CBSE Class 9 Social Science Assertion & Reasoning Questions PDF: Important for Half-Yearly Exam 2025-26

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Assertion & Reasoning Questions: Preparing for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science exam? One of the most scoring sections is the Assertion & Reasoning questions. These questions test your memory and your ability to think logically and critically. To help you ace this section, we have compiled important Assertion & Reasoning questions along with answers. Download it now and give your exam preparation an extra edge! CBSE Class 9 Social Science Assertion And Reasoning Questions Assertion and Reason Questions - Instructions:-For the following questions, choose the correct option: A: Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. B: Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. C: A is true, but R is false.

D: A is false, but R is true. Question- 1: Assertion (A): The Reign of Terror was a period of severe political repression during the French Revolution. Reason (R): Maximilien Robespierre led the Committee of Public Safety, which aimed to protect the Revolution from its enemies. Answer- (A): Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. Question 2: Assertion (A): The Jacobins were a conservative political club during the French Revolution. Reason (R): The Jacobins supported the idea of a republic and were instrumental in the fall of the monarchy. Answer: (C)A is true, but R is false. Question 3: Assertion (A): The National Convention declared France a republic in 1792. Reason (R): The monarchy was overthrown and King Louis XVI was executed. Answer(B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.

Q 4: Assertion: The October Revolution is also known as the Bolshevik Revolution. Reason: It took place in October according to the Gregorian calendar. Answer- C: A is true, but R is false. Q.5 Assertion: The Treaty of Brest-Litovsk ended Russia’s involvement in World War I. Reason: The Bolshevik government wanted to focus on internal problems and consolidate power. Answer - A: Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. Also, read CBSE Class 9 Subject-Wise Assertion Reasoning Questions FREE PDF Download Q.6 .Assertion (A): The Enabling Act of 1933 allowed Hitler to establish a dictatorship in Germany. Reason (R): The Enabling Act gave Hitler the power to pass laws without the involvement of the Reichstag. Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q.7. Assertion (A): The Nuremberg Laws were enacted to protect the rights of Jewish citizens in Germany. Reason (R): The Nuremberg Laws stripped Jews of their German citizenship and banned marriages between Jews and non-Jews. Answer: A is false, but R is true. Q.8. Assertion (A): The Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, was an organized attack on Jewish businesses and synagogues. Reason (R): It marked the beginning of the systematic extermination of Jews. Answer: Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. Q.9. Assertion (A): India is bounded by Young Fold mountains in the North-West, North and North-East. Reason (R): The Himalayas lie in the Northern part of India. Answer: . Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Q.10 Assertion (A): The Ganga is joined by many tributaries from the Himalayas, a few of them being major rivers such as the Yamuna, the Ghaghara, the Gandak and the Kosi.

Answer: Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Q.12 . Assertion(A): In India political parties which formed the government represent the majority of seats secured in the elections to the House of the People at the Centre and the Legislative Assemblies in the States but not the majority of votes. Reason (R): The elections based on the majority vote system decided the result based on the relative majority of votes secured. Answer- Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Q.13. Assertion (A): The President of India is elected by an electoral college. Reason (R): The President is the head of the State and must represent the entire country. (a). Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b). Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.