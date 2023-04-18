CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download New Syllabus To Check Course Structure & Examination Scheme

CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 Class 9 Science: Check CBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus to know contents of Class 9 Science curriculum prescribed by CBSE for the 2023-24 academic session. Get here the direct link to download the full syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: In class 9, students are introduced to three major divisions of Science which are Physics, Chemistry and Biology. At this level, the Science curriculum is vast and includes diverse topics to study in all three branches of Science. Therefore, going through the CBSE Science syllabus and analysing the contents and instructions prescribed by CBSE are quite essential for an effective study of the subject.

In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Science that has been released for the new academic session, 2023-24. Students must check the full syllabus top know chapter-wise topics, weightage distribution, exam pattern, list of experiments for practical assessment and details of internal assessment for CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2023-24. Students can check the complete syllabus and also download the same in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.

CBSE Class 9 Science (Code No. 086) 2023-24 Course Structure

Annual Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

General Instructions for CBSE Class 9 Science Annual Examination and Internal Assessment:

1. An Annual Examination will be conducted based on the entire syllabus.

2. The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment.

3. For Internal Assessment:

a. There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

For 5 marks- Three periodic tests conducted by the school. Average of the best two tests to be taken that will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final result.

For 5 marks- Diverse methods of assessment as per the need of the class dynamics and curriculum transaction. These may include - short tests, oral test, quiz, concept maps, projects, posters, presentations and enquiry based scientific investigations etc. and use rubrics for arguing them objectively. This will also have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final result.

b. Practical / Laboratory work should be done throughout the year and the student should maintain record of the same. Practical Assessment should be continuous. There will be weightage of 5 marks towards the final result. All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed.

c. Portfolio to be prepared by the student- This would include classwork and other sample of student work and will carry a weightage of 5 marks towards the final results.

CBSE Class 9 Science Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution

Unit Marks 1. Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour 25 2. Organization in the living world 22 3. Motion, force and work 27 4. Food, Food Production 06 TOTAL 80

CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24

Theme: Materials

Unit 1: Matter-Nature and Behaviour Definition of matter; solid, liquid and gas; characteristics - shape, volume, density; change of statemelting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation (cooling by evaporation), condensation, sublimation. Nature of matter: Elements, compounds and mixtures. Heterogeneous and homogenous mixtures, colloids and suspensions. Physical and chemical changes (excluding separating the components of a mixture). Particle nature and their basic units: Atoms and molecules, Law of Chemical Combination, Chemical formula of common compounds, Atomic and molecular masses. Structure of atoms: Electrons, protons and neutrons, Valency, Atomic Number and Mass Number, Isotopes and Isobars.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit 2: Organization in the Living World Cell - Basic Unit of life: Cell as a basic unit of life; prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, multicellular organisms; cell membrane and cell wall, cell organelles and cell inclusions; chloroplast, mitochondria, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus; nucleus, chromosomes - basic structure, number. Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism: Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues (only four types of tissues in animals; Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants).

Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas

Unit 3: Motion, Force and Work Motion: Distance and displacement, velocity; uniform and non-uniform motion along a straight line; acceleration, distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformly accelerated motion, elementary idea of uniform circular motion. Force and Newton’s laws: Force and Motion, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Action and Reaction forces, Inertia of a body, Inertia and mass, Momentum, Force and Acceleration. Gravitation: Gravitation; Universal Law of Gravitation, Force of Gravitation of the earth (gravity), Acceleration due to Gravity; Mass and Weight; Free fall. Floatation: Thrust and Pressure. Archimedes’ Principle; Buoyancy. Work, Energy and Power: Work done by a Force, Energy, power; Kinetic and Potential energy; Law of conservation of energy (excluding commercial unit of Energy). Sound: Nature of sound and its propagation in various media, speed of sound, range of hearing in humans; ultrasound; reflection of sound; echo.

Theme: Food

Unit 4: Food Production Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management; Use of fertilizers and manures; Protection from pests and diseases; Organic farming.

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus



Click on the following link to see and download the list of experiments prescribed for the 2023-24 academic session:

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 PDF (To be updated)

Note for the Teachers:

1. The chapter Natural Resources (NCERT Chapter 14) will not be assessed in the year-end examination. However, learners may be assigned to read this chapter and encouraged to prepare a brief write up on any concept of this chapter in their Portfolio. This may be for Internal Assessment and credit may be given for Periodic Assessment/Portfolio.

2. The NCERT text books present information in boxes across the book. These help students to get conceptual clarity. However, the information in these boxes would not be assessed in the year-end examination.

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the direct link provided below:

PRESCRIBED BOOKS for CBSE Class 9 Science:

Science-Textbook for class IX-NCERT Publication

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science-Class IX - CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class IX, NCERT

Exemplar Problems Class IX – NCERT Publication

