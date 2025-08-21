Bihar NEET UG 2025: Rank Card Released BCECEB Release Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on 24th August at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Details here

Bihar NEET UG 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET UG 2025 Rank Card for the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC). This counselling is for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BVSc programmes under the 85% state quota seats in government and private medical colleges across Bihar.
Students who registered for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 can now download their rank card/merit position from the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar NEET UG 2025 Rank Card, candidates must log in using their UGMAC ID and Date of Birth.
Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be declared on August 24, 2025. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment order from August 24 to August 28, 2025. The rank card is a crucial document, as it will be used for seat allotment in medical and dental colleges across the state. Check this article for Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 1
Click here: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule PDF
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Students can check the table below for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates:
|
Event
|
Date / Time
|
Revised Seat Matrix posting on Board's website
|
12.08.2025
|
Fresh Online Registration & Choice Filling (Round-1 & Round-2) Start
|
13.08.2025
|
Last date for Registration, Application Submission & Editing
|
18.08.2025 (10:00 PM)
|
Last date for Choice Filling and Locking
|
18.08.2025 (11:59 PM)
|
Publication of Rank Card
|
20.08.2025
|
Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
24.08.2025
|
Downloading of Allotment Order (Round-1)
|
24.08.2025 – 28.08.2025
|
Documents Verification and Admission (Round-1)
|
26.08.2025 – 28.08.2025
Click here: Bihar NEET UG 2025 Rank Card Download
Steps to Check Bihar NEET UG 2025 Rank Card
Students can check the Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Rank Card by following the given steps:
-
Go to the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click UGMAC (NEET UG 2025) or Rank Card link.
-
Enter your UGMAC ID and Date of Birth.
-
Type the captcha (if shown) and click Submit/Login.
-
Your Rank Card will open on the screen.
-
Click Download or Print to save the Bihar NEET UG 2025 Rank Card PDF.
-
Check details like Name, UGMAC ID, NEET Roll No., Category, Rank.
-
Keep a copy saved for seat allotment and further counselling steps.
