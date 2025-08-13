Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at indiannavy.gov.in for 1266 Posts, Check Steps Here

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has invited applications from the Ex-Naval Apprentices to fill the 1,266 positions of Tradesman Skilled classified as Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Industrial. The application process started on 13 August 2025 and the application window closes on 02 September 2025. Candidates are advised to fill the application form well in advance and do not wait for the last date.

Those who are eligible can apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman post by directly accessing the link given below:

Indian Navy Tradesman Apply Online Apply Here

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria required to apply for the post on Tradesman Skilled at Indian Navy can follow the steps given below: