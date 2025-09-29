IB ACIO Result 2025 Releasing Soon - Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends and More

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will release the IB ACIO Result 2025 on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who appeared in the IB ACIO Exam conducted between on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025 will be able to check their result by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The IB ACIO Result 2025 is expected to get released soon on the official website of MHA. Based on the past trends, the result typically gets declared within 30-45 days of the exam. As the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam was conducted in early September 2025 candidates can expect that the IB ACIO Result 2025 can get released in mid-October 2025. The result will provide the qualifying status of candidates, cutoff marks, and subject-wise marks.