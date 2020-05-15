NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Poem 4 - The Lake Isle of Innisfree

Get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Poem - The Lake Isle of Innisfree. These NCERT Solutions include the best explained answers to all the questions given in NCERT Class 9 English Chapter 4 Poem. These solutions will not only help you with completing your homework assignments correctly but will also help you perform well in all the school tests and the annual examinations. You may read or download all the solutions in PDF format from the link provided in this article.

NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English Beehive

Poem - The Lake Isle of Innisfree

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 54

Thinking about Poem

I. 1. What kind of place is Innisfree? Think about:

(i) the three things the poet wants to do when he goes back there (stanza I);

(ii) what he hears and sees there and its effect on him (stanza II);

(iii) what he hears in his “heart’s core” even when he is far away from Innisfree (stanza III).

Answer:

Innisfree is a natural place which full of beauty and peace.

(i) Three things the poet wants to do when he goes back there are:

He wants to build a small cabin of clay and wattles.

He wants to plant nine rows of beans.

He wants to have a hive of honey bees.

(ii) The poet hears the cricket’s song. He sees midnight shine and a purple glow at noon. Evenings are full of linnet wings. All this makes him feel joyous and gives him peace of mind.

(iii) The poet hears the sound of the lake water washing the shore in his “heart's core”.

2. By now you may have concluded that Innisfree is a simple, natural place, full of beauty and peace. How does the poet contrast it with where he now stands? (Read stanza III).

Answer:

The poet contrasts the natural beauty of Innisfree with the roads and the dull, grey pavements of the city.

3. Do you think Innisfree is only a place, or a state of mind? Does the poet actually miss the place of his boyhood days?

Answer:

Innisfree is not just the creation of the poet’s fancy but a real and natural place which is full of beauty and peace. The poet wishes to live at such a beautiful and peaceful place.

Yes, the poet misses the place of his boyhood days a lot. He can hear the sound of the lake water washing the shore in his heart's core, even when he is away from Innisfree.

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 55



II. 1. Look at the words the poet uses to describe what he sees and hears at Innisfree

(i) Bee-loud glade

(ii) Evenings full of the linnet’s wings

(iii) Lake water lapping with low sounds

What pictures do these words create in your mind?

Answer:

(i) These words create an image of buzzing bees in the glade.

(ii) These words create an image of linnets flying across an evening sky.

(iii) These words not only create a blissful picture in our minds but also evoke the soft sound of a lake's water washing the shore.

2. Look at these words:

...peace comes dropping slow

Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings

What do these words mean to you? What do you think “comes dropping slow...from the veils of the morning”? What does “to where the cricket sings” mean?

Answer:

The given lines indicate that peace of mind can be acquired naturally in a tranquil place like Innisfree.

It is calmness and tranquility that “comes dropping slow...from the veils of the morning”.

The phrase “to where the cricket sings” indicates a peaceful place where one can hear the vibrant sounds of crickets at the time of dawn.

