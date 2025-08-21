SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
GATE 2026 Test Papers:Two Paper Combination List Out at gate2026.iith.ac.in

GATE 2026 two paper combination list is now available on the official website. Stuedents appearing for the GATE 2026 exam in February 2026 must note that the applications are set to commence on August 25. Check the test paper combination details here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 14:28 IST
GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination Available
GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has published the list of combination papers for GATE 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the GATE 2026 exams must check the test paper combinations before registering for the exams.

It must be noted that GATE 2026 registrations are set to commence on August 25, 2025. Candidates after registering, must fill out the GATE 2026 online application form and submit the application fee. When filling the GATE applications, students need to enter the test papers and text paper combinations they intend to appear for in the GATE 2026 exam. 

GATE 2026 will be held in February 2026. As per the schedule provided, the GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination

The GATE 2026 examinations will be held in February 2026. Check below the two paper combinations for the exams

Code of the First Paper

Code of the Second Paper

AE

CE, ME, XE

GG

GE

AG

CE

IN

BM, EC, EE, ME

AR

CE, GE

MA

CS, DA, PH, ST

BM

BT, IN

ME

AE, DA, IN, NM, PI, XE

BT

BM, XL

MN

-

CE

AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE

MT

XE

CH

ES, PE, XE

NM

CE, ME

CS

DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST

PE

CH

CY

XE, XL

PH

CS, DA, EC, EE, MA, XE

DA

CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, ST, XE

PI

ME, XE

EC

CS, DA, EE, IN, PH

ST

CS, DA, MA, XH

EE

DA, EC, IN, PH

TF

-

ES

CE, CH, GE

XE

AE, CE, CH, CY, DA, ME, MT, PH, PI

EY

XL

XH

ST

GE

AR, CE, CS, ES, GG

XL

BT, CY, EY

 GATE 2026 Applications on August 25

The online application for GATE 2026 will begin on August 25, 2025. The link to register for GATE 2026 will be available on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The last date for students to submit the applications is September 25. Candidates applying must make sure they have a valid email id and mobile number and valid id proof documents with them. Candidates are also required to submit copies of all required documents in their online application. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy

Latest Education News