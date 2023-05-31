CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Chapters & Topics Removed from Syllabus

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Class 9 students can check here the details of their Science deleted syllabus here. Check the chater-wise deleted syllabus to know what to prepare and what not for the CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) keeps on updating its curriculum to reflect changes in educational standards and to incorporate new developments in different subjects. In a recent syllabus modification, the board cut down the syllabus of Class 9th by 30%. This reduction was made to lighten the syllabus load for students. Thus, for all the class 9 students, it is essential that they have complete knowledge of the chapter and topics removed from the syllabus so that they do not prepare content which is not a part of their latest syllabus. In this article, we have presented the list of chapters and chapter-wise topics that have been eliminated from the CBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus for the academic year 2023-24. The deleted part of the syllabus includes those topics which will not be considered for CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2023-24. Therefore, students must go through the CBSE deleted syllabus for Class 9 Science to prepare the appropriate content for the periodic tests and the annual CBSE Class 9 Science Exam.

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from syllabus below:

Chapter Topics Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure? separating the components of a mixture Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules Mole concept: Relationship of mole to mass of the particles and numbers. Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms Full Chapter Deleted Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion Elementary idea of conservation of Momentum Chapter 10: Gravitation Elementary idea of Relative Density. Chapter 11: Work and Energy Commercial unit of Energy Chapter 12: Sound SONAR, Structure of the Human Ear (Auditory aspect only). Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill? Full Chapter Deleted Chapter 14: Natural Resources Full Chapter Deleted

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 9 Science Book below:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings 10 Box item titled ‘Plasma and Bose–Einstein Condensate’ Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure? 19–24 2.3 Separating the components of a mixture 2.3.1 How can we obtain coloured component (dye) from blue/ black ink? 2.3.2 How can we separate cream from milk? 2.3.3 How can we separate a mixture of two immiscible liquids? 2.3.4 How can we separate a mixture of salt and camphor? 2.3.5 Is the dye in black ink a single colour? 2.3.6 How can we separate a mixture of two miscible liquids? 2.3.7 How can we obtain different gases from air ? 2.3.8 How can we obtain pure copper sulphate from an impure sample? Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules 40–42 Mole concept Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms 80–97 Full chapter Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion 123–127 9.6 Conservation of Momentum Activity 9.5, 9.6 Example 9.6, 9.7, 9.8 Box item ‘Conservation Laws’ Chapter 10: Gravitation 133, 142 Following Box Items: a. Brief Description of Isaac Newton b. How did Newton guess the inverse–square rule? 10.7 Relative Density Example 10.7 Chapter 11: Work and Energy 156 11.3.1 Commercial Unit of Energy Chapter 12: Sound 161,162, 167, 171 and 172 Box item titled ‘Can sound make a light spot dance?’ Box item titled ‘Sonic Boom’ 12.2.1 Sound Needs a Medium– Travel 12.5.1 Sonar 12.6 Structure of Human Ear Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill? 176–188 Full chapter Chapter 14: Natural Resources 189–202 Full chapter

After going through the deleted syllabus, the next step should be to check the new CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Science that is to be followed for the AY 2023-24. CBSE has released the CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. We have provided the same syllabus for students here which they can download from the link provided below. Students must analyse the CBSE syllabus to understand the course structure and know the names of chapter-wise topics which they have to prepare for their CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2023-24. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus is provided below:

