO) comprises three stages: Preliminary Examination (Online) Mains Examination (Online) Interview

Candidates must qualify each stage to be considered for the final appointment. What is NICL AO Exam Pattern? The recruitment authority conducts NICL AO in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Aspirants need to clear each stage to proceed to the subsequent stages. While the Prelims acts as a qualifying round, the Mains and Interview marks are considered for the final merit list. It’s crucial for candidates to thoroughly understand the exam pattern to optimise their preparation strategy. NICL AO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The Preliminary exam will consist of three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted for 60 minutes, with separate sectional timing. Sections No. of Questions Max. Marks Time Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes (1 Hour)

NICL AO Exam Pattern 2025 Mains NICL AO Mains paper pattern differs for Generalist and Specialist post. Here, we have discussed both objective and descriptive tests. NICL AO Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise NICL AO Prelims 2025 will feature three sections — Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Questions will be designed to assess candidates' aptitude, comprehension, and problem-solving abilities. NICL AO Syllabus for English English is one of the most scoring and easiest sections. It includes questions on topics like Synonyms Antonyms, cloze test, spot the errors etc. Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Spelling Checks

Idioms and Phrases

Improving Sentences

Jumbling of Paragraphs

Completing sentences and paragraphs

Parts of Speech

Articles

Prepositions Fillers

Detection of errors

NICL AO Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude Take a look at the table below to know the topics included in NICL AO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus: Topics Sub Topics BODMAS, Square & Cube, Square & cube root, Indices, fraction, percentage, etc. Number Series Missing Number series, Wrong number series, etc. Inequality Linear equation, Quadratic equation, Quantity comparison (I and II), etc. Arithmetic Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number System, HCF and LCM, Average, Age, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and Work & wage, Pipe and Cistern, Profit and Loss and discount, Speed Time Distance, Boat And stream, Train, Mensuration 2D and 3D, Probability, Permutation and combination, etc. Data Interpretation (DI) Table DI, Missing Table DI, Pie chart DI (single and multiple pie chart), Line chart DI (Single and multiple lines), Bar chart DI, Mixed DI, Caselet (Simple table-based caselet, Venn diagram based case let, Arithmetic based case), etc. Data Sufficiency (DS) Two-Statement Data Sufficiency

NICL AO GK Syllabus 2025 The syllabus of General Awareness includes the below-mentioned topics. Aspirants are advised to read the newspapers daily to attempt the maximum questions from this section: National and International Current Affairs

Sports News

Central Government Schemes

Agreements/MoU

Books & Authors

Summits & Conferences

Defense News

Science & Technology News

Banking & Insurance News

Static GK

Ranks/Reports/Indexes

Business & Economy Related News

Important Days

Obituaries

Important Appointments

Important Awards & Honours

Union Budget 2023-24

Current Static

Apps & Portals

Static Insurance

Committees/Councils

NICL In News

International Loans

Abbreviation NICL AO Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Have a look at the table to know the detailed NICL AO Syllabus for Reasoning: Topics Sub Topics Puzzles Box-based puzzle, Designation-based puzzle, Category based puzzle, Floor / Flat-floor based puzzle, Day / Month / Year based puzzle Seating Arrangement Circular Seating Arrangement (Uncertain), Square / Rectangle / Triangular seating Arrangement, Linear seating arrangement, Single row, Double row, Uncertain Miscellaneous Inequality (Direct and Indirect Statement), Distance and Direction (Normal), Coding-Decoding (General), Blood Relation (Normal), Syllogism (2/3 statement + 2 conclusion), Series, Alpha-numeric-symbol based, Alpha-numeric based, Word-based, Number based, Digit based series, Letter based series, Order – Ranking (Comparison), Word Pair / Number Pair, Word formation (Meaningful word), Odd one out, Word / Number based (Multiple operations)

NICL AO Computer Syllabus Aspirants must have a basic understanding of computers. The NICL AO Computer syllabus includes following topics. Fundamentals of Computer

History of Computers

Networking

Software & Hardware

Basic Knowledge of the Internet

Computer Languages

Computer Shortcut Keys

Database

Input and Output Devices

MS Office

Number System

Virus, Hacking, and Security Tools

Important computer terminologies and abbreviations What is NICL AO Syllabus for Generalist? The NICL syllabus for Generalist includes five key subjects in the Mains exams. These sections are Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. The topics that will be asked in the exam are explained in the article. Preparation Tips for NICL AO Syllabus The syllabus of NICL AO exam is very vast. Hence it is important to approach the exam in a strategic manner to gain an edge over others: