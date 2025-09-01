IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025: PO and Clerk Exam Prelims, Mains Syllabus

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
IBPS RRB Syllabus is prescribed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. A total of 13217 vacancies are up for grabs. With prelims exam scheduled for November/December 2025, candidates must know the latest IBPS RRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern to understand what topics can be asked in the exam.

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. This national-level exam is conducted annually to recruit candidates for Office Assistant and Officer Cadre posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India. For 2025, a total of 13,217 vacancies have been announced, making the competition fierce and the need for a well-structured preparation strategy more important than ever. To ace the IBPS RRB exam and get their dream job, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the IBPS RRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern. 

IBPS RRB Syllabus is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. Both are conducted online and includes subjects such as Reasoning, Numerical Ability, English/ Hindi Language, General Awareness and Computer Awareness. Check the subject-wise IBPS RRB Syllabus for Prelims and Mains in detail here.

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2025

Knowing the IBPS RRB Syllabus provides candidates with roadmap for their preparation. It enables them to create a structured approach, allocating equal time to each section based on its weightage. The exam is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Clearing both stages is crucial to get selected for the desired post.

Here is the direct apply online link for IBPS RRB Exam 2025

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2025

Before diving into subject-wise syllabus, it is imperative to acquaint yourself with the exam pattern, marking scheme and duration. IBPS RRB is conducted in 3 different phases while the Officer Scale-II & III (SO) will be conducted through 2 phases.

What is IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Prelims

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam is a 45 minutes test worth 80 marks, divided into two sections with 80 multiple-choice questions in total. Note that there is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning

40

40

25 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

20 minutes

Total

80

80

45 minutes

What is IBPS RRB Exam Pattern for Mains

The exam pattern for Officer Scale (I, II and III) differs. Check the complete exam pattern and marking scheme for all posts below:

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern (Officer Scale-I) 

Section

No. of Question

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Paper

40

50

30 minutes

General Awareness Paper

40

40

15 minutes

Numerical Ability Paper

40

50

30 minutes

English Language / Hindi Language

40

40

30 minutes

Computer Knowledge Paper

40

20

15 minutes

Total

200

200

120 minutes

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Paper

40

50

30 minutes

Computer Knowledge

40

20

15 minutes

Financial Awareness

40

40

15 minutes

English Language/Hindi Language

40

40

30 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

40

50

30 minutes

Total

200

200

120 minutes

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sections

No. of Question

Marks

Duration

Professional Knowledge Paper

40

40

30 minutes

Reasoning Paper

40

40

30 minutes

Financial Awareness Paper

40

40

15 minutes

English Language / Hindi Language

40

20

30 minutes

Computer Knowledge Paper

40

20

15 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Paper

40

50

30 minutes

Total

240

200

150 minutes

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern for Officer Scale-III

Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Paper

40

50

30 minutes

Computer Knowledge

40

20

15 minutes

Financial Awareness Paper

40

40

15 minutes

English Language Paper or Hindi Language Paper

40

40

30 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Paper

40

50

30 minutes

Total

200

200

120 minutes

IBPS RRB Prelims Syllabus

The IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam is the first stage for candidates applying for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale-I (PO). It access candidate’s speed, accuracy, and problem-solving ability through two sections: Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Unlike mains, IBPS RRB Prelims remains the same for all posts.

IBPS RRB Reasoning Syllabus

  • Odd One out

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Blood Relation

  • Causes and Effects

  • Decision Making

  • Assertion and Reason

  • Statements and Action Courses

  • Analogy

  • Series Test

  • Direction Test

  • Statement and Assumption

  • Statement and Conclusion

  • Inequalities

  • Syllogism

  • Alphabet Test

  • Ranking and Time

  • Sitting Arrangements

  • Figure Series

  • Word Formation

  • Puzzles

IBPS RRB Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude

  • Number System

  • Decimal Fractions

  • Time and Work

  • Age Problems

  • Percentage

  • Permutation and Combination and LCM

  • Simple Interest

  • Time and Distance

  • Simplification

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Probability, Profit and Loss

  • Compound Interest

  • Average

  • Partnership

  • Data Interpretation

  • Quadratic Equations

IBPS RRB Syllabus for Mains

The IBPS RRB Mains Exam varies slightly depending on the post applied for—Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I, II, or III. Check the subject-wise IBPS RRB Mains Syllabus below:

