OICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at orientalinsurance.org.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

OICL Mains Admit Card 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has activated the link to download the OICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on October 20, 2025. The OICL Assistant Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 28, 2025. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the OICL Assistant Prelims Exam 2025 can download their mains exam call letter by providing their registration number and password. The OICL Mains Exam is phase 2 of the selection process of 500 assistants in OICL. Candidates who have successfully cleared the OICL Assistant Prelims Exam will be able to download the hall ticket for the next phase, i.e., the mains examination. The OICL Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. A direct link is provided below for the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025.

The OICL Assistant Link has been active at orientalinsurance.org.in. Candidates can download their call letter till October 28, 2025. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.