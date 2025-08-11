Short Drama Acting Script for Independence Day in School - Download PDF FREE!

This script is designed for students to practice and perform a drama for their school's Independence Day celebrations. It aims to be engaging, educational, and inspiring, highlighting the significance of this historic day and the values it represents. Teachers and Students can find complete guidelines for the dramatic act along with stage directions, lighting cues and emotional delivery of notes in a bilingual format. Short Script on Dialogues of Bhagat Singh Title – "Main Bhagat Singh Bol Raha Hoon" Characters: Bhagat Singh (central figure, must portray calm courage)





Friend/Comrade (emotional, supportive)





British Officer (strict, formal tone)





Narrator (clear, powerful voice)



Scene 1 – Prison Cell Stage Setup: Dim yellow spotlight on Bhagat Singh.





Bhagat Singh is seated on a wooden bench, reading a book (Karl Marx’s Das Kapital or similar).





Sound of faint jail ambience (chains clinking, guards walking).





[Friend Enters, cautiously looking around] Friend: (Soft, tense voice) भगत… तुम्हारी फाँसी का हुक्म आ चुका है।

(Bhagat… the order for your execution has come.) Bhagat Singh: (Closes book slowly, looks up with calm eyes)

मौत से मुझे डर नहीं लगता।

(I do not fear death.)

ज़िंदगी का एक ही मक़सद चुना था — भारत की आज़ादी।

(I chose only one purpose in life — India’s freedom.)

अगर मौत उसी राह में आए… तो वह भी स्वीकार है।

(If death comes on that path… I welcome it.) [Friend looks emotional, Bhagat Singh places a reassuring hand on his shoulder.] Scene 2 – Courtroom Flashback Stage Setup: Bright white light on centre stage (courtroom area).





British Officer stands at a podium with papers.





Bhagat Singh stands proudly, hands chained.

British Officer:

You are charged with conspiracy and acts of terrorism.

What do you have to say in your defence?

Bhagat Singh:

(Confident, voice echoing)

तुम हमें आतंकवादी कहते हो?

(You call us terrorists?)

हम अपने देश के हक़ और इंसाफ़ के लिए लड़ रहे हैं।

(We are fighting for our nation’s rights and justice.)

अगर गुलामी के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाना गुनाह है,

तो हम यह गुनाह बार-बार करेंगे।

(If raising a voice against slavery is a crime,

we will commit it again and again.) [Courtroom murmurs. Lights fade to transition.] Scene 3 – Jail Interview (Historically Inspired) Stage Setup: Spotlight on Narrator. Bhagat Singh stands behind bars in the background. Narrator:

"भगत सिंह ने कहा था—"

(Bhagat Singh once said—) Bhagat Singh:

(Strong but composed)

“क्रांति की तलवार विचारों की सान पर तेज होती है।”

(The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetstone of ideas.)

“मैं क्रांति का समर्थक हूँ, हिंसा का नहीं।

लेकिन अगर अन्याय की जंजीरें तोड़ने के लिए

हथियार उठाने पड़ें… तो मैं पीछे नहीं हटूँगा।”

(I am a supporter of revolution, not of violence.

But if to break the chains of injustice,

we must take up arms… I will not step back.)

Scene 4 – Final Moments Before Hanging Stage Setup: Red-orange lighting (symbolizing dawn/revolution).





Sound of marching boots in the background.





Bhagat Singh stands tall, no fear, humming “सरफ़रोशी की तमन्ना…”.

Bhagat Singh:

(Looks directly at audience)

“किसी को क्रांति की हत्या करने का अधिकार नहीं।

वे मुझे मार सकते हैं,

लेकिन मेरे विचारों को नहीं।”

(No one has the right to kill a revolution.

They can kill me,

but they cannot kill my ideas.) [Raises fist high]

इंक़लाब ज़िंदाबाद!

(Long live the revolution!) [Sound: Loud echo of “इंक़लाब ज़िंदाबाद” from off-stage voices. Lights fade to black.] The Power of Truth Script on Mahatma Gandhi Title: "The Power of Truth" Characters: Mahatma Gandhi – Leader of the Indian freedom movement





Young Volunteer – Curious student/follower





British Officer – Represents colonial authority





Narrator – Sets the scene

Scene 1 – Gandhi’s Ashram A simple room with a spinning wheel (charkha). Gandhi is spinning cotton when a young volunteer approaches. Narrator:

In an age of violence, one man chose the path of truth and non-violence. Young Volunteer:

Bapu, how can we fight such a powerful empire without weapons? Gandhi: (calmly)

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

Our weapon is ahimsa—non-violence. Truth is our shield. Scene 2 – Confrontation British Officer enters, holding a notice. British Officer:

Mr. Gandhi, this protest must stop. You are breaking the law. Gandhi: (smiling)

When the law is unjust, breaking it is a duty. "Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as cooperation with good." Young Volunteer:

But Bapu, won’t they arrest you? Gandhi:

Yes. And if they arrest one of us, a hundred more will rise. Freedom is not given—it is taken with courage.

