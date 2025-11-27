Black Friday might have started in the United States, but let’s be honest, it does not belong to just Americans anymore. What once happened the day after Thanksgiving, mainly inside crowded malls and Walmart aisles, has turned into a global shopping season that stretches across continents.
Black Friday 2025 falls on November 28, and the hype around it has begun weeks before the actual date.
But today, Black Friday is not limited to the U.S. or North America. Thanks to the rise of online shopping, especially e-commerce giants like Amazon, the trend has travelled far beyond borders.
Countries have adapted it in their own way, added their own flavour, and turned this American sale day into a global shopping movement. Some nations changed the name, some stretched it into a full week, and others blended it with their local festival culture.
Countries That Celebrate Black Friday Around the World
Here is the list of countries that celebrate Black Friday in their own way:
|
Sr. No.
|
Countries Celebrating Black Friday
|
1.
|
United States
|
2.
|
Canada
|
3.
|
Mexico
|
4.
|
United Kingdom
|
5.
|
France
|
6.
|
Germany
|
7.
|
Japan
|
8.
|
Singapore
|
9.
|
Hong Kong
|
10.
|
Australia
|
11.
|
India
|
12.
|
Brazil
|
13.
|
Argentina
|
14.
|
Colombia
|
15.
|
United Arab Emirates
|
16.
|
Nigeria
|
17.
|
Kenya
|
18.
|
Egypt
|
19.
|
South Africa
Why is it called Black Friday?
The term ‘Black Friday’ originated in the 1960s with the Philadelphia police, who used it to describe the chaotic traffic and massive crowds that flooded the city the day after Thanksgiving. Officers dreaded the day because the overwhelming congestion required them to work long, exhausting shifts to manage the mess. Later, in the 1980s, retailers wanted to get rid of this negative reputation, so they popularised the idea that the name actually refers to businesses making a profit, moving from ‘red’ ink (losing money) to ‘black’ ink (making money) on their balance sheets.
Conclusion
Black Friday may have American roots, but today it’s a global shopping celebration that crosses cultures, languages, and time zones. Whether it’s El Buen Fin in Mexico, White Friday in the Middle East, or massive online sales in Europe and Asia, the world has adopted this tradition in its own unique way.
