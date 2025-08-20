CBSE Class 9 Social Science Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their mid-term examinations. This sample paper is designed to help students evaluate their understanding of key topics in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. By practicing with this sample question paper, students can familiarize themselves with the exam format and the different types of questions they may encounter.
The CBSE Class 9 Mid Term Sample Paper 2025-26 is a valuable tool for students preparing for their exams, which are typically conducted in September and October. These question papers help students get a clear picture of the exam pattern, recognize important themes, and become comfortable with the question types.
Students can easily access and download this paper from a provided link, making them a convenient way to self-assess and revise their coursework.
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Units and Weightage (2025-26)
History (India and the Contemporary World - I)
|
Section
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks Allocated
|
I
Events and Process
|
I
|
The French Revolution
|
15
|
18+2 map pointing
|
II
|
Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution
|
15
|
III
|
Nazism and the Rise of Hitler
|
15
|
II
Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
|
IV
|
Forest, Society and Colonialism Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks)
|
5
|
|
V
|
Pastoralists in the Modern World (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only)
|
10
|
Geography (Contemporary World - I)
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks Allocated
|
1
|
India – Size and Location
|
17
|
17+3 map pointing*
|
2
|
Physical Features of India
|
|
3
|
Drainage
|
10
|
4
|
Climate
|
12
|
5
|
Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (Only map pointing to be evaluated in the annual examination.)
|
3
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks)
|
5
|
|
6
|
Population
|
8
|
Marks as mentioned above
Political Science (Democratic Politics - I)
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks Allocated
|
1
|
What is Democracy?
|
10
|
20
|
Why Democracy?
|
2
|
Constitutional Design
|
10
|
3
|
Electoral Politics
|
8
|
4
|
Working of Institutions
|
12
|
5
|
Democratic Rights
|
10
Economics
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks Allocated
|
1
|
The Story of Village Palampur (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only)
|
10
|
20
|
2
|
People as Resource
|
10
|
3
|
Poverty as a Challenge
|
15
|
4
|
Food Security in India
|
15
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper (2025-26)
SECTION A MCQs (1X20=20)
Q 1 The Tropic of Cancer passes through which north-eastern state?
(a). Meghalaya
(b) Mizoram
(c) Assam
(d). Manipur
Q 2 In which division of the Himalayas are the famous valleys of Kashmir, Kangra and Kullu located?
(a) The Himadri
(b) The Himachal
(c) The Shivaliks
(d) The Duns
Q 3 Choose the correct option based on the following statements.
Assertion (A): Rivers originating from Himalaya are perennial.
Reason (R): The Himalayan rivers are fed by rainfall
a)-Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b)- Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c)- A is true, but R is false.
d)- A is false, but R is true.
Q 4 In the context of Germany what was ‘Holocaust’?
(a) Nazi propaganda
(b) Nazi Honour Crosses
(c) Nazi killing operations
(d) A Nazi School
Q 5 The …… was the umbrella organization that led the struggle against the policies of segregation
A. African People’s Congress
B. African National Congress
C. Congress of Africa
D. None
Q 6 The procession of workers to the Winter Palace was attacked by the police killing
100 workers. This incident is called
(a) Black Sunday
(b) Bloody Sunday
(c) Rebellious Sunday
(d) Unlucky Sunday
Q 7 Gujjar Bakarwals are pastoralists belonging to which region?
(a) Himachal Pradesh
(b) Jammu and Kashmir
(c) Bihar
(d) Madhya Pradesh
Q 8 Who was the president of the constituent assembly?
(a) Dr Rajender Prasad
(b) Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar
(c) Jaipal Singh
(d) HC Mukherje
Q 9 Observe the above picture and choose correct option
(a)The cartoon suggests the scene of booth capturing, an election malpractice with the gun .
(b) Protecting democracy with guns.
(c) demanding democracy with the gun
(d) none of the above
Q 10 Why is the period from 1793 to 1794 referred to as the ‘Reign of Terror’?
(a) Louis XVI’s successor became a tyrant
(b) Robespierre followed a policy of severe control and punishment
(c) Jacobins opted for loot and plunder
(d) None of the above
Q 11 Currently, in the LokSabha, ….. a number of seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
A. 84
B. 76
C. 67
D. 88
Q 12 Who has the power to call the joint session of parliament?
(a) Prime Minister
(b) President
(c) Election Commissioner
(d) Council of Ministers
Q 13 Which article of the constitution abolished untouchability in India ?
-
Article 15
-
Article 16
-
Article 18
-
Article 17
Q 14 Operation Flood’ is related to :
(a) Control flood
(b) Produce fish
(c) Milk production
(d) Grain production
Q 15 Under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) foodgrains given per family per month is :
(a) 40 kg
(b) 35 kg
(c) 20 kg
(d) 25 kg
Q 16 Which of the following is a significant step towards providing elementary education to all the children in the age group of 6-14 years?
(a) Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan
(b) Mid-day meal
(c) Navodaya Vidyalaya
(d) Sainik School
Q 17 Match the following economic activities with their categories mentioned
|
A- Primary Activities
|
i- Banking and Transport
|
B-Secondary Activities
|
ii- fishing
|
C- Tertiary Activities
|
iii- Baking of bread and weaving
Choose correct option
-
A-i B-ii C-iii
-
A-ii B-i C-iii
-
A-ii B-iii C-i
-
A-i B-iii C-ii
Q 18 In which state have the land reform measures helped to reduce poverty?
(a) Tamil Nadu
(b) Punjab
(c) West Bengal
(d) Kerala
Q 19 When was the National Food Security Act passed?
(a) 2010
(b) 2011
(c) 2012
(d) 2013
Q 20 Money in hand is an example of-
(a) Human capital
(b) Fixed capital
(c) Working capital
(d) Physical capital
Section B - VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTION (2x4=8)
Q 21 Why is the difference between the durations of day and night hardly felt at Kanyakumari but not so in Kashmir? (2 Marks)
Q 22 Should the freedom of expression be extended to those who are spreading wrong and narrowminded ideas? Should they be allowed to confuse the public? (2 Marks)
Q 23 What are the peculiar features of Nazi thinking? (2 Marks)
Q 24 What is the role of education in human capital formation? (2 Marks)
Section C - SHORT ANSWER QUESTION (3x5=15)
Q 25 Explain the function of the judiciary in a democratic system. (3 Marks)
Q 26 In your community, many women are not actively participating in the workforce. What steps can be taken to encourage women to participate in economic activities, and how can their participation contribute to overall economic development? (3 Marks)
Q 27 Imagine you are a member of the Election Commission. You are tasked with ensuring free and fair elections in your district. What steps would you take to prevent the misuse of money and muscle power during elections? (3 Marks)
OR
In your school, there is a debate about whether young citizens under 18 years of age should be allowed to vote. Some argue that voting is a right that should be given to all citizens, while others believe that young people may not have enough experience or maturity to make informed choices. What is your view on this matter, and why? (3 Marks)
Q 28 Explain why Ahmedabad and Kolkata are able to see the noon Sun exactly overhead in a year but not Delhi. (3 Marks)
Q 29 Examine the significance of the Tennis court oath in the French revolution. (3 Marks)
Section D - LONG ANSWER QUESTION (4x5=20)
Q 30 The right to constitutional remedies is the heart and soul of the Indian constitution. Justify the statement. (5 Marks)
Q 31 “The distribution of population in India is uneven.“ Prove this statement with examples. (5 Marks)
Q 32- Examine the causes of poverty and explain any three measures adopted to remove poverty in India. (5 Marks)
OR
Discuss the various groups that are vulnerable to poverty. (5 Marks)
Q 33- In what ways did the Nazi state seek to establish total control over its people? Explain with the example. (5 Marks)
Section E - CASE BASED QUESTION (4x3=12)
Q 34- Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:
The year 1904 was a particularly bad one for Russian workers. Prices of essential goods rose so quickly that real wages declined by 20 percent, and the membership of workers’ associations increased dramatically. When four members of the Assembly of Russian Workers, which had been formed in 1904, were dismissed at the Putilov Iron Works, there was a call for industrial action. Over the next few days over 1,10,000 workers in St. Petersburg went on strike demanding a reduction in the working day to eight hours, an increase in wages, and an improvement in working conditions. When the procession of workers led by Father Gapon reached the Winter Palace it was attacked by the police and the Cossacks. Over 100 workers were killed and about 300 wounded. The incident, known as Bloody Sunday, started a series of events that became known as the 1905 Revolution. Strikes took place all over the country and universities closed down when student bodies staged walkouts, complaining about the lack of civil liberties. Lawyers, doctors, engineers, and other middle-class workers established the Union of Unions and demanded a constituent assembly.
