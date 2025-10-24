JAIIB Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IIBF JAIIB Subject Wise Exam Schedule, Timings for November Cycle

JAIIB Exam Date 2025 Out: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) has officially announced the JAIIB Exam Date 2025 for the November session. As per the schedule, the Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) examination will be conducted on November 2, 8, 9, and 11, 2025. The admit card for the same has already been released at IIBF wesbite, iibf.org.in. Aspirants can download it using their username ID and password. Scroll on to find JAIIB exam scheduled, exam pattern, and timings along with JAIIB admit card download link here.

JAIIB Exam Date 2025

Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) is a flagship certification program conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF). It is one of the most sought-after professional qualifications for employees working in the banking and financial sector. The exam is conducted twice a year — generally in May and November. This year, it is scheduled to be held on November 2, 8, 9, and 11.