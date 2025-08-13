SLAT 2026 Registration Begins at slat-test.org, Direct Link to Apply Here

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the dates for the SLAT 2026 exam on its official website at slat-test.org. Students can fill out the registration form from August 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025.
The SLAT 2026 exam will be held on December 20, 2025, and December 28, 2025 at exam centres across India. This test is for students who want to study law in courses like BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB, and BBA LLB at Symbiosis Law School in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. Check this article for the SLAT 2026 important dates.
Direct Link: SLAT 2026 Registration Link
SLAT 2026: Key Highlights
Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has released the important dates. Check the table below for SLAT 2025 key highlights:
|
Exam Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT)
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Exam Fees
|
INR 2250
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Duration
|
1 hour (60 minutes)
|
Exam Purpose
|
Admission to BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB, and BBA LLB courses
|
Total Seat Intake
|
1080
|
Official Website
|
slat-test.org
SLAT 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the table below for the SLAT 2025 important dates:
|
Event
|
Date / Details
|
SLAT 2026 Registration and Payment Closes
|
November 30, 2025 (Sunday)
|
Admit Card Live On
|
SLAT 01: December 11, 2025 (Thursday)
SLAT 02: December 18, 2025 (Thursday)
|
SLAT 2026 Computer-Based Test
|
SLAT 01: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)
SLAT 02: December 28, 2025 (Sunday)
|
Announcement of Result
|
January 15, 2026 (Thursday)
