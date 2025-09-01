IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025: PO and Clerk Exam Prelims, Mains Syllabus

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. This national-level exam is conducted annually to recruit candidates for Office Assistant and Officer Cadre posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India. For 2025, a total of 13,217 vacancies have been announced, making the competition fierce and the need for a well-structured preparation strategy more important than ever. To ace the IBPS RRB exam and get their dream job, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the IBPS RRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern. IBPS RRB Syllabus is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. Both are conducted online and includes subjects such as Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English/ Hindi Language, General Awareness and Computer Awareness. Check the subject-wise IBPS RRB Syllabus for Prelims and Mains in detail here.

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025 Knowing the IBPS RRB Syllabus provides candidates with roadmap for their preparation. It enables them to create a structured approach, allocating equal time to each section based on its weightage. The exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Clearing both stages is crucial to get selected for the desired post. Here is the direct apply online link for IBPS RRB Exam 2025 IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2025 Before diving into subject-wise syllabus, it is imperative to acquaint yourself with the exam pattern, marking scheme and duration. IBPS RRB is conducted in 3 different phases while the Officer Scale-II & III (SO) will be conducted through 2 phases. What is IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Prelims IBPS RRB Prelims Exam is a 45 minutes test worth 80 marks, divided into two sections with 80 multiple-choice questions in total. Note that there is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 40 25 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 20 minutes Total 80 80 45 minutes What is IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Mains The exam pattern for Officer Scale (I, II and III) differs. Check the complete exam pattern and marking scheme for all posts below: IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern (Officer Scale-I) Section No. of Question Marks Duration Reasoning Paper 40 50 30 minutes General Awareness Paper 40 40 15 minutes Numerical Ability Paper 40 50 30 minutes English Language / Hindi Language 40 40 30 minutes Computer Knowledge Paper 40 20 15 minutes Total 200 200 120 minutes IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Paper 40 50 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 20 15 minutes Financial Awareness 40 40 15 minutes English Language/Hindi Language 40 40 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 30 minutes Total 200 200 120 minutes IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre) Sections No. of Question Marks Duration Professional Knowledge Paper 40 40 30 minutes Reasoning Paper 40 40 30 minutes Financial Awareness Paper 40 40 15 minutes English Language / Hindi Language 40 20 30 minutes Computer Knowledge Paper 40 20 15 minutes Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Paper 40 50 30 minutes Total 240 200 150 minutes

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-III Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Paper 40 50 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 20 15 minutes Financial Awareness Paper 40 40 15 minutes English Language Paper or Hindi Language Paper 40 40 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Paper 40 50 30 minutes Total 200 200 120 minutes IBPS RRB Prelims Syllabus The IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam is the first stage for candidates applying for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale-I (PO). It access candidate’s speed, accuracy, and problem-solving ability through two sections: Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Unlike mains, IBPS RRB Prelims remains the same for all posts. IBPS RRB Reasoning Syllabus

Odd One out

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Causes and Effects

Decision Making

Assertion and Reason

Statements and Action Courses

Analogy

Blood Relation

Series Test

Direction Test

Statement and Assumption

Statement and Conclusion

Inequalities

Syllogism

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Time

Sitting Arrangements

Figure Series

Word Formation

Puzzles IBPS RRB Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude Number System

Decimal Fractions

Time and Work

Age Problems

Percentage

Permutation and Combination and LCM

Simple Interest

Time and Distance

Simplification

Ratio and Proportion

Probability, Profit and Loss

Compound Interest

Average

Partnership

Data Interpretation

Quadratic Equations IBPS RRB Syllabus for Mains The IBPS RRB Mains Exam varies slightly depending on the post applied for—Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I, II, or III. Check the subject-wise IBPS RRB Mains Syllabus below:

Subjects Topics Reasoning Ability Direction / Coded-Direction

Blood Relation / Coded-Blood-Relation

Inequality / Coded Inequality

Coding-Decoding (General + Coded)

Resultant (Miscellaneous)

Coded Series

Syllogism (General +Coded)

Data-Sufficiency (Two or Three statements)

Input-Output (Word or Number Based)

Circular/ Triangular/ Rectangular/ Square Seating Arrangement

Linear Seating Arrangement (Single, Double, or Uncertain) + With Direction & Distance

Box Based Puzzles (Certain + Uncertain)

Floor or Floor-Flat Based Puzzles

Comparison/ Categorized/ Order Ranking-Based Puzzle

Blood-Relation-based Puzzles

Day/ Month/ Year/Age-Based Puzzle

Logical Reasoning: Statement and Assumptions, Statement and Inference, Cause and Effect, Course of Action, Strength of Argument, and Statement and Conclusion Quantitative Aptitude Approximation : BODMAS, Square & Cube, Square & Cube root, Indices, fraction, percentage etc.

: BODMAS, Square & Cube, Square & Cube root, Indices, fraction, percentage etc. Number Series: Missing Number series, Wrong number series, Double Pattern series, Statement based series

Missing Number series, Wrong number series, Double Pattern series, Statement based series Inequality: Quadratic equation , Quantity comparison, Statement based Quadratic equation

Quadratic equation Quantity comparison, Statement based Quadratic equation Arithmetic: Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number System and HCF and LCM, Basic of Algebra Average, Age, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and Work, Pipe and Cistern, Profit & Loss and Discount, Speed Time Distance, Boat And stream, Train, Mensuration 2D and 3D, Probability, Permutation and combination etc.

Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number System and HCF and LCM, Basic of Algebra Average, Age, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and Work, Pipe and Cistern, Profit & Loss and Discount, Speed Time Distance, Boat And stream, Train, Mensuration 2D and 3D, Probability, Permutation and combination etc. Data Interpretation : Table DI, Missing Table DI, Pie chart DI, Line chart DI, Bar chart DI, Mixed DI, Caselet, Radar DI, Arithmetic DI

: Table DI, Missing Table DI, Pie chart DI, Line chart DI, Bar chart DI, Mixed DI, Caselet, Radar DI, Arithmetic DI Data Sufficiency : Two Statement and Three statements General Awareness Current Affairs

State Current Affairs

International Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

Economy

Sports News

Financial Awareness

Govt. Schemes/ Apps

Ranks and Reports

Defence News

Science News

Obituaries

Static Awareness English Language Reading Comprehension: Conventional and comprehensive

Phrase rearrangement

Word swap: 3 words swap, 4 words swap

Word rearrangement

Match the column: 2 columns, 3columns

Connectors

Starters

Fillers: Double Sentence Blanks, Single Blanks, Double Blanks

Word usage

Sentence-based Error: find the correct one, find the incorrect one

Phrase replacement

Spelling error

Error correction

Idioms and phrases: Idioms and phrases usage, Idioms and phrases fillers

Cloze test: Fillers, Replacement

Sentence Rearrangement: One fixed, Conventional

One-word inference Hindi Language अपठित गद्यांश

समानार्थक और विलोम शब्द

रिक्त स्थान

गद्यांश में रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति

वाक्य में त्रुटि

शब्द त्रुटी या वर्तनी त्रुटी

वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

विलोम शब्द

मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ Computer Knowledge Fundamentals of Computer [History, Types, etc.]

Generation of Computer

Hardware & Software [Operating System, Types of Software, Compiler, Interpreter, etc.]

Input & Output Device

Memory

Number System [Binary Number, Conversion, etc.]

Computer Language – Generation & its Type

DBMS – Basic Introduction & Software

Computer Network [TCP & OSI Model, Protocol, Topology, Methods of Communication, Networking Device and Components]

Introduction of Internet

Internet’s Keywords

Use of Internet [Internet Protocol, E-mail, Chatting, E-Commerce, Internet Browser & its shortcut key, etc.]

Network & Data Security [Firewall, Virus, Warm, Malware, Trojan Horse, Key logger, Spyware, Hacking, Phishing, Sniffing, Internet Security, Antivirus, User: Identification, Authentication, Biometric, etc.]

Cyber Crime & Cyber Security

Multimedia- its component & Uses [Audio, Video, Streaming, Animation, Adobe Flash, etc.]

Introduction of MS Window

MS Office & its application [MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel – Uses & Shortcut keys]

Computer Shortcut keys

Computer Abbreviations