Subjects Topics
Reasoning Ability
  • Direction / Coded-Direction
  • Blood Relation / Coded-Blood-Relation
  • Inequality / Coded Inequality
  • Coding-Decoding (General + Coded)
  • Resultant (Miscellaneous)
  • Coded Series
  • Syllogism (General +Coded)
  • Data-Sufficiency (Two or Three statements)
  • Input-Output (Word or Number Based)
  • Circular/ Triangular/ Rectangular/ Square Seating Arrangement
  • Linear Seating Arrangement (Single, Double, or Uncertain) + With Direction & Distance
  • Box Based Puzzles (Certain + Uncertain)
  • Floor or Floor-Flat Based Puzzles
  • Comparison/ Categorized/ Order Ranking-Based Puzzle
  • Blood-Relation-based Puzzles
  • Day/ Month/ Year/Age-Based Puzzle
  • Logical Reasoning: Statement and Assumptions, Statement and Inference, Cause and Effect, Course of Action, Strength of Argument, and Statement and Conclusion
Quantitative Aptitude
  • Approximation: BODMAS, Square & Cube, Square & Cube root, Indices, fraction, percentage etc.
  • Number Series: Missing Number series, Wrong number series, Double Pattern series, Statement based series
  • Inequality: Quadratic equationQuantity comparison, Statement based Quadratic equation
  • Arithmetic: Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number System and HCF and LCM, Basic of Algebra Average, Age, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time and Work, Pipe and Cistern, Profit & Loss and Discount, Speed Time Distance, Boat And stream, Train, Mensuration 2D and 3D, Probability, Permutation and combination etc.
  • Data Interpretation: Table DI, Missing Table DI, Pie chart DI, Line chart DI, Bar chart DI, Mixed DI, Caselet, Radar DI, Arithmetic DI
  • Data Sufficiency: Two Statement and Three statements
General Awareness
  • Current Affairs
  • State Current Affairs
  • International Current Affairs
  • Banking Awareness
  • Economy
  • Sports News
  • Financial Awareness
  • Govt. Schemes/ Apps
  • Ranks and Reports
  • Defence News
  • Science News
  • Obituaries
  • Static Awareness
English Language
  • Reading Comprehension: Conventional and comprehensive
  • Phrase rearrangement
  • Word swap: 3 words swap, 4 words swap
  • Word rearrangement
  • Match the column: 2 columns, 3columns
  • Connectors
  • Starters
  • Fillers: Double Sentence Blanks, Single Blanks, Double Blanks
  • Word usage
  • Sentence-based Error: find the correct one, find the incorrect one
  • Phrase replacement
  • Spelling error
  • Error correction
  • Idioms and phrases: Idioms and phrases usage, Idioms and phrases fillers
  • Cloze test: Fillers, Replacement
  • Sentence Rearrangement: One fixed, Conventional
  • One-word inference
Hindi Language
  • अपठित गद्यांश
  • समानार्थक और विलोम शब्द
  • रिक्त स्थान
  • गद्यांश में रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति
  • वाक्य में त्रुटि
  • शब्द त्रुटी या वर्तनी त्रुटी
  • वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द
  • विलोम शब्द
  • मुहावरे -लोकोक्तियाँ
Computer Knowledge
  • Fundamentals of Computer [History, Types, etc.]
  • Generation of Computer
  • Hardware & Software [Operating System, Types of Software, Compiler, Interpreter, etc.]
  • Input & Output Device
  • Memory
  • Number System [Binary Number, Conversion, etc.]
  • Computer Language – Generation & its Type
  • DBMS – Basic Introduction & Software
  • Computer Network [TCP & OSI Model, Protocol, Topology, Methods of Communication, Networking Device and Components]
  • Introduction of Internet
  • Internet’s Keywords
  • Use of Internet [Internet Protocol, E-mail, Chatting, E-Commerce, Internet Browser & its shortcut key, etc.]
  • Network & Data Security [Firewall, Virus, Warm, Malware, Trojan Horse, Key logger, Spyware, Hacking, Phishing, Sniffing, Internet Security, Antivirus, User: Identification, Authentication, Biometric, etc.]
  • Cyber Crime & Cyber Security
  • Multimedia- its component & Uses [Audio, Video, Streaming, Animation, Adobe Flash, etc.]
  • Introduction of MS Window
  • MS Office & its application [MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel – Uses & Shortcut keys]
  • Computer Shortcut keys
  • Computer Abbreviations

How to Prepare for IBPS RRB Syllabus

Cracking the IBPS RRB exam requires a structured preparation strategy and unwavering dedication. It is one of the toughest exams in India, hence, following right preparation strategy is necessary to ace it.

  1. Understand the Exam Pattern Thoroughly: Before beginning your preparation, you must analyse the exam structure, section-wise marks, and duration. This helps in building a focused study plan.

  2. Create a Realistic Study Schedule: Allocate specific hours to each section based on your strengths and weaknesses.

  3. Solve Previous Year Papers: Regularly attempt full length mock tests and previous year question papers to identify recurring question types and understand the difficulty level.

  4. Focus on Speed & Accuracy: While attempting previous year papers, try to solve questions using shortcuts and tricks to attempt maximum questions accurately. 

  5. Revise Regularly: Revise formulas, shortcuts, and important facts every year to retain them for longer periods.

