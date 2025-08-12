KMAT 2025 Application Dates Extended, Check Exam Schedule at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association has extended the dates for KMAT 2025 applications. Along with the application dates, the conducting body has also confirmed the KMAT 2025 exam date. According to the schedule released, KAMT 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025. The last date to submit the application is August 20, 2025.

KMAT 2025 application link is available on the official website - kmatindia.com. To submit the applications candidates are first required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. After completing the registration students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

KMAT 2025 Application - Click Here

KMAT 2025 Important Dates

Check the complete schedule for KMAT 2025 here