Scene 3 – Closing Gandhi stands, hands folded. Gandhi:

"The future depends on what you do today." Spin your own cloth, speak the truth, harm none, and fear nothing. Narrator:

He fought without a sword, yet defeated an empire. (Lights fade as Gandhi walks away with the charkha.) Tryst with Destiny Sppech by Jawaharlal Nehru Title: "Tryst with Destiny – The Voice of Nehru" (त्रिस्ट विद डेस्टिनी – नेहरू की आवाज़) Characters: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – Indian freedom fighter and first Prime Minister





Young Volunteer – Represents the youth of India





Mahatma Gandhi – Appears briefly





British Officer – Represents colonial rule





Narrator – Guides the audience through time





Crowd (offstage voices or audience) – Responds with slogans



Scene 1 – Lahore Congress, 1929 Lighting: Warm yellow spotlight on Nehru, soft background wash on Congress flag. Sound: Low murmur of crowd before Nehru begins.

Narrator:

1929, Lahore. The Indian National Congress meets to decide the future of India. A young leader takes the stage.

1929, लाहौर। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस भारत के भविष्य का निर्णय लेने के लिए एकत्र हुई है। एक युवा नेता मंच पर आता है। Nehru: (steps forward, raises hand for silence)

“We have asked for dominion status, but they give us chains. Today, we declare complete independence!”

“हमने प्रभुत्व का दर्जा माँगा, लेकिन उन्होंने हमें जंजीरें दीं। आज हम पूर्ण स्वराज का ऐलान करते हैं!” Crowd: (offstage or from audience, loud)

"Inquilab Zindabad!" — “इंक़लाब ज़िंदाबाद!” Young Volunteer: (steps in)

“Panditji, the British have armies, jails, and laws. How will we face them?”

“पंडितजी, ब्रिटिश के पास सेना है, जेलें हैं, और कानून हैं। हम उनका सामना कैसे करेंगे?” Nehru:

“With courage and unity.”

“साहस और एकता के साथ।”

(Spotlight fades as scene changes.) Scene 2 – Arrest Lighting: Dim with a strong white spotlight on Nehru.

Sound: Boots marching, faint whistle of a police officer. British Officer: (enters briskly)

“Mr. Nehru, your speeches are a threat to the Crown. You are under arrest.”

“मिस्टर नेहरू, आपके भाषण ब्रिटिश शासन के लिए खतरा हैं। आपको गिरफ़्तार किया जाता है।” Nehru: (calm but firm)

“If speaking for my country is a crime, I am guilty.”

“अगर अपने देश के लिए बोलना अपराध है, तो मैं अपराधी हूँ।” Crowd: (angry, offstage)

"British Raj Murdabad!" — “ब्रिटिश राज मुर्दाबाद!” (Soldiers take Nehru away, sound of chains clinking. Lights fade.) Scene 3 – Independence Eve, 14 August 1947 Lighting: Bright golden spotlight on Nehru, tricolour projection in the background.

Sound: Soft instrumental “Vande Mataram” under his speech.

Narrator:

After decades of struggle, the moment arrives when India will awaken to freedom.

दशकों के संघर्ष के बाद वह क्षण आया जब भारत स्वतंत्रता की ओर जागने वाला था। Nehru: (slow, powerful delivery)

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge.”

“सालों पहले हमने एक वादा किया था, और अब वह समय आ गया है जब हम अपना वादा निभाएंगे।” Crowd: (with pride)

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" — “भारत माता की जय!” Young Volunteer:

“Panditji, what is your dream for India?”

“पंडितजी, आपका भारत के लिए सपना क्या है?” Nehru:

“To build a nation of dignity, science, and equality.”

“एक ऐसा भारत बनाना, जहाँ सम्मान, विज्ञान, और समानता हो।” Scene 4 – Gandhi’s Advice Lighting: Soft warm light, creating a peaceful aura.

Sound: Quiet charkha spinning in the background. Gandhi: (walks slowly with stick)

“Jawahar, the soul of India lies in its villages.”

“जवाहर, भारत की आत्मा उसके गाँवों में बसती है।”