Top 10 Silver Producing Countries in the World

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 22, 2025, 13:15 IST

Mexico is the world's largest silver producer, accounting for 24% of global output. China and Peru are ranked second and third, respectively. The top 10 countries, including Chile and Bolivia, collectively drive the international silver market. With growing demand from electronics and solar panels, these nations are critical for the global silver supply.

A vital resource in contemporary industry, silver is used extensively in jewelry, solar panels, electronics, and medicine. In recent years, there has been a production deficit as a result of global demand exceeding supply. The majority of silver is extracted as a byproduct of mining other metals, such as gold and copper. 

Together, these nations produce the majority of the world's silver, making them the dominant producers. The 2024–2025 data shows changes brought on by mine expansions, closures, and demand from new technologies.

Top 10 Silver-Producing Countries

Rank

Country

Production (Million Ounces)

World Share (%)

1

Mexico

202.2

24

2

China

109.3

13

3

Peru

107.1

13

4

Chile

52

6

5

Bolivia

42.6

5

6

Poland

42.5

5

7

Russia

39.8

5

8

Australia

34.4

4

9

United States

32

4

10

Argentina

26

3

Source: World Silver Survey 2024, Silver Institute

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Silver?

Mexico is the largest producer of silver in the world. It has dominated world silver output for many years, accounting for approximately a quarter of world production. The country's large reserves and large number of mines ensure that it's a dominant player in the global silver industry.

2. China

China, the second-largest producer, produces both primary mine silver as well as byproduct silver from base metal mining. When leading among its mines, Silvercorp's Ying complex comes in first place.

3. Peru

Peru's silver sector is heavily related to its copper mining industry, as the country has major mines such as Antamina producing high amounts of byproduct silver. Peru also has the largest silver reserves in the world.

4. Chile

Chilean silver production has increased owing to investment in fresh projects such as Salares Norte, providing stable supply for industrial purposes.

5. Bolivia

Bolivia is high up on the list because of vast mines like Cerro Rico de Potosí and San Cristobal, which are famous for enormous silver reserves and continued high production.

These top 10 nations are at the center of the international silver mining industry. With Mexican, Chinese, and Peruvian production, supply is shaped by market demand, technological change, and natural resource policy. As silver takes on increasing uses in energy and electronics, these countries will be central in satisfying the world's increasing demands.

