JAIIB Admit Card 2025 Released at iibf.org.in, Download November Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

JAIIB Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) has released the admit card download link for the Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB ) exam courses. All those candidates who have to appear in the exam can download the JAIIB Admit Card 2025 by using their credentials at https://iibf.org.in/. You can get the hall ticket download link in the article below-

JAIIB Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the JAIIB Admit Card 2025, you will have to use your login details at the link. However the JAIIB Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

JAIIB Admit Card 2025 Download Link

How to Download JAIIB Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their JAIIB Hall Ticket 2025 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIBF iibf.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Examination / Courses’ tab.

Step 3: Now go to the ‘Admit Card’ tab from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials including membership or registration number in the given field.

Step 5: Now verify the captcha code and click on the Submit button .

Step 6: Your JAIIB Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future need.