Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at indiannavy.gov.in for 1266 Posts, Check Steps Here

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled on the official website. The notification was first released in the Employment News of 09th August 2025. The recruitment drive is only for ex-Naval Apprentices. Check this article for detailed information on the application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, apply online link,etc.

Aug 13, 2025, 16:09 IST

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has invited applications from the Ex-Naval Apprentices to fill the 1,266 positions of Tradesman Skilled classified as Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Industrial. The application process started on 13 August 2025 and the application window closes on 02 September 2025. Candidates are advised to fill the application form well in advance and do not wait for the last date.

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 

Conducting Body

Ministry of Defence

Notification Release Date

09 August 2025

Application Process Started

13 August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

02 September 2025

Official Website

onlineregsitrationportal.in

Indian Navy Tradesman Apply Online 2025

Those who are eligible can apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman post by directly accessing the link given below:

Indian Navy Tradesman Apply Online

Apply Here

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria required to apply for the post on Tradesman Skilled at Indian Navy can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website- onlineregistrationportal.in.

  • Download the official notification and read the instructions carefully before applying.

  • Register yourself by clicking on “New Registration”.

  • Fill in all the details like applicant’s name, DOB, email address, phone number, and password.

  • Once you are registered, login to your account by using the login credentials generated while registering.

  • Fill the application form.

  • Upload the necessary documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the application form and take a printout for further processing.

Indian Navy Tradesman Application Fee

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman Skilled Apprentice have to fill the application form within the stipulated timeline. There is no application fee for any category of applicants i.e., all the candidates who are going to apply are exempted from payment of application fee.

