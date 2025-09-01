IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025: PO and Clerk Exam Prelims, Mains Syllabus

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. This national-level exam is conducted annually to recruit candidates for Office Assistant and Officer Cadre posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India. For 2025, a total of 13,217 vacancies have been announced, making the competition fierce and the need for a well-structured preparation strategy more important than ever. To ace the IBPS RRB exam and get their dream job, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the IBPS RRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
IBPS RRB Syllabus is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. Both are conducted online and includes subjects such as Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English/ Hindi Language, General Awareness and Computer Awareness. Check the subject-wise IBPS RRB Syllabus for Prelims and Mains in detail here.
IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025
Knowing the IBPS RRB Syllabus provides candidates with roadmap for their preparation. It enables them to create a structured approach, allocating equal time to each section based on its weightage. The exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Clearing both stages is crucial to get selected for the desired post.
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2025
Before diving into subject-wise syllabus, it is imperative to acquaint yourself with the exam pattern, marking scheme and duration. IBPS RRB is conducted in 3 different phases while the Officer Scale-II & III (SO) will be conducted through 2 phases.
What is IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Prelims
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam is a 45 minutes test worth 80 marks, divided into two sections with 80 multiple-choice questions in total. Note that there is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
80
|
80
|
45 minutes
What is IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Mains
The exam pattern for Officer Scale (I, II and III) differs. Check the complete exam pattern and marking scheme for all posts below:
IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern (Officer Scale-I)
|
Section
|
No. of Question
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Paper
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
General Awareness Paper
|
40
|
40
|
15 minutes
|
Numerical Ability Paper
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
English Language / Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge Paper
|
40
|
20
|
15 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 minutes
IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Paper
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
15 minutes
|
Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
15 minutes
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 minutes
IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)
|
Sections
|
No. of Question
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge Paper
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Reasoning Paper
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Financial Awareness Paper
|
40
|
40
|
15 minutes
|
English Language / Hindi Language
|
40
|
20
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge Paper
|
40
|
20
|
15 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Paper
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
240
|
200
|
150 minutes
IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-III
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Paper
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
15 minutes
|
Financial Awareness Paper
|
40
|
40
|
15 minutes
|
English Language Paper or Hindi Language Paper
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Paper
|
40
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 minutes
IBPS RRB Prelims Syllabus
The IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam is the first stage for candidates applying for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale-I (PO). It access candidate’s speed, accuracy, and problem-solving ability through two sections: Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Unlike mains, IBPS RRB Prelims remains the same for all posts.
IBPS RRB Reasoning Syllabus
-
Odd One out
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Blood Relation
-
Causes and Effects
-
Decision Making
-
Assertion and Reason
-
Statements and Action Courses
-
-
-
Series Test
-
Direction Test
-
Statement and Assumption
-
Statement and Conclusion
-
Inequalities
-
Syllogism
-
Alphabet Test
-
Ranking and Time
-
Sitting Arrangements
-
Figure Series
-
Word Formation
-
Puzzles
IBPS RRB Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude
-
Number System
-
Decimal Fractions
-
Time and Work
-
Age Problems
-
Percentage
-
Permutation and Combination and LCM
-
Simple Interest
-
Time and Distance
-
Simplification
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Probability, Profit and Loss
-
Compound Interest
-
Average
-
Partnership
-
Data Interpretation
-
Quadratic Equations
IBPS RRB Syllabus for Mains
The IBPS RRB Mains Exam varies slightly depending on the post applied for—Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I, II, or III. Check the subject-wise IBPS RRB Mains Syllabus below:
How to Prepare for IBPS RRB Syllabus
Cracking the IBPS RRB exam requires a structured preparation strategy and unwavering dedication. It is one of the toughest exams in India, hence, following right preparation strategy is necessary to ace it.
-
Understand the Exam Pattern Thoroughly: Before beginning your preparation, you must analyse the exam structure, section-wise marks, and duration. This helps in building a focused study plan.
-
Create a Realistic Study Schedule: Allocate specific hours to each section based on your strengths and weaknesses.
-
Solve Previous Year Papers: Regularly attempt full length mock tests and previous year question papers to identify recurring question types and understand the difficulty level.
-
Focus on Speed & Accuracy: While attempting previous year papers, try to solve questions using shortcuts and tricks to attempt maximum questions accurately.
-
Revise Regularly: Revise formulas, shortcuts, and important facts every year to retain them for longer periods.
