CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with Answers: Important for Half Yearly Exam 2025, Download PDF

Class 9 Determiners MCQs: Preparing for your CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Exam 2025? One of the most important topics in the Grammar section is Determiners, which carry high weightage in exams. Determiners are words placed before nouns to specify quantity, possession, or definiteness, for example a, an, the, some, many, much, few, little, each, every, etc. To solve Determiners MCQs correctly, students should remember some basic rules: use ‘a’ before consonant sounds, ‘an’ before vowel sounds, ‘the’ for something specific, and words like some/any to indicate quantity depending on affirmative or negative sentences. In this article, we provide expert-curated CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with answers, specially designed for Half Yearly exam practice. Students can also download the PDF for quick revision and self-assessment.

Highlights of CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs 2025 Covers important Determiners MCQs with answers for Half Yearly Exam 2025.

Based on latest CBSE Class 9 English syllabus (Grammar Section B).

Provides basic rules and tips to solve Determiners easily.

Free PDF download available for last-minute revision.

Useful for self-practice, school tests, and annual exam preparation. Basic Rules of Determiners for Class 9 English 1. Articles: Use a before consonant sounds (a book), an before vowel sounds (an apple), and the for something specific (the Taj Mahal). 2. Quantifiers: “Some” is used in positive sentences (I have some money), while “any” is used in negatives or questions (Do you have any money?). Use, “a bit” with uncountable nouns (a bit of salt). 3. Demonstratives: This/these are for nearby objects, that/those for distant ones.

4. Possessives: Words like my, our, his, her, their show ownership. 5. Cardinals: One, two, three, four are used to show counting or quantity. 6. Ordinals: First, second, third, last are used to show order or position. 7. Little/Few: Little and few indicate almost none (negative sense), while a little or a few mean some (positive sense). Example (negative sense): He has little money, so he cannot buy the book.

Example (positive sense): She has a little hope left to succeed.

Example (negative sense): Few students attended the lecture.

Example (positive sense): A few friends came to help me. Check CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-2026 CBSE Class 9 English Determiners MCQs with Answers 1. Neha used _____ sketch pens to complete her project. (a) this (b) these (c) that (d) a Answer: (b) these 2. I had _____ rice today.

(a) enough (b) a lot (c) many (d) a few Answer: (a) enough 3. _____ picture was painted by Picasso. (a) those (b) that (c) a (d) an Answer: (b) that 4. The book belongs to _____. (a) her (b) she (c) hers (d) he Answer: (c) hers 5. Sam stood _____in the class. (a) first (b) one (c) second (d) the first Answer: (a) first 6. Rishabh is _____ honest man. (a) a (b) an (c) the (d) some Answer: (b) an 7. _____ students were called to the principal's office. (a) any (b) some (c) a (d) an Answer: (b) some 8. Do you know _____ scarf this is? (a) whose (b) whose's (c) their (d) who's Answer: (a) whose 9. _____ Qutub Minar belongs to the Sultanate Period in India. (a) a (b) an (c) the (d) some Answer: (c) the 10. _____ box of chocolates belongs to Rachel. (a) these (b) those (c) that (d) a Answer: (c) that 11. Is there _____ food left in the fridge? (a) many

(b) any (c) few (d) a lot of Answer: (b) any 12. Can I get _____ hot bowl of soup? (a) a (b) an (c) the (d) some Answer: (a) a 13. There aren't _____ boys in the park. (a) some (b) any (c) a (d) the Answer: (b) any 14. Ritu got _____ beautiful souvenir from Paris. (a) a (b) an (c) some (d) the Answer: (a) a 15. I drank _____ water which was kept in the bottle. (a) the little (b) little (c) a little (d) a lot of Answer: (a) the little 16. He cannot pay your loan because he has _____ money. (a) little (b) the little (c) a little (d) a few Answer: (a) little 17. He is _____ D M of Bokaro. (a) a (b) an (c) the (d) one Answer: (a) a 18. _____ books are missing from the library. (a) a (b) any (c) this (d) some Answer: (d) some 19. _____ novel is very interesting. (a) some (b) this (c) any (d) those Answer: (b) this 20. _____ house is not mine. (a) my

(b) that (c) this (d) these Answer: (b) that 21. I have _____ more files to complete. (a) a few (b) enough (c) some (d) much Answer: (c) some 22. She doesn't like him _____. (a) any (b) that (c) much (d) some Answer: (c) much 23. Nidhi answered _____ the questions wrong. (a) all (b) a few (c) some (d) many Answer: (a) all 24. _____ the girls had to carry their own luggage. (a) all (b) most (c) every (d) these Answer: (a) all 25. I shall not buy _____ oranges. These are rotten. (a) these (b) any (c) some (d) those Answer: (a) these 26. I have bought a cycle. (a) an (b) a (c) the (d) any Answer: (b) a 27. _____ of my answers were correct. So, I passed. (a) much (b) most (c) many (d) majority Answer: (b) most 28. Hello! _____ is Nipun. Can I speak to Aman? (a) this (b) that (c) he (d) it Answer: (a) this 29. He spends _____ time on video games.