SSC JE & CPO Exam Date 2025 Announced – City Slip & Admit Card Soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Exam Date 2025 and SSC CPO Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the SSC will conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) between December 3 and December 6, 2025 and the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) will be conducted between December 9 and December 12, 2025.

Recently, the SSC issued a notice regarding the self-slot selection facility for candidates appearing in the exam The facility allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date through the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025: Overview

The SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025 has been released by SSC and Paper 1 for both exams is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download the SSC JE and CPO City Slip 10 days before the conduct of the examination by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for SSC Exam Date 2025 key highlights.