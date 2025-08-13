SLAT 2026 Registration Begins at slat-test.org, Direct Link to Apply Here

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the dates for the SLAT 2026 exam on its official website at slat-test.org. Students can fill out the registration form from August 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025.

The SLAT 2026 exam will be held on December 20, 2025, and December 28, 2025 at exam centres across India. This test is for students who want to study law in courses like BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB, and BBA LLB at Symbiosis Law School in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. Check this article for the SLAT 2026 important dates.

Direct Link: SLAT 2026 Registration Link

SLAT 2026: Key Highlights

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has released the important dates. Check the table below for SLAT 2025 key highlights: