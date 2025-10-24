JAIIB Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IIBF JAIIB Subject Wise Exam Schedule, Timings for November Cycle

JAIIB Exam Date 2025 Out: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) has officially announced the JAIIB Exam Date 2025 for the November session. As per the schedule, the Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) examination will be conducted on November 2, 8, 9, and 11, 2025. The admit card for the same has already been released at IIBF wesbite, iibf.org.in. Aspirants can download it using their username ID and password. Scroll on to find JAIIB exam scheduled, exam pattern, and timings along with JAIIB admit card download link here.
JAIIB Exam Date 2025
Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) is a flagship certification program conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF). It is one of the most sought-after professional qualifications for employees working in the banking and financial sector. The exam is conducted twice a year — generally in May and November. This year, it is scheduled to be held on November 2, 8, 9, and 11.
|Events
|Dates
|JAIIB Registration 2025 Start Date
|1st August 2025
|JAIIB 2025 Online Registration Last Date
|21st August 2025
|JAIIB Admit Card 2025
|23rd October 2025
|JAIIB Exam Date
|2nd, 8th, 9th, 16th November 2025
JAIIB Exam Schedule 2025
IIBF JAIIB Exam consists of four papers, namely, Indian Economy & Financial System, Accounting & Financial Management of Banking, Principles & Practices of Banking, and Retail Banking & Wealth Management. Check the exam date for each paper in the table below.
|Name of Papers
|Exam Dates
|Indian Economy & Indian Financial System
|2 November
|Principles & Practice of Banking
|8 November
|Accounting & Financial Management of Bankers
|9 November
|Retail Banking & Wealth Management
|16 November
JAIIB Exam Pattern 2025
The JAIIB exam comprises four papers, each designed to assess a candidate’s understanding of banking operations, accounting, and digital finance. Each paper carries 100 marks and consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There is no negative marking, and the minimum qualifying mark for each subject is 50 out of 100.
|Papers
|Papers
|No. of Questions
|Total Marks
|Time Duration
|Paper-I
|Indian Economy & Financial System
|100
|100
|2 hours
|Paper-II
|Accounting & Financial Management of Banking
|100
|100
|2 hours
|Paper-III
|Principles & Practices of Banking
|100
|100
|2 hours
|Paper-IV
|Retail Banking & Wealth Management
|100
|100
|2 hours
JAIIB Admit Card 2025
The JAIIB 2025 Admit Card is released on the official website of IIBF — iibf.org.in. Candidates must log in using their membership number and password to download their admit card. The IIBF JAIIB hall ticket comprises essential details like exam date, time, centre address, and the candidate’s roll number. You can find the direct JAIIB Admit Card 2025 download link below:
JAIIB Admit Card Download Link
Aspirants are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.) to the examination centre.
How to Download JAIIB Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website of IIBF – iibf.org.in.
- Click on the “Examination/Admission” tab.
- Select “Admit Card for JAIIB 2025 Exam.”
- Enter your membership number and password.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation