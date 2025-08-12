UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Uttarakhand School Holidays: Schools in Dehradun Closed Today Amidst Rainfall Alert

Schools in Uttarakhands Dehradun are closed today due to IMD alert of possible heavy raunfall. Heavy rainfall also predicted for August 13 and 14. Check details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 12, 2025, 10:55 IST
Uttarakhand Schools Closed
Uttarakhand Schools Closed
Register for Result Updates

Schools in Uttarakhand's Dehradun District are closed today due to heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department. School holiday has been announced for students from classes 1 to 12. Students are advised to connect with school authorities for further instructions.

According to the official notification issued, considering the possibility of heavy rainfall issued by the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, holiday has been announced for schools and Anganwadi centres in the district today, August 12, 2025. The order w is applicable to school students, school management and staff members. 

Along with school holidays the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has also been suspended for three days after a red alert was issued for intense rainfall in the region. According to the IMD forecast the Ridraprayag district and several other parts of Uttarakhand will experience heavy rainfall on August 12, 13 and 14, 2025.

Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the extension of school holidays in the coming days. 


Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News