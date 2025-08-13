Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at indiannavy.gov.in for 1266 Posts, Check Steps Here

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has invited applications from the Ex-Naval Apprentices to fill the 1,266 positions of Tradesman Skilled classified as Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Industrial. The application process started on 13 August 2025 and the application window closes on 02 September 2025. Candidates are advised to fill the application form well in advance and do not wait for the last date.
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment
|
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Notification Release Date
|
09 August 2025
|
Application Process Started
|
13 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
02 September 2025
|
Official Website
|
onlineregsitrationportal.in
Indian Navy Tradesman Apply Online 2025
Those who are eligible can apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman post by directly accessing the link given below:
Indian Navy Tradesman Apply Online
How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2025
Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria required to apply for the post on Tradesman Skilled at Indian Navy can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website- onlineregistrationportal.in.
-
Download the official notification and read the instructions carefully before applying.
-
Register yourself by clicking on “New Registration”.
-
Fill in all the details like applicant’s name, DOB, email address, phone number, and password.
-
Once you are registered, login to your account by using the login credentials generated while registering.
-
Fill the application form.
-
Upload the necessary documents.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Submit the application form and take a printout for further processing.
Indian Navy Tradesman Application Fee
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman Skilled Apprentice have to fill the application form within the stipulated timeline. There is no application fee for any category of applicants i.e., all the candidates who are going to apply are exempted from payment of application fee.
