CBSE Class 9 Social Science Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their mid-term examinations. This sample paper is designed to help students evaluate their understanding of key topics in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. By practicing with this sample question paper, students can familiarize themselves with the exam format and the different types of questions they may encounter. The CBSE Class 9 Mid Term Sample Paper 2025-26 is a valuable tool for students preparing for their exams, which are typically conducted in September and October. These question papers help students get a clear picture of the exam pattern, recognize important themes, and become comfortable with the question types. Students can easily access and download this paper from a provided link, making them a convenient way to self-assess and revise their coursework.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Units and Weightage (2025-26) History (India and the Contemporary World - I) Section Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks Allocated I Events and Process I The French Revolution 15 18+2 map pointing II Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution 15 III Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 15 II Livelihoods, Economies and Societies IV Forest, Society and Colonialism Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks) 5 V Pastoralists in the Modern World (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only) 10 Geography (Contemporary World - I) Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks Allocated 1 India – Size and Location 17







17+3 map pointing* 2 Physical Features of India 3 Drainage 10 4 Climate 12





5 Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (Only map pointing to be evaluated in the annual examination.) 3 Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks) 5 6 Population 8 Marks as mentioned above

Political Science (Democratic Politics - I) Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks Allocated 1 What is Democracy?

10









20 Why Democracy? 2 Constitutional Design 10 3 Electoral Politics 8 4 Working of Institutions 12 5 Democratic Rights 10 Economics Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks Allocated 1 The Story of Village Palampur (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only) 10







20 2 People as Resource 10 3 Poverty as a Challenge 15 4 Food Security in India 15 CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper (2025-26) SECTION A MCQs (1X20=20)

Q 1 The Tropic of Cancer passes through which north-eastern state? (a). Meghalaya (b) Mizoram (c) Assam (d). Manipur

Q 2 In which division of the Himalayas are the famous valleys of Kashmir, Kangra and Kullu located?

(a) The Himadri (b) The Himachal (c) The Shivaliks (d) The Duns

Q 3 Choose the correct option based on the following statements. Assertion (A): Rivers originating from Himalaya are perennial. Reason (R): The Himalayan rivers are fed by rainfall a)-Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b)- Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. c)- A is true, but R is false. d)- A is false, but R is true.

Q 4 In the context of Germany what was ‘Holocaust’? (a) Nazi propaganda (b) Nazi Honour Crosses (c) Nazi killing operations (d) A Nazi School

Q 5 The …… was the umbrella organization that led the struggle against the policies of segregation A. African People’s Congress B. African National Congress C. Congress of Africa D. None

Q 6 The procession of workers to the Winter Palace was attacked by the police killing

100 workers. This incident is called (a) Black Sunday (b) Bloody Sunday (c) Rebellious Sunday (d) Unlucky Sunday

Q 7 Gujjar Bakarwals are pastoralists belonging to which region? (a) Himachal Pradesh (b) Jammu and Kashmir (c) Bihar (d) Madhya Pradesh

Q 8 Who was the president of the constituent assembly? (a) Dr Rajender Prasad (b) Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar (c) Jaipal Singh (d) HC Mukherje

Q 9 Observe the above picture and choose correct option (a)The cartoon suggests the scene of booth capturing, an election malpractice with the gun . (b) Protecting democracy with guns. (c) demanding democracy with the gun (d) none of the above

Q 10 Why is the period from 1793 to 1794 referred to as the ‘Reign of Terror’? (a) Louis XVI’s successor became a tyrant (b) Robespierre followed a policy of severe control and punishment (c) Jacobins opted for loot and plunder

(d) None of the above

Q 11 Currently, in the LokSabha, ….. a number of seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. A. 84 B. 76 C. 67 D. 88

Q 12 Who has the power to call the joint session of parliament? (a) Prime Minister (b) President (c) Election Commissioner (d) Council of Ministers

Q 13 Which article of the constitution abolished untouchability in India ? Article 15 Article 16 Article 18 Article 17

Q 14 Operation Flood’ is related to : (a) Control flood (b) Produce fish (c) Milk production (d) Grain production

Q 15 Under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) foodgrains given per family per month is : (a) 40 kg (b) 35 kg (c) 20 kg (d) 25 kg

Q 16 Which of the following is a significant step towards providing elementary education to all the children in the age group of 6-14 years? (a) Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan

(b) Mid-day meal (c) Navodaya Vidyalaya (d) Sainik School

Q 17 Match the following economic activities with their categories mentioned A- Primary Activities i- Banking and Transport B-Secondary Activities ii- fishing C- Tertiary Activities iii- Baking of bread and weaving

Choose correct option A-i B-ii C-iii A-ii B-i C-iii A-ii B-iii C-i A-i B-iii C-ii

Q 18 In which state have the land reform measures helped to reduce poverty? (a) Tamil Nadu (b) Punjab (c) West Bengal (d) Kerala

Q 19 When was the National Food Security Act passed? (a) 2010 (b) 2011 (c) 2012 (d) 2013

Q 20 Money in hand is an example of- (a) Human capital (b) Fixed capital (c) Working capital (d) Physical capital Section B - VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTION (2x4=8) Q 21 Why is the difference between the durations of day and night hardly felt at Kanyakumari but not so in Kashmir? (2 Marks)

Q 22 Should the freedom of expression be extended to those who are spreading wrong and narrowminded ideas? Should they be allowed to confuse the public? (2 Marks) Q 23 What are the peculiar features of Nazi thinking? (2 Marks) Q 24 What is the role of education in human capital formation? (2 Marks) Section C - SHORT ANSWER QUESTION (3x5=15) Q 25 Explain the function of the judiciary in a democratic system. (3 Marks) Q 26 In your community, many women are not actively participating in the workforce. What steps can be taken to encourage women to participate in economic activities, and how can their participation contribute to overall economic development? (3 Marks) Q 27 Imagine you are a member of the Election Commission. You are tasked with ensuring free and fair elections in your district. What steps would you take to prevent the misuse of money and muscle power during elections? (3 Marks)

OR In your school, there is a debate about whether young citizens under 18 years of age should be allowed to vote. Some argue that voting is a right that should be given to all citizens, while others believe that young people may not have enough experience or maturity to make informed choices. What is your view on this matter, and why? (3 Marks) Q 28 Explain why Ahmedabad and Kolkata are able to see the noon Sun exactly overhead in a year but not Delhi. (3 Marks) Q 29 Examine the significance of the Tennis court oath in the French revolution. (3 Marks) Section D - LONG ANSWER QUESTION (4x5=20) Q 30 The right to constitutional remedies is the heart and soul of the Indian constitution. Justify the statement. (5 Marks) Q 31 “The distribution of population in India is uneven.“ Prove this statement with examples. (5 Marks)

Q 32- Examine the causes of poverty and explain any three measures adopted to remove poverty in India. (5 Marks) OR Discuss the various groups that are vulnerable to poverty. (5 Marks) Q 33- In what ways did the Nazi state seek to establish total control over its people? Explain with the example. (5 Marks) Section E - CASE BASED QUESTION (4x3=12) Q 34- Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:

The year 1904 was a particularly bad one for Russian workers. Prices of essential goods rose so quickly that real wages declined by 20 percent, and the membership of workers’ associations increased dramatically. When four members of the Assembly of Russian Workers, which had been formed in 1904, were dismissed at the Putilov Iron Works, there was a call for industrial action. Over the next few days over 1,10,000 workers in St. Petersburg went on strike demanding a reduction in the working day to eight hours, an increase in wages, and an improvement in working conditions. When the procession of workers led by Father Gapon reached the Winter Palace it was attacked by the police and the Cossacks. Over 100 workers were killed and about 300 wounded. The incident, known as Bloody Sunday, started a series of events that became known as the 1905 Revolution. Strikes took place all over the country and universities closed down when student bodies staged walkouts, complaining about the lack of civil liberties. Lawyers, doctors, engineers, and other middle-class workers established the Union of Unions and demanded a constituent assembly.

1. In the year 1904, the real wages of Russian workers declined by what percentage? (1)

2. What was the demand of the workers on strike at St. Petersburg?(1) 3. Name a few series of events that took place during the 1905 Revolution.(2)

Q 35- Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow: A Constitution is not merely a statement of values and philosophy. As we noted above, a Constitution is mainly about embodying these values into institutional arrangements. Much of the document called the Constitution of India is about these arrangements. It is a very long and detailed document. Therefore, it needs to be amended quite regularly to keep it updated. Those who crafted the Indian Constitution felt that it had to be in accordance with people’s aspirations and changes in society. They did not see it as a sacred, static and unalterable law. So, they made provisions to incorporate changes from time to time. These changes are called Constitutional amendments.The Constitution describes the institutional arrangements in a very legal language. If you read the Constitution for the first time, it can be quite difficult to understand. Yet the basic institutional design is not very difficult to understand.

