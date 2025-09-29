IB ACIO Result 2025 Releasing Soon - Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends and More

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
The IB ACIO Result 2025 for Tier 1 is expected in October on mha.gov.in. Candidates can download the result PDF and check their roll number. Shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt Tier 2 Descriptive Test.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will release the IB ACIO Result 2025 on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who appeared in the IB ACIO Exam conducted between on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025 will be able to check their result by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The IB ACIO Result 2025 is expected to get released soon on the official website of MHA. Based on the past trends, the result typically gets declared within 30-45 days of the exam. As the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam was conducted in early September 2025 candidates can expect that the IB ACIO Result 2025 can get released in mid-October 2025. The result will provide the qualifying status of candidates, cutoff marks, and subject-wise marks.

IB ACIO Result 2025: Overview

The IB ACIO Result 2025 is expected to get released by the mid of October 2025. Candidates will be able to check their result by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for IB ACIO Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Exam 2025

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India

Result Status

To be announced soon

Expected Result Date

October 2025 (Tentative)

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

Selection Stages

Tier 1

Tier 2

Interview

Credentials Required

Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth

Result Format

PDF with shortlisted roll numbers

Next Stage After Result

Tier 2 Descriptive Test

How to Check IB ACIO Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to check IB ACIO Result 2025 by logging into their account with registration number and password. Check the step by step process below to check IB ACIO Result 2025

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on IB ACIO Result 2025
  • Enter your details such as registration number and password.
  • Click on the submit button and result will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details download and print it for future reference

