OICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at orientalinsurance.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 23, 2025, 12:49 IST

OICL Mains Admit Card 2025: OICL has released the OICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025 on October 20. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download it from orientalinsurance.org.in using their registration details. The main exam for 500 assistant posts is scheduled to be conducted on October 28, 2025.

OICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025
OICL Mains Admit Card 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has activated the link to download the OICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on October 20, 2025. The OICL Assistant Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 28, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the OICL Assistant Prelims Exam 2025 can download their mains exam call letter by providing their registration number and password.
The OICL Mains Exam is phase 2 of the selection process of 500 assistants in OICL. Candidates who have successfully cleared the OICL Assistant Prelims Exam will be able to download the hall ticket for the next phase, i.e., the mains examination. The OICL Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. A direct link is provided below for the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025.

OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview

The OICL Assistant Link has been active at orientalinsurance.org.in. Candidates can download their call letter till October 28, 2025. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Name of Organisation

Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)

Post Name

Assistant

Total Vacancies

500

Admit Card Release Date

October 20

Exam Date

October 28, 2025 (Single-day exam)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Interview

Official Website

orientalinsurance.org.in

Admit Card Status

Released (Download now)

How to Download the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025?

The OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the official website link provided above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, orientalinsurance.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the careers button
  • Now click on the call letter button of Assistant
  • Enter the details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Verify all details and download the admit card. Take a printout for exam day.

