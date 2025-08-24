CBSE Class 9 Social Science Case Study Based Questions 2025-26: Important Source-Based Questions & Answers for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 9 social science case study question are meticulously crafted by subject matter experts to align with the curriculum and provide a comprehensive understanding of key concepts. These questions represent an integral part of the Class 9 Social Science syllabus, playing a crucial role in evaluating students' analytical and critical thinking skills. The design of these case studies aims to go beyond rote memorization, encouraging students to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios and hypothetical situations. Therefore, proficiency in tackling these case study questions is paramount for students aiming to achieve academic success in CBSE Class 9 Social Science, as they encompass a significant portion of the evaluation and reflect a higher order of cognitive engagement with the subject matter.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Source Based Questions for 2025-26 Question 1. The natural increase of population is the difference between birth rates and death rates. Birth rate is the number of the live births per thousand persons in a year. It is a major component of growth because in India, birth rates have always been higher than death rates. Death rate is the number of deaths per thousand persons in a year. The main cause of the rate of growth of the Indian population has been the rapid decline in death rates. Till 1980, high birth rates and declining death rates led to a large difference between birth rates and death rates resulting in higher rates of population growth. Since 1981, birth rates have also started declining gradually, resulting in a gradual decline in the rate of population growth. What are the reasons for this trend? The third component of population growth is migration. Migration is the movement of people across regions in territories. Migration can be internal (within the country) or international (between de countries). Internal migration does not change the size of the population, but influences the distribution of population within the nation. Migration plays a very significant role in changing the composition and distribution of population.

(I)What is the number of live births per thousand persons in a year called? (II)What is the number of deaths per thousand persons in a year called as........?. (III)What do you mean by the natural increase of population? Question 2. Read the given passage and answer the questions that follow: Nothing like the Bengal Famine has happened in India again. But it is disturbing to note that even today; there are places like Kalahandi and Kashipur in Orissa where famine-like conditions have been existing for many years and where some starvation deaths have also been reported. Starvation deaths are also reported in Baran district of Rajasthan, Palamau district of Jharkhand and many other remote areas during the recent years. Therefore, food security is needed in a country to ensure food at all times. (a)Which natural disaster is characterised by widespread deaths due to starvation and

epidemics, loss of body resistance due to weakening from starvation? (b)Who are foods insecure in urban area? (c )What do you mean by seasonal hunger? In which area it is prevalent? Ans: (a)Famine (b)Casual labours (c)Seasonal hunger is related to cycles of food growing and harvesting. It is prevalent more in rural areas Question 3. Read the given passage and answer the questions that follow: Since poverty has many facts, social scientists look at it through a variety of indicators. Usually the indicators used relate to the levels of income and consumption. But now poverty is looked through other social indicators like illiteracy level, lack of general resistance due to malnutrition, lack of access to healthcare, lack of job opportunities, lack of access to safe drinking water sanitation etc. Analysis of poverty based on social exclusion and vulnerability is now becoming very common.

(i) Social exclusion relates to .......... (b) People below poverty line. (c) People above poverty line. (d) people excluded from facilities, benefit and opportunities. (e) Caste differences (ii) A person with high income, but less consumption can be termed vulnerable to poverty or not? (a) Yes (b) No (c) Cannot be determined (d) Can be socially excluded (iii) What are the indicators of poverty? (a) Low income (b) Low consumption (c) Illiteracy (d) All of the above (iv) Malnutrition, lack of healthcare are .........of poverty. (a)indicator (b)social exclusion (c)vulnerability (d)None of the above Ans: i ) ( c ) people excluded from facilities, benefit and opportunities. ii ) ( c) Cannot be determined iii ) (d) All of the above Iv ) (a ) indicator Also Check - Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 Question 4. Our constitution entities every citizen to elect her/his representative and to be elected as a representative. The constitution makers however were worried that in an open electoral competition, certain weaker sections may not stand a good chance to get elected to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative assembly. They may not have the required resources education and contacts to contest and win elections against others. Those who are influential and resourceful may prevent them from winning elections. If that happens our Parliament and Assemblies would be deprived of the voice of significant section of our population. That would make our democracy less representative and less democratic. So, the makers of our constitution thought of a special system of reserved constituencies for the weaker section. Some constituencies are reserved for people who belong to the Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes. In a SC reserved constituency only someone who belongs to the Scheduled Castes can stand for election. Similarly, only those belonging to the Schedule Tribes can contest and an election from a constituency reserved for ST.

(i)Who gives entitles every citizen to elect his /her representative and to be elected as a representative? (ii) Who thought of the special system of reserved constituencies for the weaker sections? (iii)Which officials must be elected for any government to be called a democracy? Question 5. Read the passage given below and answer the following questions: Louis XVI had to increase taxes for many reasons. How do you think he could have gone about doing this? In France of the Old Regime the monarch didn't have the power to impose taxes according to his will alone. Rather he had to call a meeting of the Estates General which would then pass his proposals for new taxes. The Estates General was a political body to which the three states sent their representatives. However, the monarch alone could decide when to call a meeting of this body. The last time it was done was in 1614. On 5 may 1789 Louis XVI called together an assembly of the Estates General to pass proposals for new taxes. Voting in the Estates General in the past had been conducted according to the principle that each estate had one vote. This time too Louis XVIwas determined to continue the same practice. But members of the third estate demanded that voting now be conducted by the assembly as a whole, where each member would have one vote. This was one of the democratic principles put forward by philosophers like Rousseau in his book The Social Contract. When the king rejected this proposal, members of the third estate walked out of the assembly in protest.

(i) What was `Estates General`? (ii) What was the, Social Contract`? (iii) Louis XVI had increase taxes for many reasons. List the reasons? Question 6. Read the given text and answer the following questions: The NHRC cannot by itself punish the guilty. That is the responsibility of courts. The NHRC is there o make independent and credible inquiry into any case of violation of human rights. It also inquires into any case of abetment of such violation or negligence in controlling it by any government officer and takes other general steps to promote human rights in thecountry. National Human Rights Commission stepped in. This is an independent commission set up by law in 1993. Like judiciary, the Commission is independent of the government. The Commission is appointed by the President and includes retired judges, officers and eminent citizens. Yet it does not have the burden of deciding court cases. So it can focus on helping the victim secure their human rights. These include all the rights granted to the citizens by the Constitution. For NHRC human rights also include the rights mentioned in the UN sponsored international treaties that India has signed.

(i) When was NHRC set up? (1) (ii) How are the members of NHRC appointed?1) (iii) In what type of activities in NHRC involved? (2) Question 7. The war had a devastating impact on the entire continent both psychologically and financially. From a continent of creditors, Europe turned into one of debtors.Unfortunately, the infant Weimar Republic was being made to pay for the sins of the old empire. The republic carried the burden of war guilt and national humiliation and was financially crippled by being forced to pay compensation. Those who supported the Weimar Republic, mainly Socialists, Catholics and Democrats, became easy targets of attack in the conservative nationalist circles. They were mockingly called the ‘November criminals’. This mindset had a major impact on the political developments of the early 1930s, as we will soon see. The First World War left a deep imprint on European society and polity. Soldiers came to be placed above civilians. Politicians and publicists laid great stress on the need for men to be aggressive, strong and masculine. The media glorified trench life. The truth, however, was that soldiers lived miserable lives in these trenches, trapped with rats feeding on corpses. They faced poisonous gas and enemy shelling, and witnessed their ranks reduce rapidly. Aggressive war propaganda and national honour occupied centre stage in the public sphere, while popular support grew for conservative dictatorships that had recently come into being. Democracy was indeed a young and fragile idea, which could not survive the instabilities of interwar Europe.

(i) What had a devastating impact on the entire continent both psychologically and financially? (ii) Name the continent who turned into the debtors? (iii) Who were called as the “November Criminals”? Question 8. Poverty in India also has another aspect or dimension. The proportion of poor people is not the same in every state. Although state level poverty has witnessed a secular decline from the levels of early seventies, the success rate of reducing poverty varies from state to state. Recent estimates show while the all India Head Count Ratio (HCR) was 21.9 per cent in 2011-12 states like Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha had above all India poverty level. Bihar and Odisha continue to be the two poorest states with poverty ratios of 33.7 and 32.6 per cent respectively. Along with rural poverty, urban poverty is also high in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In comparison, there has been a significant decline in poverty in Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and West Bengal. States like Punjab and Haryana have traditionally succeeded in reducing poverty with the help of high agricultural growth rates. Kerala has focused more on human resource development. In West Bengal, land reform measures have helped in reducing poverty. In Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, public distribution of food grains could have been responsible for the improvement.

