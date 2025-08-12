Uttarakhand School Holidays: Schools in Dehradun Closed Today Amidst Rainfall Alert

Schools in Uttarakhand's Dehradun District are closed today due to heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department. School holiday has been announced for students from classes 1 to 12. Students are advised to connect with school authorities for further instructions.

According to the official notification issued, considering the possibility of heavy rainfall issued by the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, holiday has been announced for schools and Anganwadi centres in the district today, August 12, 2025. The order w is applicable to school students, school management and staff members.

Along with school holidays the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has also been suspended for three days after a red alert was issued for intense rainfall in the region. According to the IMD forecast the Ridraprayag district and several other parts of Uttarakhand will experience heavy rainfall on August 12, 13 and 14, 2025.