JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Allocation List Released

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023: JoSAA 2023 Round 3 seat allocation result has been announced. Those who have been eagerly waiting for the round 3 seat allocation can visit the official website of JoSAA to check the results. The JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allotment results were announced today, July 12, 2023. To check the results candidates can enter the JEE Main application number and password. Candidates can also click on the link given below to check the JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allocation result.

JoSAA 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link

Those allotted seats in the JoSAA round 3 counselling can report to the allotted institutions and complete the admission process. When reporting for the final admissions, candidates are advised to carry with them all necessary documents and certificates for verification purposes. Candidates satisfied with the allotment can freeze their allotment while those who want to participate in further allotment rounds can use the float or slide option to be considered for the next round.

The JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced today, July 12, 2023. To check the JoSAA 2023 counselling allotment results, students can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2023 website

Step 2: Click on round 3 seat allotment list

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: The round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced at 10 pm today. Candidates can check their allocation result on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the next round counselling schedule here.

Particulars Dates Seat Allocation (Round 3) July 12, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload / response by candidate to query July 12 to 14, 2023 Last day to respond to query July 15, 2023 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation

process July 13 to 15, 2023 Seat Allocation (Round 4) July 16, 2023

JoSAA 2023 Total Counselling rounds

JoSAA will be conducting a total of six counselling rounds for eligible candidates. Candidates who have applied for the seat allocation process can check their allotment results on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2023 Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates allotted seats in the third round of seat allotment need to carry the following documents with them when for the admissions.

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

JEE Main and Advanced rank cards

Passing certificate

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Income and assets certificate

Valid ID Proof

JoSAA 2023 Opening and Closing Rank

JoSAA 2023 admissions will be conducted based on the opening and closing ranks mentioned in the allotment results. Candidates will be admitted to various institutions based on the opening and closing ranks set by the institute for the different courses.

What After JoSAA 2023 Round 3 Allotment?

After the JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allotment results are released, candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the reporting and admission procedure from July 12 to 14, 2023. Students can also withdraw from the seat allocation and exit the process until July 14, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Rounds

A total of six rounds will be conducted for the JoSAA 2023 seat allotment. As per the schedule, those allotted seats in the third round can complete the reporting process from July 12 to 14, 2023.

JoSAA Counselling Round 3: Login Credentials

JoSAA 2023 round 3 counselling seat allotment result will be released today, July 12, 2023. To download the seat allocation results candidates need to enter the following credentials in the login window

JEE Main application number

Password

