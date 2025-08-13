Which Is the Biggest City in India?

Biggest City in India: Delhi is India’s political and administrative capital, home to the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Supreme Court, and key ministries. It spreads over 1,484 km² and is divided into Old Delhi and New Delhi. Old Delhi is famous for its Mughal-era monuments, narrow lanes, and vibrant markets like Chandni Chowk. Delhi’s metro, railways, and roads connect millions of people daily, making it one of the busiest and most dynamic cities in Asia. Keep reading about the biggest city in India. History of Delhi Delhi’s history goes back over 2,000 years, having served as the capital of multiple kingdoms and empires. It was ruled by the Tomaras, Mughals, and the British, each leaving behind iconic structures like Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and Humayun’s Tomb. In 1911, the British decided to shift India’s capital from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi, and in 1931, New Delhi was officially inaugurated as the new capital. Today, Delhi blends heritage and modernity in a unique way.

Why Is Delhi the Biggest City in India? Delhi’s large population is the result of migration from all over India. People come here for jobs, education, healthcare, and business opportunities. It is also a major transportation hub, with Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest in Asia, and an extensive road and rail network. The presence of multiple industries, IT hubs, retail markets, and government offices adds to its growth. Delhi vs Mumbai – Which Is Bigger? While Delhi is the largest city by population, Mumbai is often thought of as India’s commercial capital and is the largest by metropolitan economic output. Mumbai’s population is around 23 million in its metro area, which is still smaller than Delhi’s 34+ million. However, Mumbai is denser, with more people packed into a smaller area compared to Delhi.

Top Attractions in Delhi Delhi is packed with iconic tourist spots such as the Red Fort, India Gate, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple, Jama Masjid, and Humayun’s Tomb. It is also famous for its bustling bazaars, including Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk, and for modern shopping malls in areas like Saket and Vasant Kunj. Weather in Delhi Delhi experiences extreme weather, from scorching hot summers above 45°C to cold winters dropping to 4°C. The monsoon season brings relief in July and August. The city offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle, with a mix of traditional Indian culture and modern urban living. Street food like chaat, parathas, and kebabs is as popular as fine-dining restaurants and international cuisines. Interesting Facts About Delhi 1. Most Populous Urban Area in India Delhi’s metropolitan population crossed 34.6 million in 2025, making it the largest in the country and one of the top 5 most populous urban areas in the world.

2. Home to Three UNESCO World Heritage Sites Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun’s Tomb are internationally recognised heritage monuments, attracting millions of visitors every year. 3. Political and Administrative Hub Delhi houses India’s most important government buildings, including the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Supreme Court, making it the nerve centre of national decision-making. 4. One of the World’s Largest Metro Networks The Delhi Metro spans over 390 km, connecting not just the city but also nearby towns like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram. 5. Historic Capital for Many Empires Delhi has been the capital for several dynasties and rulers, including the Mughals and the British, leaving behind an unmatched architectural legacy. 6. Busiest Airport in India Indira Gandhi International Airport handles more passengers annually than any other airport in the country, linking Delhi to destinations worldwide.