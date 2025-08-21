Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with Answers: Important for Half Yearly Exam 2025, Download PDF

Download CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with answers in PDF. Practice important grammar questions for the upcoming Half Yearly Exam 2025 with rules and tips.

ByGurmeet Kaur
Aug 21, 2025, 15:20 IST
Download CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with answers in PDF
Download CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with answers in PDF

Class 9 Determiners MCQs: Preparing for your CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Exam 2025? One of the most important topics in the Grammar section is Determiners, which carry high weightage in exams. Determiners are words placed before nouns to specify quantity, possession, or definiteness, for example a, an, the, some, many, much, few, little, each, every, etc. To solve Determiners MCQs correctly, students should remember some basic rules: use ‘a’ before consonant sounds, ‘an’ before vowel sounds, ‘the’ for something specific, and words like some/any to indicate quantity depending on affirmative or negative sentences.

In this article, we provide expert-curated CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with answers, specially designed for Half Yearly exam practice. Students can also download the PDF for quick revision and self-assessment.

Highlights of CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs 2025

  • Covers important Determiners MCQs with answers for Half Yearly Exam 2025.
  • Based on latest CBSE Class 9 English syllabus (Grammar Section B).
  • Provides basic rules and tips to solve Determiners easily.
  • Free PDF download available for last-minute revision.
  • Useful for self-practice, school tests, and annual exam preparation.

Basic Rules of Determiners for Class 9 English

1. Articles: Use a before consonant sounds (a book), an before vowel sounds (an apple), and the for something specific (the Taj Mahal).

2. Quantifiers: “Some” is used in positive sentences (I have some money), while “any” is used in negatives or questions (Do you have any money?). Use, “a bit” with uncountable nouns (a bit of salt).

3. Demonstratives: This/these are for nearby objects, that/those for distant ones.

4. Possessives: Words like my, our, his, her, their show ownership.

5. Cardinals: One, two, three, four are used to show counting or quantity.

6. Ordinals: First, second, third, last are used to show order or position.

7. Little/Few: Little and few indicate almost none (negative sense), while a little or a few mean some (positive sense).

  • Example (negative sense): He has little money, so he cannot buy the book.
  • Example (positive sense): She has a little hope left to succeed.
  • Example (negative sense): Few students attended the lecture.
  • Example (positive sense): A few friends came to help me.

Check CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-2026

CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with Answers

1. Neha used _____ sketch pens to complete her project.

(a) this

(b) these

(c) that

(d) a

Answer: (b) these

2. I had _____ rice today.

(a) enough

(b) a lot

(c) many

(d) a few

Answer: (a) enough

3. _____ picture was painted by Picasso.

(a) those

(b) that

(c) a

(d) an

Answer: (b) that

4. The book belongs to _____.

(a) her

(b) she

(c) hers

(d) he

Answer: (c) hers

5. Sam stood _____in the class.

(a) first

(b) one

(c) second

(d) the first

Answer: (a) first

6. Rishabh is _____ honest man.

(a) a

(b) an

(c) the

(d) some

Answer: (b) an

7. _____ students were called to the principal's office.

(a) any

(b) some

(c) a

(d) an

Answer: (b) some

8. Do you know _____ scarf this is?

(a) whose

(b) whose's

(c) their

(d) who's

Answer: (a) whose

9. _____ Qutub Minar belongs to the Sultanate Period in India.

(a) a

(b) an

(c) the

(d) some

Answer: (c) the

10. _____ box of chocolates belongs to Rachel.

(a) these

(b) those

(c) that

(d) a

Answer: (c) that

11. Is there _____ food left in the fridge?

(a) many

(b) any

(c) few

(d) a lot of

Answer: (b) any

12. Can I get _____ hot bowl of soup?

(a) a

(b) an

(c) the

(d) some

Answer: (a) a

13. There aren't _____ boys in the park. 

(a) some

(b) any

(c) a

(d) the

Answer: (b) any

14. Ritu got _____ beautiful souvenir from Paris.

(a) a

(b) an

(c) some

(d) the

Answer: (a) a

15. I drank _____ water which was kept in the bottle.

(a) the little

(b) little

(c) a little

(d) a lot of

Answer: (a) the little

16. He cannot pay your loan because he has _____ money.

(a) little

(b) the little

(c) a little

(d) a few

Answer: (a) little

17. He is _____ D M of Bokaro.

(a) a

(b) an

(c) the

(d) one

Answer: (a) a

18. _____ books are missing from the library.

(a) a

(b) any

(c) this

(d) some

Answer: (d) some

19. _____ novel is very interesting.

(a) some

(b) this

(c) any

(d) those

Answer: (b) this

20. _____ house is not mine.

(a) my

(b) that

(c) this

(d) these

Answer: (b) that

21. I have _____ more files to complete.

(a) a few

(b) enough

(c) some

(d) much

Answer: (c) some

22. She doesn't like him _____.

(a) any

(b) that

(c) much

(d) some

Answer: (c) much

23. Nidhi answered _____ the questions wrong.

(a) all

(b) a few

(c) some

(d) many

Answer: (a) all

24. _____ the girls had to carry their own luggage.

(a) all

(b) most

(c) every

(d) these

Answer: (a) all

25. I shall not buy _____ oranges. These are rotten.

(a) these

(b) any

(c) some

(d) those

Answer: (a) these

26. I have bought a cycle.

(a) an

(b) a

(c) the

(d) any

Answer: (b) a

27. _____ of my answers were correct. So, I passed.

(a) much

(b) most

(c) many

(d) majority

Answer: (b) most

28. Hello! _____ is Nipun. Can I speak to Aman?

(a) this

(b) that

(c) he

(d) it

Answer: (a) this

29. He spends _____ time on video games.

(a) a lot of

(b) more

(c) much

(d) most

Answer: (b) more

30. What is your sister doing _____ days?

(a) these

(b) those

(c) much

(d) some

Answer: (a) these

31. Can you give me _____ notebook?

(a) the

(b) a

(c) an

(d) those

Answer: (a) the

32. He had built a unique house.

(a) an

(b) a

(c) the

(d) any

Answer: (b) a

Download CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs PDF

To make revision easier, we have compiled all the important CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with answers in a free PDF. Students can download it and practice offline for better exam preparation.

CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with Answers PDF

Practicing Determiners MCQs is the best way to improve accuracy, speed, and confidence in grammar-based questions. With regular practice, Class 9 students can strengthen their Half Yearly exam preparation and score higher marks in English.

Also Check|

NCERT Books for Class 9 English (2025-26)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News