NICL AO Syllabus is released by the National Insurance Company Limited on its official website. To score well in the Prelims exam scheduled for July 20, candidates must be thoroughly familiar with the latest NICL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern. NICL AO exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains, each designed to assess your skills in English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. To excel, it is essential to master every topic outlined in the syllabus.
A clear understanding and well-planned preparation will help you stay focused and outperform in the exam. This article provides the detailed NICL AO Syllabus for the Prelims and Mains exams, along with important topics to enhance your chances of performing exceptionally well.
NICL AO Syllabus 2025
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will conduct the NICL AO Prelims exam on July 20 to shortlist candidates for the Administrative Officer (AO) Generalist and Specialist posts. Those securing marks above the prescribed NICL AO cut off will qualify for the Mains exam, scheduled to be held on August 31. With 266 AO vacancies on offer and thousands of aspirants expected to compete, candidates must leave no stone unturned in their preparation. One of the best ways to gain an edge over others is to have a clear understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
|
Exam Name
|
NICL Administrative Officer (AO)
|
Vacancies
|
266
|
Exam Date
|
July 20, 2025
|
Stages
|
Prelims, Mains & Interview
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Subjects
|
Reasoning, English, Quant, GA, Professional Knowledge (for Mains)
NICL AO Syllabus PDF
Having the latest NICL AO Syllabus PDF up your sleeve will help you gain an edge over others. It will help you stay focused and plan better strategies for success. Find the direct link to download NICL AO Syllabus PDF below.
What is NICL AO Selection Process
The selection process for NICL Administrative Officer (AO) comprises three stages:
- Preliminary Examination (Online)
- Mains Examination (Online)
- Interview
Candidates must qualify each stage to be considered for the final appointment.
What is NICL AO Exam Pattern?
The recruitment authority conducts NICL AO in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Aspirants need to clear each stage to proceed to the subsequent stages. While the Prelims acts as a qualifying round, the Mains and Interview marks are considered for the final merit list. It’s crucial for candidates to thoroughly understand the exam pattern to optimise their preparation strategy.
NICL AO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The Preliminary exam will consist of three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted for 60 minutes, with separate sectional timing.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Time Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 Minutes (1 Hour)
NICL AO Exam Pattern 2025 Mains
NICL AO Mains paper pattern differs for Generalist and Specialist post. Here, we have discussed both objective and descriptive tests.
NICL AO Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
NICL AO Prelims 2025 will feature three sections — Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Questions will be designed to assess candidates' aptitude, comprehension, and problem-solving abilities.
NICL AO Syllabus for English
English is one of the most scoring and easiest sections. It includes questions on topics like Synonyms Antonyms, cloze test, spot the errors etc.
- Reading Comprehension
- Cloze Test
- Spelling Checks
- Idioms and Phrases
- Improving Sentences
- Jumbling of Paragraphs
- Completing sentences and paragraphs
- Parts of Speech
- Articles
- Prepositions Fillers
- Detection of errors
NICL AO Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude
Take a look at the table below to know the topics included in NICL AO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus:
|
Topics
|
Sub Topics
|
BODMAS, Square & Cube, Square & cube root, Indices, fraction, percentage, etc.
|
Number Series
|
Missing Number series, Wrong number series, etc.
|
Inequality
|
Linear equation, Quadratic equation, Quantity comparison (I and II), etc.
|
Arithmetic
|
Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number System, HCF and LCM, Average, Age, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and Work & wage, Pipe and Cistern, Profit and Loss and discount, Speed Time Distance, Boat And stream, Train, Mensuration 2D and 3D, Probability, Permutation and combination, etc.
|
Data Interpretation (DI)
|
Table DI, Missing Table DI, Pie chart DI (single and multiple pie chart), Line chart DI (Single and multiple lines), Bar chart DI, Mixed DI, Caselet (Simple table-based caselet, Venn diagram based case let, Arithmetic based case), etc.
|
Data Sufficiency (DS)
|
Two-Statement Data Sufficiency
NICL AO GK Syllabus 2025
The syllabus of General Awareness includes the below-mentioned topics. Aspirants are advised to read the newspapers daily to attempt the maximum questions from this section:
- National and International Current Affairs
- Sports News
- Central Government Schemes
- Agreements/MoU
- Books & Authors
- Summits & Conferences
- Defense News
- Science & Technology News
- Banking & Insurance News
- Static GK
- Ranks/Reports/Indexes
- Business & Economy Related News
- Important Days
- Obituaries
- Important Appointments
- Important Awards & Honours
- Union Budget 2023-24
- Current Static
- Apps & Portals
- Static Insurance
- Committees/Councils
- NICL In News
- International Loans
- Abbreviation
NICL AO Reasoning Syllabus 2025
Have a look at the table to know the detailed NICL AO Syllabus for Reasoning:
|
Topics
|
Sub Topics
|
Puzzles
|
Box-based puzzle, Designation-based puzzle, Category based puzzle, Floor / Flat-floor based puzzle, Day / Month / Year based puzzle
|
Seating Arrangement
|
Circular Seating Arrangement (Uncertain), Square / Rectangle / Triangular seating Arrangement, Linear seating arrangement, Single row, Double row, Uncertain
|
Miscellaneous
|
Inequality (Direct and Indirect Statement), Distance and Direction (Normal), Coding-Decoding (General), Blood Relation (Normal), Syllogism (2/3 statement + 2 conclusion), Series, Alpha-numeric-symbol based, Alpha-numeric based, Word-based, Number based, Digit based series, Letter based series, Order – Ranking (Comparison), Word Pair / Number Pair, Word formation (Meaningful word), Odd one out, Word / Number based (Multiple operations)
NICL AO Computer Syllabus
Aspirants must have a basic understanding of computers. The NICL AO Computer syllabus includes following topics.
- Fundamentals of Computer
- History of Computers
- Networking
- Software & Hardware
- Basic Knowledge of the Internet
- Computer Languages
- Computer Shortcut Keys
- Database
- Input and Output Devices
- MS Office
- Number System
- Virus, Hacking, and Security Tools
- Important computer terminologies and abbreviations
What is NICL AO Syllabus for Generalist?
The NICL syllabus for Generalist includes five key subjects in the Mains exams. These sections are Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. The topics that will be asked in the exam are explained in the article.
Preparation Tips for NICL AO Syllabus
The syllabus of NICL AO exam is very vast. Hence it is important to approach the exam in a strategic manner to gain an edge over others:
- Start with understanding the syllabus and latest exam pattern.
- Go through the preovious year papers to know the important topics which are asked frequently and types of questions being asked.
- Prepare a proper study plan and allocate equal hours to all the sections. Devote atleast an hours daily to revise the important topics.
- Attempt sample papers, previous year question papers and mock tests to know your preparedness level and strengths & weakness.
- Focus more on your weak areas.
