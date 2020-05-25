NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English are provided here to help you access the simple and appropriate answers to all the questions given in the English Textbooks - Beehive and Moments. All the answers have been prepared as per the guidelines suggested in the CBSE marking scheme which is released for the board examinations. Thus, with the help of NCERT solutions provided here, you can learn and develop the answer writing skills that are quite essential for obtaining good marks in exams. NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English are provided here in the form of chapter-wise PDFs which you may download and save them to use at your convenience.
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Textbook:
Chapter 2 - The Sound of Music
Chapter 4 - A Truly Beautiful Mind
Chapter 5 - The Snake and the Mirror
- Poem - The Duck and The Kangaroo
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Moments Textbook:
- Chapter 1 - The Lost Child
- Chapter 2 - The Adventures of Toto
- Chapter 3 - Iswaran the Storyteller
- Chapter 4 - In the Kingdom of Fools
- Chapter 5 - The Happy Prince
- Chapter 6 - Weathering the Storm in Ersama
- Chapter 7 - The Last Leaf
- Chapter 8 - A House is Not a Home
- Chapter 9 - The Accidental Tourist
- Chapter 10 - The Beggar
Class 9 English NCERT Solutions have been constructed by the experts after a thorough analysis of the English NECRT textbooks and the CBSE guidelines. These solutions will provide you with the best learning experience with the best and accurate solutions that are easy to understand and memorize. So, read only the NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh to excel in your examinations and emerge out as a top performer in your academics.
Also read NECRT Solutions for other subjects of Class 9:
Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions
Class 9 Social Science History NCERT Solutions
Class 9 Social Science Civics NCERT Solutions
Class 9 Social Science Geography NCERT Solutions
Class 9 Social Science Economics NCERT Solutions
Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Complete Study Material for Self-Study