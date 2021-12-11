CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Class 10 English Paper Analyais, Answer Key & Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper 2021 was held today across the country. The Paper was easy as reviewed by the experts. Students also called it simple. Check complete analysis here with answer key and latest updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary, CBSE conducted the last paper of Class 10 today. The exam for CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) was held from 11:30 AM to 01:00 PM. After the exam, we tried to collect the reactions from students on the difficulty level of the paper. Know the students’ feedback and experts analysis for today’s CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper.

You can download the question paper and check answer key for CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021 from the link mentioned below:

Students reactions for CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper

Feedback shared by the CBSE Class 10 students for today’s Class 10 English Paper is as follows:

Difficulty level of the paper - Very Easy

The most difficult part of the paper - Literature section had few questions based on in depth knowledge of textbook chapters.

The easiest part of the paper - Unseen passages and grammar questions were very easy.

Was the paper lengthy: No, it was easily solvable within 90 minutes.

Paper pattern: The pattern of the paper was entirely same as that of the latest sample paper

Was there any question out of syllabus: No, all the questions were from the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Syllabus.

Students are expecting more than 40 marks in the CBSE Class 10 English Paper.

Experts also call it an easy paper

When reviewed the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper, experts called it quite easy for all students. All the questions were asked directly. Even a below average student would manage to score 25-30 marks in the paper.

Thus, the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021 ended on a good note today. Now, students would have to wait for their results and start preparing for their second term exam that will be held in March-April, 2022. Keep visiting Jgran Josh for reliable and accurate study material and all latest updates on CBSE Board Exams.