1. In the year 1904, the real wages of Russian workers declined by what percentage? (1)
2. What was the demand of the workers on strike at St. Petersburg?(1)
3. Name a few series of events that took place during the 1905 Revolution.(2)
Q 35- Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:
A Constitution is not merely a statement of values and philosophy. As we noted above, a Constitution is mainly about embodying these values into institutional arrangements. Much of the document called the Constitution of India is about these arrangements. It is a very long and detailed document. Therefore, it needs to be amended quite regularly to keep it updated. Those who crafted the Indian Constitution felt that it had to be in accordance with people’s aspirations and changes in society. They did not see it as a sacred, static and unalterable law. So, they made provisions to incorporate changes from time to time. These changes are called Constitutional amendments.The Constitution describes the institutional arrangements in a very legal language. If you read the Constitution for the first time, it can be quite difficult to understand. Yet the basic institutional design is not very difficult to understand.
Q 1. What are constitutional amendments?(1)
Q 2. Mention the two major aspects in the working of institutional design.(1)
Q 3. In what way institutional design puts limits to what the government can do?(2)
Q 36- Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:
Buffer Stock is the stock of food grains, namely wheat and rice, procured by the government through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The FCI purchases wheat and rice from the farmers in states where there is surplus production. The farmers are paid a pre-announced price for their crops. This price is called Minimum Support Price (MSP). The MSP is declared by the government every year before the sowing season to provide incentives to farmers for raising the production of these crops. The purchased food grains are stored in granaries. Do you know why this buffer stock was created by the government? This is done to distribute food grains in the deficit areas and among the poorer strata of the society at a price lower than the market price also known as Issue Price. This also helps resolve the problem of shortage of food during adverse weather conditions.
1.Government purchases food grains through which agency for buffer stock? (1)
2. Why does the government declare MSP every year? (1)
3. Why is Buffer Stock created by the government?(2)
Section F - MAP BASED QUESTION (3+2=5)
Q 37- A. On the given outline Political Map of Europe, identify the country marked as box with the help of following information and write its correct name on the line marked near it.
B. On the given map of India, locate the following:
1-Chilka lake
2- Sariska wildlife sanctuary
3-Wular lake
37.1.
A ).Name the place from where the French revolution was started.
B ).Name one country which was with allied powers during the first world war.
37.2
A. Name the island group situated in Arabian sea
B. Name the states from where River Ganga flows.
C. Name the areas where evergreen forests are found
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half Yearly Answer Key (2025-26)
SECTION A
|
1-B
|
2-B
|
3-C
|
4-C
|
5-B
|
6-B
|
7-B
|
8-A
|
9-A
|
10-B
|
11-A
|
12-B
|
13-D
|
14-C
|
15-B
|
16-A
|
17-B
|
18-C
|
19-D
|
20-C
SECTION B
|
21- Kanyakumari is located near the equator whereas Kashmir is located far away from the equator. We know that the day and night are almost 12 hours each on the equator. Hence, places located close to the equator do not feel a difference between the duration of day and night. The difference increases as we go far from the equator.
|
22- No, the freedom of expression should not be extended to those who are spreading wrong and narrow-minded ideas, since it is harmful for society and democracy. No, they should not be allowed to confuse the public because it would be wrong to do so. Spreading Wrong information for personal gains is wrong.
|
23- 1. Believe in racial hierarchy and living space.
2. Nordic German Aryans were at the top of racial status whereas
The Jews were at the bottom.
3. They believed that only the strongest race would survive and
rule.
4. There was no equality between people but only racial hierarchy.
5. In this hierarchy German Aryans Where are at the top and the
Jew's at the lowest.(any two)
|
24- An educated society facilitate better development program than an
illiterate one.
Education improves productivity and prosperity, and also improve
standard of living.
It does not only contribute towards the growth of the people but
also the development of society as a whole.
Education increases income and other cultural richness of human
capital.
SECTION C
|
25- Interpreting the Law: It ensures that laws are applied fairly and consistently, interpreting them in light of the Constitution and legal precedents.
Protecting Rights: It safeguards individual rights and freedoms by striking down laws or actions that violate constitutional provisions.
Ensuring Rule of Law: It upholds the principle that everyone, including the government, is subject to the law, ensuring accountability and preventing abuse of power.
Dispute Resolution: It resolves conflicts between individuals, organizations, and the government, providing a legal process for settling disputes peacefully.
