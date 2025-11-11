Do You Know What The Smell Of Books Is Called?

Books hold a special place in our lives. They offer adventures and knowledge. Holding a book is a simple pleasure. The weight and the texture of the pages feel comforting. Reading can be very relaxing. It is a perfect escape from daily stress. There are many different types of books. You can explore a fantasy world in a Fiction book. A Thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. For stories about the future, read Sci-Fi (Science Fiction). Other types include Romance, Mystery, and Biography.

But there is one thing common to almost all books. That is the smell. Have you ever noticed the distinctive scent of a book? It is often a pleasant, unique smell. Do you know what this smell is actually called? Does it have a scientific name? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the unique scent of books. We'll learn the name for this fascinating odour. We will also discover the science behind it.