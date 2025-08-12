UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
KMAT 2025 Application Dates Extended, Check Exam Schedule at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2025 exam schedule has been released online. The dates for students to submit their KMAT applications have also been extended to August 20, 2025. Check exam dates and other details here. 

Aug 12, 2025, 09:35 IST
KMAT 2025 revised schedule out
KMAT 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association has extended the dates for KMAT 2025 applications. Along with the application dates, the conducting body has also confirmed the KMAT 2025 exam date. According to the schedule released, KAMT 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025. The last date to submit the application is August 20, 2025. 

KMAT 2025 application link is available on the official website - kmatindia.com. To submit the applications candidates are first required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. After completing the registration students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

KMAT 2025 Application - Click Here

KMAT 2025 Important Dates

Check the complete schedule for KMAT 2025 here

Events

Date

KMAT 2025 applications close

August 20, 2025

KMAT 2025 admit card

September 2, 2025

KMAT 2025 mock test

September 3 to 4, 2025

KMAT 2025 exam

September 7, 2025

KMAT 2025 Applications: Steps to Apply

The KMAT 2025 application link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2025 application link

Step 3: Click on register and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

KMAT 2025 Application Fee

After filling out the oline application students are required to submit the KMAT 2025 application fee. The category wise fee details and given below.

Category

Fee (Including GST)

General/ NC-OBC

INR 873.60

SC, ST, PwD

INR 873.60

 

