NCERT Exemplar for Class 9 Science: Download Chapter-Wise PDFs Here!

NCERT Exemplar for Class 9 Science offer analytical or higher order thinking skill type questions which are best to prepare for the upcoming board exams. Download PDFs of the chapter-wise questions here.

NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 9 Science subject are available here in PDF format. Students can easily download these chapters and practice the questions to develop their problem-solving skills and be good at solving the higher order thinking skill type questions to prepare for boards and competitive exams.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 9 Science is more of a workbook containing solved and unsolved problems other than the questions given in the NCERT Textbook. The book is specially designed to help students prepare for the CBSE board exams. It contains a variety of challenging problems that are based on the NCERT textbook.

The book is divided into 15 chapters as mentioned in the NCERT textbook for Class 9 Science. The problems in each chapter are arranged in increasing order of difficulty so that students can start with the easier problems and then progress to the more challenging ones.

Questions in Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar book are designed in the following formats:

Multiple Choice Questions

Short Answer Type Questions

Long Answer Type Questions

All these questions are very helpful to analyze the chapter-wise preparation level in CBSE Class 9 Science. So, to get better at the subject, students are advised to practice with the help of chapter-wise NCERT Exemplar Problems.

CBSE Class 9 Science Revised Syllabus for 2023-24: Follow this latest CBSE syllabus to practice NCERT Exemplar Problems for the purpose of 2023-24 Annual Exam preparations.

Here, we are providing the NCERT Exemplar Problems for all chapters of CBSE Class 9 Science, which students can download from the links given below:

Chapter No. Chapter Name Link 1 Matter in Our Surroundings View/Download 2 Is Matter Around Us Pure View/Download 3 Atoms and Molecules View/Download 4 Structure of the Atom View/Download 5 The Fundamental Unit of Life View/Download 6 Tissues View/Download 7 Diversity in Living Organisms View/Download 8 Motion View/Download 9 Force and Laws of Motion View/Download 10 Gravitation View/Download 11 Work and Energy View/Download 12 Sound View/Download 13 Why Do We Fall Ill View/Download 14 Natural Resources View/Download 15 Improvement in Food Resources View/Download

What are NCERT Exemplar Problems?

To help students do a good practice of the concepts learned in the NCERT books, CBSE provides NCERT Exemplars which are basically the practice books. They include extra questions of a higher level and are meant for aiding in-depth learning.

Why are NCERT Exemplar Problems Important?

Questions given in NCERT Exemplars are of the utmost importance when considered for Exams. Some questions asked in exams are of a nature which requires Higher Order Thinking Skills to solve them. NCERT Exemplar contains such types of questions to promote analytical thinking skills among students. Also, practising the various NCERT Exemplar problems will give students an idea to solve other similar problems with ease. NCERT Exemplars are designed to give exposure to multiple concept-based questions.

