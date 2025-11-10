MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
SSC JE & CPO Exam Date 2025 Announced – City Slip & Admit Card Soon at ssc.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 10, 2025, 19:34 IST

SSC Exam Date 2025: SSC has released SSC JE and CPO Exam Dates 2025. JE Paper-I will be conducted between December 3 and 6, while CPO Paper-I is scheduled from December 9 to 12. Candidates can select exam slots and cities via the SSC portal. City slips will release 10 days before the exam; admit cards 2–3 days prior.

SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025
SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025

SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Exam Date 2025 and SSC CPO Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the SSC will conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) between December 3 and December 6, 2025 and the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) will be conducted between December 9 and December 12, 2025.

Recently, the SSC issued a notice regarding the self-slot selection facility for candidates appearing in the exam The facility allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date through the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025: Overview

The SSC JE and CPO Exam Date 2025 has been released by SSC and Paper 1 for both exams is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download the SSC JE and CPO City Slip 10 days before the conduct of the examination by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for SSC Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

SSC Exam Date  2025 Details

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

SSC JE Exam 2025

SSC CPO Exam 2025

Name of the Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Level

National

SSC Exam Date 2025

SSC JE Exam 2025 - December 3 and December 6

SSC CPO Exam 2025 - December 9 and December 12, 2025

Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test)

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

The SSC JE and SSC CPO exam dates have been released. SSC will conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) between December 3 and December 6, 2025 and the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) will be conducted between December 9 and December 12, 2025. Check the official Notice below for the SSC Exam Date 2025.

SSC Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

SSC Exam Date 2025: Exam Centres

SSC will assign the Exam Centres as per the choices filled by candidates in the self-slot selection facility. However, the final Exam centres allotment is done on the basis of availability. The SSC Exam City Intimation Slip 2025, will releas 10 days before the exam, and inform candidates about their city of examination so that that they can plan their travel. The exact exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting instructions will be released along with the SSC exam Admit Card 2025, which will get released 2-3 days before the exam.

 

