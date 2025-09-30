List of Countries with Most Rare Earth Reserves; Is India in the Top 5? Check Here!

Rare earth minerals are a group of 17 elements found in the Earth's crust. They are utilised in numerous modern technologies, including smartphones, electric cars, wind turbines, and military equipment. Some common rare earth elements include neodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and yttrium. These minerals are not actually rare, but they are complex to find in large quantities and challenging to extract. Rare earth minerals are found in many countries, including China, the United States, Australia, India, and Brazil. Among them, China has the largest reserves and is the top producer of rare earth minerals. In fact, China supplies over 60% of the world's rare earths. The country also controls most of the processing facilities, making it a global leader in this field. In this article, we'll take a look at the countries that have rare earth minerals, how much they produce, and why these minerals matter.

According to the US Geological Survey's latest report on rare earth elements, here's the list of the countries with the most rare Earth reserves: Rank Country Rare Earth Reserves (Metric Tons) Primary Rare Earth Elements Present in Reserves Main Deposit Type/Source 1 China 44,000,000 Light REEs: Cerium (Ce), Lanthanum (La), Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr) Heavy REEs: Dysprosium (Dy), Terbium (Tb), Yttrium (Y) Bastnäsite (Light REEs) & Ion-Adsorption Clays (Heavy REEs) 2 Brazil 21,000,000 Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Terbium (Tb), Dysprosium (Dy) Ionic Clay Deposits 3 India 6,900,000 Cerium (Ce), Lanthanum (La), Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Samarium (Sm), Gadolinium (Gd), Yttrium (Y) Monazite Heavy Mineral Sands (Coastal deposits) 4 Australia 5,700,000 Cerium (Ce), Lanthanum (La), Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr) Bastnäsite and Monazite (Hard rock deposits) 5 Russia 3,800,000 Lanthanum (La), Cerium (Ce), Neodymium (Nd) Loparite and Apatite (Hard rock deposits)

1. China China holds the largest reserves of rare earths globally. Its total reserves are estimated to be 44 million metric tons as of 2025. This massive reserve pool gives China a dominant position in the global supply chain. China also leads the world in rare earth mining and processing. The country actively manages its production through a quota system. This control allows China to exert significant influence over the international rare earth market. Its rare earth materials are vital for high-tech and defence industries worldwide. 2. Brazil Brazil holds the second-largest reserves of rare earths in the world. Its estimated reserves stand at 21 million metric tons. Despite these huge reserves, Brazil's production remains relatively small. It has enormous untapped potential waiting to be developed. New projects are being launched to address this situation. Increased production would help diversify the global supply of rare earth elements. This makes Brazil a country of great strategic interest for future supply security.

3. India India ranks as the country with the third-largest reserves of rare earth elements. Its total reserves are approximately 6.9 million metric tons in 2025. India's reserves are primarily found in coastal monazite sands. India's actual production is currently very low, accounting for less than 1% of the global supply. The government launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025. This aims to boost domestic mining and processing. India is working to leverage its reserves and become a key global player. In Case You're Interested| Top 10 Silver Producing Countries in the World 4. Australia Australia has the fourth-largest rare earth reserves, totalling about 5.7 million metric tonnes. It is one of the world's most significant producers outside of China. Australia is actively expanding its mining operations. The Mount Weld mine is a primary source of rare earths globally. Australia collaborates with other countries, such as the US, to establish a diversified supply chain. Its stable political environment makes it a reliable alternative supplier.

5. Russia Russia rounds out the top five with estimated reserves of 3.8 million metric tonnes. Russia has state-controlled firms operating its rare earth mines. Its reserves were recently revised downward from earlier figures. Geopolitical tensions affect Russia's integration into the global supply chain. Its low production is primarily aimed at domestic needs. Russia's large reserves still represent a major, though currently restricted, international resource. 6. Vietnam Vietnam is recognised as a country with considerable rare earth potential. Its reserve is estimated at 3.5 million MT. This figure was recently revised down from a much higher prior estimate. Vietnam aims to increase its rare earth production significantly by 2030. The resources are mainly in the Northwest region. The country is seeking foreign investment and technology to drive its development.

