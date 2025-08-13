UP Police SI Vacancy 2025 Notification Released at uppbpb.gov.in for 4242 Posts, Check Post Details, eligibility and More

UP Police SI Notification 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Notification 2025, for 4,543 Sub-Inspector (SI) posts across various departments, including Civil Police, Armed Police, and Special Security Forces 158. The UP Police SI Notification 2025 wasreleased on August 12, 2025 and candidates can apply online between August 12 and September 11, 2025 at uppbpb.gov.in, while submission of online applications with a late fee will be accepted until September 13, 2025. The UP Police Recruitment 2025 will fill vacancies in multiple departments, such as 4,242 SI (Civil Police) posts, 106 Female SI positions, 135 Platoon Commander (PAC) roles, and 60 Special Security Force (SSF) posts. Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level 6 (Rs 9,300–Rs 34,800) with additional applicable allowances.

UP Police SI Notification 2025 OUT The UP Police SI Notification 2025 is out at uppbpb.gov.in; candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must be in the age group of 21 and 28 years. The interested candidates must fill out the One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying, which started July 31, 2025 and mandatory to fill out. The selection process of the UP Police SI Notification 2025 includes a written exam, a physical test, document verification and a medical examination. UP Police SI Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the UP Police Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police SI Notification 2025 PDF.

UP Police SI Notification 2025 PDF Download UP Police SI Notification 2025: Overview The UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 notification was released on August 12, 2025, with applications open from August 12 to September 11, 2025. Check the table below for UP Police SI Notification 2025 Key Highlights Parameter Details Recruitment Board Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Official Website uppbpb.gov.in Total Vacancies 4,543 (SI Civil Police, Female SI, Platoon Commander, etc.) 58 Application Dates 12 Aug – 11 Sept 2025 Exam Mode Offline (Written Test) Physical Tests Salary Pay Scale ₹9,300 – ₹34,800 (Level-6) UP Police SI Vacancy 2025 The UP Police Vacancy 2025 has been released for various posts such as civil police, platoon commander, special security force, etc. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Vacancy 2025.