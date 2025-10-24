JAIIB Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IIBF JAIIB Subject Wise Exam Schedule, Timings for November Cycle

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
The Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) has released the JAIIB Exam Date 2025 for the November session. The exam will be held on November 2, 8, 9, and 11, 2025. Check here the complete JAIIB 2025 exam schedule, pattern, and admit card download link here.

JAIIB Exam Date
JAIIB Exam Date

JAIIB Exam Date 2025 Out: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) has officially announced the JAIIB Exam Date 2025 for the November session. As per the schedule, the Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) examination will be conducted on November 2, 8, 9, and 11, 2025. The admit card for the same has already been released at IIBF wesbite, iibf.org.in. Aspirants can download it using their username ID and password. Scroll on to find JAIIB exam scheduled, exam pattern, and timings along with JAIIB admit card download link here.

JAIIB Exam Date 2025

Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) is a flagship certification program conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF). It is one of the most sought-after professional qualifications for employees working in the banking and financial sector. The exam is conducted twice a year — generally in May and November. This year, it is scheduled to be held on November 2, 8, 9, and 11.

Events Dates
JAIIB Registration 2025 Start Date 1st August 2025
JAIIB 2025 Online Registration Last Date 21st August 2025
JAIIB Admit Card 2025 23rd October 2025
JAIIB Exam Date 2nd, 8th, 9th, 16th November 2025

JAIIB Exam Schedule 2025

IIBF JAIIB Exam consists of four papers, namely, Indian Economy & Financial System, Accounting & Financial Management of Banking, Principles & Practices of Banking, and Retail Banking & Wealth Management. Check the exam date for each paper in the table below.

Name of Papers Exam Dates
Indian Economy & Indian Financial System 2 November
Principles & Practice of Banking 8 November
Accounting & Financial Management of Bankers 9 November
Retail Banking & Wealth Management 16 November

JAIIB Exam Pattern 2025

The JAIIB exam comprises four papers, each designed to assess a candidate’s understanding of banking operations, accounting, and digital finance. Each paper carries 100 marks and consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There is no negative marking, and the minimum qualifying mark for each subject is 50 out of 100.

Papers Papers No. of Questions Total Marks Time Duration
Paper-I Indian Economy & Financial System 100 100 2 hours
Paper-II Accounting & Financial Management of Banking 100 100 2 hours
Paper-III Principles & Practices of Banking 100 100 2 hours
Paper-IV Retail Banking & Wealth Management 100 100 2 hours

JAIIB Admit Card 2025

The JAIIB 2025 Admit Card is released on the official website of IIBF — iibf.org.in. Candidates must log in using their membership number and password to download their admit card. The IIBF JAIIB hall ticket comprises essential details like exam date, time, centre address, and the candidate’s roll number. You can find the direct JAIIB Admit Card 2025 download link below:

JAIIB Admit Card Download Link

Aspirants are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.) to the examination centre.

How to Download JAIIB Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official website of IIBF – iibf.org.in.
  2. Click on the “Examination/Admission” tab.
  3. Select “Admit Card for JAIIB 2025 Exam.”
  4. Enter your membership number and password.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

