Top 10 Silver Producing Countries in the World

A vital resource in contemporary industry, silver is used extensively in jewelry, solar panels, electronics, and medicine. In recent years, there has been a production deficit as a result of global demand exceeding supply. The majority of silver is extracted as a byproduct of mining other metals, such as gold and copper. Together, these nations produce the majority of the world's silver, making them the dominant producers. The 2024–2025 data shows changes brought on by mine expansions, closures, and demand from new technologies. Top 10 Silver-Producing Countries Rank Country Production (Million Ounces) World Share (%) 1 Mexico 202.2 24 2 China 109.3 13 3 Peru 107.1 13 4 Chile 52 6 5 Bolivia 42.6 5 6 Poland 42.5 5 7 Russia 39.8 5 8 Australia 34.4 4 9 United States 32 4 10 Argentina 26 3

Source: World Silver Survey 2024, Silver Institute Which Country is the Largest Producer of Silver? Mexico is the largest producer of silver in the world. It has dominated world silver output for many years, accounting for approximately a quarter of world production. The country's large reserves and large number of mines ensure that it's a dominant player in the global silver industry. 2. China China, the second-largest producer, produces both primary mine silver as well as byproduct silver from base metal mining. When leading among its mines, Silvercorp's Ying complex comes in first place. 3. Peru Peru's silver sector is heavily related to its copper mining industry, as the country has major mines such as Antamina producing high amounts of byproduct silver. Peru also has the largest silver reserves in the world.