Checking Executive and Legislative Power: The judiciary acts as a check on the powers of the executive and legislative branches, ensuring that their actions are legal and constitutional.
|
26- Encouraging women to participate in economic activities can have a positive impact on both individuals and society:
|
27- As a member of the Election Commission, I would take the following steps to ensure free and fair elections:
OR
I believe that voting is a fundamental right of every citizen, but the age limit for voting is set at 18 to ensure that individuals have reached a level of maturity and awareness necessary for making informed decisions.
While young people are often passionate and active in social and political matters, they might not always have the life experience or understanding of complex issues that are required to make responsible electoral decisions.
However, young people should be educated about the electoral process and encouraged to participate in civic activities like volunteering or engaging in discussions on current issues. This will help them develop the maturity required when they reach voting age.
( Any other relevant point)
|
28- Latitude of Ahmedabad and Kolkata:
Latitude of Delhi:
|
29- The Tennis Court Oath (June 20, 1789) was a significant event in the French Revolution for several reasons:
SECTION D
|
30- The Right to Constitutional Remedies (Article 32) is called the "heart and soul" of the Indian Constitution because it allows citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court or High Courts to enforce their fundamental rights.
It empowers individuals to seek justice if their rights are violated, ensuring the protection of democracy, equality, and liberty.
Without this right, the enforcement of fundamental rights would be ineffective, making it crucial for maintaining the rule of law in India.
It ensures that individuals have access to justice if their rights are infringed upon, making it a cornerstone of India's democratic system.
This right upholds the rule of law and individual freedoms, guaranteeing that the state cannot infringe on the rights of its citizens without facing legal scrutiny.
|
31- The distribution of population in India is indeed uneven due to factors such as geography, climate, economic development, and historical factors. Here are some examples:
|
32- Causes of Poverty in India:(2+3=5)
Measures Adopted to Remove Poverty in India:
OR
Following groups are particularly vulnerable to poverty in India:
|
33- The Nazi state sought to establish total control over its people in several key ways:
SECTION E
|
34- 1.In 1904, the real wages of Russian workers declined by: 20%
2. Demand of the workers on strike at St. Petersburg: The workers demanded better working conditions, higher wages, and an 8-hour working day.
3. Series of events during the 1905 Revolution:
|
35- 1 The makers of the Constitution made a provision for making amendments to the Constitution from time to time. These changes are called constitutional amendments
2.The two major aspects in the working of institutional design are :
(i) It lays down the procedure for choosing persons to govern the country, i.e., about elections.
(ii) It defines who will have much power to take the decision, i.e.. distribution
3. Institutional design puts limits to what the government can do by providing some rights to the citizen that cannot be violated and are called fundamental rights of power among the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.
|
36- 1. The government purchases food grains through the: Food Corporation of India (FCI) for buffer stock.
2. The government declares MSP (Minimum Support Price) every year: To ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their crops, protecting them from market fluctuations and guaranteeing a minimum income.
3. Buffer Stock is created by the government: To ensure food security in times of shortage, stabilize food prices, and distribute food grains to the poor at subsidized rates through schemes like the Public Distribution System (PDS).
SECTION F
|
37- 1. Please see in the map of India
a) Odisha b) Rajasthan c) Jammu & Kashmir
2. a) France b) Germany
To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores
|
Internal Assessment of Class 9 Social Science
An significant factor in the final CBSE Board Exams is internal assessment. The four main forms of assessments that schools use are portfolios, multiple assessments, periodic assessments, and subject enrichment activities. The tabulated information below provides students with comprehensive information about the assessments:
|
Types of Assessment
|
Description
|
Marks Allocated
|
Periodic Assessment
|
Pen Paper Test
|
5
|
Multiple Assessment
|
Quiz, debate, role play, viva, group discussion, visual expression, interactive bulletin boards, gallery walks, exit cards, concept maps, peer assessment, self assessment etc. through interdisciplinary project
|
5
|
Subject Enrichment Activity
|
Project work on Disaster Management
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
Classroom, work done (activities/assignments) reflections, narrations, journals etc. Achievements of the student in the subject throughout the year Participation of the student in different activities like Heritage India quiz etc.
|
Prescribed Text Books for CBSE Class 9 Social Science
|
S. No.
|
Subject
|
Name of the Book
|
Publisher
|
1
|
History
|
India and the Contemporary World-
|
NCERT
|
2
|
Political Science
|
Democratic Politics-I
|
NCERT
|
3
|
Geography
|
Contemporary India-I
|
NCERT
|
4
|
Economics
|
Economics
|
NCERT
|
5
|
Disaster Management
|
Together, towards a safer India- Part II
|
CBSE
Also Check:
