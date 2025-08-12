Independence Day 2025 Drama Script in English for 15 August Celebration in School

Characters Mrs. Sharma: A history teacher, passionate and kind.

Arjun: A student, initially uninterested.

Priya: A student, thoughtful and curious.

Ravi: A student, loud and easily distracted.

Lal Bahadur: A freedom fighter, strong and determined.

Kavita: Lal Bahadur’s wife, gentle but resilient.

British Officer: Arrogant and cold.

Narrator: The storyteller, with a clear and strong voice. Setting Scene 1: A modern classroom. Whiteboard, desks, and chairs. Scene 2 & 3: A simple hut in a village, circa 1940s. A small mat, a pot, and a few old books. Scene 4: Back in the modern classroom. The Script (Scene 1: The Present Day Classroom) (MRS. SHARMA is standing by a whiteboard. ARJUN and RAVI are looking at their phones. PRIYA is taking notes.) Mrs. Sharma: (Clapping her hands gently) Alright class, settle down. As you know, Independence Day is just a few days away. I want us to prepare a short drama for the school assembly. Arjun: (Muttering to Ravi) Ugh, another patriotic play? Can’t we just get a holiday? Mrs. Sharma: (Smiling softly) Arjun, that’s exactly why we need to do this. We need to remember that our freedom isn’t just a holiday. It’s a privilege bought with a great price. Ravi: But ma’am, all those stories are so old. I don’t get what it has to do with us today. Priya: Ravi, they fought so we could have a future. Our education, our freedom to speak… it all came from their struggle. Mrs. Sharma: Thank you, Priya. You see, the struggle was real. It wasn't just a lesson in a book. It was about ordinary people making extraordinary choices. Let’s imagine what that was like. Let the curtains open on a story from the past… (The lights dim. A spotlight focuses on the NARRATOR at the side of the stage.) Narrator: It is the year 1942. The Quit India Movement is in full force. The air is thick with hope, and with danger. In a small village, a family is a silent part of this great storm. (The lights come up on a simple hut. KAVITA is weaving a small cloth. LAL BAHADUR enters, looking tired but resolute. He carries a few pamphlets.) (Scene 2: A Village Hut, 1940s) Kavita: (Rushing to him) You are late, Lal. I was worried. The British soldiers were patrolling the main road again. Lal Bahadur: (Hugging her) I am fine, Kavita. We held a secret meeting tonight. We distributed the pamphlets for the movement. Kavita: (Worriedly) But what if you get caught? Our son is so young. He needs his father. Lal Bahadur: Our son needs a free country more, Kavita. The British have taken our land, our dignity… we cannot let them take our future. I cannot look him in the eye one day and say I did nothing. (Kavita nods, her eyes teary but proud. A loud banging is heard on the door.) British Officer: (From outside) Open this door! We know you’re in there, agitator! Kavita: (Whispering frantically) Lal, hide! Please! Lal Bahadur: (Standing tall) No. There is no hiding from our duty. If I hide today, I will hide forever. I am not afraid. (LAL BAHADUR opens the door. The BRITISH OFFICER and two soldiers storm in. They grab him roughly.) (Scene 3: The Arrest) British Officer: So, you are the one spreading these treasonous ideas. You’ll be punished severely for this. (He rips a pamphlet from Lal Bahadur’s hand). ‘Quit India’? You people have no idea who you are dealing with! Lal Bahadur: We know exactly who we are dealing with. We are dealing with oppressors. You can take our bodies, but you can never take our spirit. We will never stop until our country is free! Kavita: (Crying) Please, leave him alone! He has done nothing! Lal Bahadur: (Looking at his wife, his voice gentle but firm) Kavita, look at me. This is not a defeat. This is a step towards victory. They can lock me up, but they can’t lock up the idea of freedom. (The soldiers drag LAL BAHADUR away. KAVITA stands there, sobbing, a look of immense grief and pride on her face.) (The lights dim again. A spotlight returns to the NARRATOR.) Narrator: Lal Bahadur was just one of many. A face we will never know, a name we may never find in history books. But his sacrifice, and the sacrifice of millions like him, created the nation we live in today. His story is our story. (The lights come back up on the modern classroom. The students are silent, with thoughtful expressions. RAVI has his head bowed. ARJUN looks at Mrs. Sharma, his phone forgotten.) (Scene 4: The Classroom, The Present) Mrs. Sharma: (Her voice is soft) That man, Lal Bahadur, he died in a prison cell a few months later. He never saw a free India. But he gave his life so that you, Ravi, could sit in this classroom and ask questions. So that you, Priya, could have the freedom to think. So that you, Arjun, could have the right to a holiday. Arjun: (Quietly) I never thought of it that way, ma’am. I… I understand now. Ravi: So… it wasn't just a story. It was real. Mrs. Sharma: It was as real as you and I. Our freedom is a testament to their courage. It is our duty to protect this nation and honor their memory. So, what is our freedom to you now? Priya: It’s a gift. Arjun: It's a responsibility. Ravi: It’s our future. Mrs. Sharma: (Smiling warmly) And that’s the true meaning of Independence Day. Happy Independence Day, class. Now, let's go out and make them proud. (The students all stand up straight. They face the audience and say in unison.) All Students: Jai Hind! (End of play. The stage goes black.)