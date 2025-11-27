Countries That Celebrate Black Friday Around the World

Black Friday might have started in the United States, but let’s be honest, it does not belong to just Americans anymore. What once happened the day after Thanksgiving, mainly inside crowded malls and Walmart aisles, has turned into a global shopping season that stretches across continents.

Black Friday 2025 falls on November 28, and the hype around it has begun weeks before the actual date.

But today, Black Friday is not limited to the U.S. or North America. Thanks to the rise of online shopping, especially e-commerce giants like Amazon, the trend has travelled far beyond borders.

Countries have adapted it in their own way, added their own flavour, and turned this American sale day into a global shopping movement. Some nations changed the name, some stretched it into a full week, and others blended it with their local festival culture.