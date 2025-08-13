Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
SLAT 2026 Registration Begins at slat-test.org, Direct Link to Apply Here

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has released the schedule for the SLAT 2026 exam. The registration window is open from August 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025. The exam will be held on two dates, December 20 and December 28, 2025. This test is for admission to various undergraduate law programs at Symbiosis Law Schools in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, with results being announced on January 15, 2026.

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the dates for the SLAT 2026 exam on its official website at slat-test.org. Students can fill out the registration form from August 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025.

The SLAT 2026 exam will be held on December 20, 2025, and December 28, 2025 at exam centres across India. This test is for students who want to study law in courses like BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB, and BBA LLB at Symbiosis Law School in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. Check this article for the SLAT 2026 important dates.

SLAT 2026: Key Highlights

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has released the important dates. Check the table below for SLAT 2025 key highlights:

Exam Feature

Details

Exam Name

Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT)

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Exam Fees

INR 2250

Exam Mode

Online

Exam Duration

1 hour (60 minutes)

Exam Purpose

Admission to BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB, and BBA LLB courses

Total Seat Intake

1080

Official Website

slat-test.org

SLAT 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for the SLAT 2025 important dates:

Event

Date / Details

SLAT 2026 Registration and Payment Closes

November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

Admit Card Live On

SLAT 01: December 11, 2025 (Thursday)

SLAT 02: December 18, 2025 (Thursday)

SLAT 2026 Computer-Based Test

SLAT 01: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

SLAT 02: December 28, 2025 (Sunday)

Announcement of Result

January 15, 2026 (Thursday)

