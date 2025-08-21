GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has published the list of combination papers for GATE 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the GATE 2026 exams must check the test paper combinations before registering for the exams.

It must be noted that GATE 2026 registrations are set to commence on August 25, 2025. Candidates after registering, must fill out the GATE 2026 online application form and submit the application fee. When filling the GATE applications, students need to enter the test papers and text paper combinations they intend to appear for in the GATE 2026 exam.

GATE 2026 will be held in February 2026. As per the schedule provided, the GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination

The GATE 2026 examinations will be held in February 2026. Check below the two paper combinations for the exams