Q 1. What are constitutional amendments?(1) Q 2. Mention the two major aspects in the working of institutional design.(1) Q 3. In what way institutional design puts limits to what the government can do?(2)

Q 36- Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow: Buffer Stock is the stock of food grains, namely wheat and rice, procured by the government through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The FCI purchases wheat and rice from the farmers in states where there is surplus production. The farmers are paid a pre-announced price for their crops. This price is called Minimum Support Price (MSP). The MSP is declared by the government every year before the sowing season to provide incentives to farmers for raising the production of these crops. The purchased food grains are stored in granaries. Do you know why this buffer stock was created by the government? This is done to distribute food grains in the deficit areas and among the poorer strata of the society at a price lower than the market price also known as Issue Price. This also helps resolve the problem of shortage of food during adverse weather conditions.

1.Government purchases food grains through which agency for buffer stock? (1) 2. Why does the government declare MSP every year? (1) 3. Why is Buffer Stock created by the government?(2) Section F - MAP BASED QUESTION (3+2=5) Q 37- A. On the given outline Political Map of Europe, identify the country marked as box with the help of following information and write its correct name on the line marked near it. B. On the given map of India, locate the following: 1-Chilka lake 2- Sariska wildlife sanctuary 3-Wular lake 37.1. A ).Name the place from where the French revolution was started. B ).Name one country which was with allied powers during the first world war. 37.2 A. Name the island group situated in Arabian sea B. Name the states from where River Ganga flows. C. Name the areas where evergreen forests are found

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Answer Key (2025-26) SECTION A 1-B 2-B 3-C 4-C 5-B 6-B 7-B 8-A 9-A 10-B 11-A 12-B 13-D 14-C 15-B 16-A 17-B 18-C 19-D 20-C SECTION B 21- Kanyakumari is located near the equator whereas Kashmir is located far away from the equator. We know that the day and night are almost 12 hours each on the equator. Hence, places located close to the equator do not feel a difference between the duration of day and night. The difference increases as we go far from the equator. 22- No, the freedom of expression should not be extended to those who are spreading wrong and narrow-minded ideas, since it is harmful for society and democracy. No, they should not be allowed to confuse the public because it would be wrong to do so. Spreading Wrong information for personal gains is wrong. 23- 1. Believe in racial hierarchy and living space. 2. Nordic German Aryans were at the top of racial status whereas The Jews were at the bottom. 3. They believed that only the strongest race would survive and rule. 4. There was no equality between people but only racial hierarchy. 5. In this hierarchy German Aryans Where are at the top and the Jew's at the lowest.(any two) 24- An educated society facilitate better development program than an illiterate one. Education improves productivity and prosperity, and also improve standard of living. It does not only contribute towards the growth of the people but also the development of society as a whole. Education increases income and other cultural richness of human capital.

SECTION C 25- Interpreting the Law: It ensures that laws are applied fairly and consistently, interpreting them in light of the Constitution and legal precedents. Protecting Rights: It safeguards individual rights and freedoms by striking down laws or actions that violate constitutional provisions. Ensuring Rule of Law: It upholds the principle that everyone, including the government, is subject to the law, ensuring accountability and preventing abuse of power. Dispute Resolution: It resolves conflicts between individuals, organizations, and the government, providing a legal process for settling disputes peacefully. Checking Executive and Legislative Power: The judiciary acts as a check on the powers of the executive and legislative branches, ensuring that their actions are legal and constitutional. 26- Encouraging women to participate in economic activities can have a positive impact on both individuals and society: Access to Education and Skills Training: Providing girls and women with education and vocational training will equip them with the skills needed to participate in the workforce.

Entrepreneurship Support: Offering financial and technical support for women to start their own businesses or engage in small-scale enterprises can increase their economic contribution.

Social Awareness: Raising awareness about the importance of women’s contributions to the economy can change societal attitudes, encouraging women to step out of traditional roles.

Economic Growth: Women’s participation leads to a more diverse workforce, increases household incomes, and drives innovation, all of which contribute to overall economic growth and development. 27- As a member of the Election Commission, I would take the following steps to ensure free and fair elections: Strict Monitoring of Campaign Expenses: Ensure that all political parties adhere to prescribed limits on campaign expenditure and ensure transparency in how funds are used.

Preventing the Use of Muscle Power: Deploy sufficient police and security personnel to prevent violence, intimidation, or any kind of coercion by political parties or individuals.

Vigilance on Vote Buying: Set up flying squads and surveillance teams to monitor polling stations for any attempts to bribe or coerce voters.

Use of Technology: Implement Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and electronic voting machines (EVMs) to ensure transparency in vote counting and reduce human error or fraud.

( Any other relevant point) OR I believe that voting is a fundamental right of every citizen, but the age limit for voting is set at 18 to ensure that individuals have reached a level of maturity and awareness necessary for making informed decisions. While young people are often passionate and active in social and political matters, they might not always have the life experience or understanding of complex issues that are required to make responsible electoral decisions. However, young people should be educated about the electoral process and encouraged to participate in civic activities like volunteering or engaging in discussions on current issues. This will help them develop the maturity required when they reach voting age. ( Any other relevant point) 28- Latitude of Ahmedabad and Kolkata: Ahmedabad and Kolkata are located near the Tropic of Cancer (around 23.5° N latitude).

Kolkata is very close to the Tropic of Cancer, so the Sun can be directly overhead during the summer solstice.

Ahmedabad, located a bit south of Kolkata, also lies close enough to see the Sun overhead during specific times of the year (such as the summer solstice). Latitude of Delhi: Delhi is located further north (around 28.6° N latitude), which is significantly north of the Tropic of Cancer.

Because of this, the Sun never reaches directly overhead at noon in Delhi, even during the solstices. Instead, the Sun will always be slightly to the south of Delhi at noon. 29- The Tennis Court Oath (June 20, 1789) was a significant event in the French Revolution for several reasons: Assertion of Popular Sovereignty: When members of the Third Estate (commoners) were locked out of the Estates-General meeting, they gathered in a nearby tennis court. There, they swore not to separate until they had drafted a new constitution for France. This marked a direct challenge to the absolute authority of the King and the traditional structure of the Estates-General, asserting that political power should lie with the people, not the monarchy. Formation of the National Assembly: The Tennis Court Oath led to the creation of the National Assembly by the Third Estate, which considered themselves the legitimate government of France. This was a pivotal moment in the revolution, as it marked the beginning of a more formal political movement that sought to dismantle the old regime and establish a new political order. Symbol of Unity and Resistance: The oath unified the members of the Third Estate and symbolized their commitment to fight for their rights. It represented resistance against the King’s authority and the inequality of the social structure in France, as well as a demand for a fairer, more representative government. Catalyst for Change: The Oath was an early sign that the French Revolution would not be a simple, isolated protest. It laid the groundwork for the later, more radical stages of the revolution, including the storming of the Bastille and the fall of the monarchy. ( Any other relevant point)

SECTION D 30- The Right to Constitutional Remedies (Article 32) is called the "heart and soul" of the Indian Constitution because it allows citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court or High Courts to enforce their fundamental rights. It empowers individuals to seek justice if their rights are violated, ensuring the protection of democracy, equality, and liberty. Without this right, the enforcement of fundamental rights would be ineffective, making it crucial for maintaining the rule of law in India. It ensures that individuals have access to justice if their rights are infringed upon, making it a cornerstone of India's democratic system. This right upholds the rule of law and individual freedoms, guaranteeing that the state cannot infringe on the rights of its citizens without facing legal scrutiny. 31- The distribution of population in India is indeed uneven due to factors such as geography, climate, economic development, and historical factors. Here are some examples: Geography: Ganga-Brahmaputra Plain: This region, including states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, has high population density due to fertile soil, favorable climate, and good water supply.

Himalayan Region: States like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have lower population densities due to rugged terrain, harsh climate, and limited arable land. Climate: Coastal Areas: Coastal states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala have higher population densities due to moderate climate and easy access to trade and resources.

Desert Areas: Rajasthan, particularly its western part, has a low population density due to the arid climate and water scarcity. Economic Opportunities: Urban Centers: Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore attract large populations due to better job opportunities, infrastructure, and services.

Rural Areas: Many rural regions, especially in states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, have lower population densities due to limited industrial development and fewer employment opportunities. 32- Causes of Poverty in India:(2+3=5) Economic Inequality: There is a significant gap between the rich and poor in India, with wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. This inequality limits access to resources, education, and healthcare, preventing large sections of society from improving their economic conditions. Unemployment: A lack of job opportunities, particularly in rural areas, contributes to poverty. Many people, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, struggle to find stable and well-paying jobs. Low Literacy and Education Levels: Inadequate access to education, especially in rural and marginalized communities, limits people’s ability to secure better jobs and improve their living standards. Measures Adopted to Remove Poverty in India: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005: This program guarantees 100 days of wage employment to rural households, providing income support and reducing unemployment in rural areas. Public Distribution System (PDS): This system provides subsidized food grains and essential commodities to low-income families, ensuring food security and reducing hunger among the poor. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): This scheme aims to provide affordable housing to the urban and rural poor, addressing homelessness and improving living conditions for economically weaker sections of society. ( Any other relevant point)

OR Following groups are particularly vulnerable to poverty in India: Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs): Face historical discrimination, limited access to education, and poor economic opportunities. Women: Gender discrimination, limited access to resources, and lower participation in the workforce make women more prone to poverty. Children: Malnutrition, lack of education, and child labor keep children in poverty and limit future opportunities. Elderly People: Limited access to pensions, healthcare, and family support make the elderly vulnerable to poverty. Rural Population: Dependence on agriculture, low productivity, and limited infrastructure contribute to rural poverty. Unorganized Sector Workers: Low wages, job insecurity, and lack of social benefits keep workers in poverty. People with Disabilities: Face barriers to education, employment, and social inclusion, leading to economic marginalization. ( Any other relevant point) 33- The Nazi state sought to establish total control over its people in several key ways: Propaganda: The Nazis used media, including newspapers, films, and radio, to spread their ideology and promote loyalty to the regime, glorifying Hitler and fostering nationalism. Suppression of Opposition: Political parties, trade unions, and any opposition groups were banned. The Gestapo (secret police) and SS were used to intimidate, arrest, and eliminate dissenters. Control of Education: The Nazi regime controlled education to indoctrinate youth with Nazi ideals, emphasizing obedience, nationalism, and anti-Semitism. Censorship: The regime tightly controlled all forms of communication, censoring literature, art, and media that did not conform to Nazi ideology. Military and Paramilitary Organizations: The Nazis created paramilitary groups (like the SA and SS) to intimidate citizens, enforce loyalty, and maintain control over the population.

SECTION E 34- 1.In 1904, the real wages of Russian workers declined by: 20% 2. Demand of the workers on strike at St. Petersburg: The workers demanded better working conditions, higher wages, and an 8-hour working day. 3. Series of events during the 1905 Revolution: Bloody Sunday (January 1905): Peaceful protesters led by Father Gapon were shot by the Tsar's troops.

General Strikes: Workers in various cities went on strike demanding political reforms.

Formation of Soviets: Workers' councils (Soviets) were set up to coordinate protests.

October Manifesto: Tsar Nicholas II promised reforms, including the creation of a legislative body (Duma), in response to growing unrest. 35- 1 The makers of the Constitution made a provision for making amendments to the Constitution from time to time. These changes are called constitutional amendments 2.The two major aspects in the working of institutional design are : (i) It lays down the procedure for choosing persons to govern the country, i.e., about elections. (ii) It defines who will have much power to take the decision, i.e.. distribution 3. Institutional design puts limits to what the government can do by providing some rights to the citizen that cannot be violated and are called fundamental rights of power among the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. 36- 1. The government purchases food grains through the: Food Corporation of India (FCI) for buffer stock. 2. The government declares MSP (Minimum Support Price) every year: To ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their crops, protecting them from market fluctuations and guaranteeing a minimum income. 3. Buffer Stock is created by the government: To ensure food security in times of shortage, stabilize food prices, and distribute food grains to the poor at subsidized rates through schemes like the Public Distribution System (PDS).

SECTION F 37- 1. Please see in the map of India a) Odisha b) Rajasthan c) Jammu & Kashmir 2. a) France b) Germany To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores CHECK: CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF Internal Assessment of Class 9 Social Science An significant factor in the final CBSE Board Exams is internal assessment. The four main forms of assessments that schools use are portfolios, multiple assessments, periodic assessments, and subject enrichment activities. The tabulated information below provides students with comprehensive information about the assessments: Types of Assessment Description Marks Allocated Periodic Assessment Pen Paper Test 5 Multiple Assessment Quiz, debate, role play, viva, group discussion, visual expression, interactive bulletin boards, gallery walks, exit cards, concept maps, peer assessment, self assessment etc. through interdisciplinary project 5 Subject Enrichment Activity Project work on Disaster Management 5 Portfolio Classroom, work done (activities/assignments) reflections, narrations, journals etc. Achievements of the student in the subject throughout the year Participation of the student in different activities like Heritage India quiz etc.