7. United States The United States has significant rare earth reserves, estimated at 1.9 million metric tons. The US is actively increasing its domestic production from the Mountain Pass mine. Despite its reserves and production, the US remains highly dependent on China for refined rare earth compounds. Securing its own supply chain is a high national priority. The US is focused on reducing its reliance on imports for these critical minerals. Worth the Read| Beyond Gold: The Most Expensive Metals on Earth What are Rare Earth Elements? Rare earth elements (REEs) are a group of 17 metallic elements found in the Earth's crust. They play a key role in many modern technologies. REEs are vital for making glass, strong magnets, rechargeable batteries, and catalytic converters used in vehicles. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the world holds about 90 million tonnes of rare earth reserves. In 2024, roughly 390,000 tonnes were mined and processed. Increased mining and processing activities in China, Nigeria, and Thailand mainly drove this rise in production.

Element Symbol Atomic Number Selected Applications/Usage Scandium Sc 21 Lightweight alloys (e.g., in aerospace), sports equipment, and solid oxide fuel cells. Yttrium Y 39 Lasers (YAG), superconductors, and colour in television phosphors (red colour). Lanthanum La 57 High-quality camera lenses, battery electrodes (NiMH batteries), and petroleum cracking catalysts. Cerium Ce 58 Catalytic converters, glass polishing agents, UV filters, and lighter flints. Praseodymium Pr 59 High-strength permanent magnets (with Nd), green colour in glass and ceramics. Neodymium Nd 60 Powerful permanent magnets (NdFeB), lasers, and coloured glass. Promethium Pm 61 Nuclear power (research purposes), specialised atomic batteries (rarely used, radioactive). Samarium Sm 62 Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) permanent magnets (high-temperature uses), neutron absorbers in nuclear reactors. Europium Eu 63 Red and blue phosphors in displays and lamps, as well as anti-counterfeiting phosphors on Euro banknotes. Gadolinium Gd 64 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) contrast agents, neutron shielding, and magnets. Terbium Tb 65 Green phosphors in displays, magnetostrictive alloys (Terfenol-D), and solid-state devices. Dysprosium Dy 66 Powerful magnets (to increase heat resistance), data storage devices. Holmium Ho 67 Solid-state lasers (for medical and dental uses), colourants in cubic zirconia. Erbium Er 68 Fibre optic communications (optical amplifiers), colouring glass pink. Thulium Tm 69 Portable X-ray devices, high-efficiency lasers. Ytterbium Yb 70 Fibre lasers (welding, cutting), atomic clocks, and stainless steel alloys. Lutetium Lu 71 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) detectors, and catalysts in refining.

Which Country Has The Most Rare Earth Minerals? The country with the largest estimated reserves of rare earth minerals is China, holding approximately 44 million metric tons, which is nearly half of the world's known total. China has historically dominated the global rare earth supply chain, not just in mining but also in the crucial refining and processing stages. Other countries with significant reserves include Vietnam, Brazil, Russia, and India, but China's current production and processing capacity is unparalleled globally. What Is The Rank Of India In Rare Earth Minerals? India's rank in rare earth minerals is relatively high in terms of reserves, typically placing it among the top five countries globally, often cited as the third-largest after China and Brazil (or fifth, depending on the data source, such as the USGS).

Estimates place India's reserves at around 6.9 million metric tonnes. However, despite these vast reserves—primarily found in monazite sands—India contributes less than 1% to the world's rare earth mining output. Where Do 98% Of Rare Earth Minerals Come From? The figure that 98% of rare earth minerals come from a single source primarily refers to the refined rare earth elements, not the raw mined ore. China is the country that achieves this near-monopoly, as it controls an estimated 90% or more of the world's rare earth refining and processing capacity. While other countries mine raw, rare earth concentrates, they often must send the material to China for the complex separation and purification steps required to produce the high-purity oxides, metals, and alloys needed for high-tech applications.