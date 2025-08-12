KMAT 2025 Application Dates Extended, Check Exam Schedule at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association has extended the dates for KMAT 2025 applications. Along with the application dates, the conducting body has also confirmed the KMAT 2025 exam date. According to the schedule released, KAMT 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025. The last date to submit the application is August 20, 2025.
KMAT 2025 application link is available on the official website - kmatindia.com. To submit the applications candidates are first required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. After completing the registration students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.
KMAT 2025 Application - Click Here
KMAT 2025 Important Dates
Check the complete schedule for KMAT 2025 here
|
Events
|
Date
|
KMAT 2025 applications close
|
August 20, 2025
|
KMAT 2025 admit card
|
September 2, 2025
|
KMAT 2025 mock test
|
September 3 to 4, 2025
|
KMAT 2025 exam
|
September 7, 2025
KMAT 2025 Applications: Steps to Apply
The KMAT 2025 application link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT
Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2025 application link
Step 3: Click on register and enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save the application and click on submit
KMAT 2025 Application Fee
After filling out the oline application students are required to submit the KMAT 2025 application fee. The category wise fee details and given below.
|
Category
|
Fee (Including GST)
|
General/ NC-OBC
|
INR 873.60
|
SC, ST, PwD
|
INR 873.60
