Overseas Citizen of India (OCI): Check New Rules by MHA for Cardholders

Spouses of foreign origin married to an Indian citizen or to an OCI cardholder, if the marriage is registered and is for at least two years.

Minor children who have one parent as an Indian citizen.

Descendants of such Indian citizens, including the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Who are qualified to become citizens on January 26, 1950.

Individuals of Indian origin who were Indian citizens on or after January 26, 1950.

Who Is Eligible for an OCI Card?

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card is a special document bestowing specific rights upon foreign nationals of Indian origin. It is not, however, full citizenship and carries stringent rules in terms of eligibility, use, and more importantly, disciplinary measures, including cancellation for criminal offenses.

The role of the OCI card as a privilege (not a legal right) is now central to policy.

Convicted or accused OCI holders risk lifetime cancellation and loss of rights to visit or reside in India.

The OCI card grants extensive privileges, but the MHA has introduced stricter cancellation rules for serious criminal offences: imprisonment for 2 years or being charged for an offence carrying a sentence of seven years or more are now automatic grounds for revocation.

Applicants (or their parents, grandparents, great-grandparents) who were ever citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh, or another country specifically prohibited by the Indian government are ineligible for OCI status.

Other Grounds: OCI can also be cancelled for fraud, security, violation of any Indian law, or activities prejudicial to Indian interests.

No Time Limit: The cancellation of criminal offences was previously within five years from the time of registration. Now, this restriction no longer holds—the new regulations apply at any point in the cardholder's lifetime.

Charged for Serious Offence: OCI status can similarly be revoked in case of being included in a chargesheet for an offence punishable with imprisonment for seven years or more—though not yet convicted.

Conviction: Registration under OCI will be subject to cancellation if the cardholder is convicted of imprisonment for a period of two years or more.

Recent Changes: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has drastically tightened the rules for cancellation of OCI holders as of August 2025 on criminal activity:

Equivalence with NRIs in terms of economic, financial, and educational advantages other than specific reserved government positions and the right to vote.

Authorisation to work and study in India, purchase residential and commercial property (but not agricultural land).

Waiver of registration with local police authorities for any duration of stay in India.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: GK Quiz on Freedom Fighters

"OCI registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence carrying punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more," — MHA Gazette Notification, August 2025.

Recent Data:

Between 2014–2023, 122 OCI registrations were cancelled under these provisions; 57 more in 2024, and 15 as of May 2025.

What Happens After Cancellation?