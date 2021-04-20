CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2021-2022: Download New Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus of Class 9 English (Language and Literature) subject for the new academic session 2021-2022. We have provided here the complete syllabus in a readable as well as a downloadable format. Go through the full syllabus to know the details of chapters, topics and assessment scheme applicable for the current academic session.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE (Code No. 184)

CLASS – IX (2021-22)

SECTION - WISE WEIGHTAGE

Section A Reading Skills 20 marks 50 periods Section B Writing Skills with Grammar 20 marks 60 periods Section C Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading Text 40 marks 60 periods Total 80 marks 170 periods

PART A

Reading:-

Unseen Passage (20 Marks)

I.Multiple Choice Questions based on a Discursive passage of 400-450 words to test inference, evaluation and vocabulary. Ten out of twelve questions to be answered. (10x1=10)

II.Multiple Choice Questions based on a Case-based factual passage (with visual input statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words to test analysis and interpretation. Ten out of twelve questions to be answered. (10x1=10)

(Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words)

Literature Textbooks (10 Marks)

III.Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract from drama/prose to test inference, evaluation and vocabulary. Any 1 out of 2 extracts to be done. (5x1=5)

IV.Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract from poetry to test analysis and interpretation. Any 1 out of 2 extracts to be done (5x1=5)

Grammar (10 Marks)

V.Ten Multiple Choice Questions, out of twelve, to be answered (including gap filling/ editing/ dialogue writing). Questions shall be based on the following:

· Tenses · Modals · Subject – verb concord · Reported speech · Commands and requests · Statements · Questions · Determiner · Use of Passive Voice · Clauses: Noun, Adverb Clauses of condition and time, Relative Clauses · Prepositions

PART B

Writing (10 marks)

I.Writing an Informal Letter on a situation/ Descriptive Paragraph (person, place, event, diary entry) based on visual or verbal cue/s. (word limit 100-120 words)

One out of two questions is to be answered. (5 marks)

II.Writing a story based on a given outline or cue/s. (word limit 100-120 words)

One out of two questions is to be answered. (5 marks)

Literature (30 Marks)

III.Four out of six Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 20-30 words each from BEEHIVE and MOMENTS (two out of three from BEEHIVE and two out of three from MOMENTS). (2x4=8)

IV.Four out of six Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from BEEHIVE and MOMENTS (two out of three from BEEHIVE and two out of three from MOMENTS). (3x4=12)

V.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from BEEHIVE to be answered in about 100- 120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. This can be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (5 marks)

VI.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from MOMENTS on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. (5 marks)

Prescribed Books: Published by NCERT, New Delhi

1.BEEHIVE – Textbook for class IX

2.MOMENTS – Supplementary Reader for Class IX

3.Words and Expressions-I, Workbook

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Listening and Speaking Competencies (50 Periods)

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills will be for 05 marks.

It is recommended that listening and speaking skills should be regularly practiced .

Art-integrated projects based on activities like Role Play, Skit, Dramatization etc. must be used. Please refer to the Circular no. Acad-33/2020 dated 14th May 2020 at the http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2020/33_Circular_2020.pdf for details.

Guidelines for Assessment in Listening and Speaking Skills

i.Activities:

Activities for listening and speaking available at www.cbseacademic.in can be used for developing listening and speaking skills of students.

Subject teachers should also refer to books prescribed in the syllabus.

In addition to the above, teachers may plan their own activities and create their· own material for assessing the listening and speaking skills.

ii.Parameters for Assessment:

The listening and speaking skills are to be assessed on the following parameters:

(i) Interactive competence (Initiation & turn taking, relevance to the topic).

(ii) Fluency (cohesion, coherence and speed of delivery).

(iii) Pronunciation

(iv) Language (accuracy and vocabulary).

iii.Schedule:

→ The practice of listening and speaking skills should be done throughout the academic year.

→ The final assessment of the skills is to be done as per the convenience and schedule of the school.

iv.Record keeping:

The record of the activities done and the marks given must be kept for three months after the declaration of result, for any random checking by the Board.

No recording of speaking skills is to be sent to the Board.

