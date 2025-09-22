Top 10 Silver Producing Countries in the World

A vital resource in contemporary industry, silver is used extensively in jewelry, solar panels, electronics, and medicine. In recent years, there has been a production deficit as a result of global demand exceeding supply. The majority of silver is extracted as a byproduct of mining other metals, such as gold and copper.
Together, these nations produce the majority of the world's silver, making them the dominant producers. The 2024–2025 data shows changes brought on by mine expansions, closures, and demand from new technologies.
Top 10 Silver-Producing Countries
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Production (Million Ounces)
|
World Share (%)
|
1
|
Mexico
|
202.2
|
24
|
2
|
China
|
109.3
|
13
|
3
|
Peru
|
107.1
|
13
|
4
|
Chile
|
52
|
6
|
5
|
Bolivia
|
42.6
|
5
|
6
|
Poland
|
42.5
|
5
|
7
|
Russia
|
39.8
|
5
|
8
|
Australia
|
34.4
|
4
|
9
|
United States
|
32
|
4
|
10
|
Argentina
|
26
|
3
Source: World Silver Survey 2024, Silver Institute
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Silver?
Mexico is the largest producer of silver in the world. It has dominated world silver output for many years, accounting for approximately a quarter of world production. The country's large reserves and large number of mines ensure that it's a dominant player in the global silver industry.
2. China
China, the second-largest producer, produces both primary mine silver as well as byproduct silver from base metal mining. When leading among its mines, Silvercorp's Ying complex comes in first place.
3. Peru
Peru's silver sector is heavily related to its copper mining industry, as the country has major mines such as Antamina producing high amounts of byproduct silver. Peru also has the largest silver reserves in the world.
4. Chile
Chilean silver production has increased owing to investment in fresh projects such as Salares Norte, providing stable supply for industrial purposes.
5. Bolivia
Bolivia is high up on the list because of vast mines like Cerro Rico de Potosí and San Cristobal, which are famous for enormous silver reserves and continued high production.
These top 10 nations are at the center of the international silver mining industry. With Mexican, Chinese, and Peruvian production, supply is shaped by market demand, technological change, and natural resource policy. As silver takes on increasing uses in energy and electronics, these countries will be central in satisfying the world's increasing demands.
