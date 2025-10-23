TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Harshita Singh
Oct 23, 2025, 03:15 EDT

Wordle hints today, October 23, 2025, for puzzle #1587 will help you maintain your streak. Get strategic clues, specific Wordle hints, and the full solution to today’s Wordle word from The New York Times.

Wordle hints and answer 23 October 2025
Wordle hints and answer, October 23, 2025: The New York Times (NYT) puzzle for today is here. Wordle #1587 for Thursday, October 23, 2025, is a fun challenge that even the best players might not be able to solve. After yesterday’s word, today’s answer uses a common word structure but hides a very specific letter combination that demands a sharp focus on letter elimination.

If your starting word didn't reveal much, don't worry—you are not alone. Whether you're looking for a slight nudge to keep your streak alive or the full solution, we have compiled the best strategic Wordle hints today, October 23, 2025, to guide you to the win. Read on, sharpen your pencil, and get ready to solve the puzzle!

What are the Wordle Hints for 23 October 2025?

Keeping your streak intact requires a balance of luck and strategy. Here are four smart Wordle clues to help you narrow down the options for Wordle 1587 so you don't lose a valuable guess:

What Vowels are in Today’s Wordle Word? (Hint #1)

Today's Wordle word contains only one vowel. That vowel is the letter I. Use words that test this vowel's position early.

What Letter Does Wordle #1587 Start With? (Hint #2)

The first letter of the answer to Wordle 1587 is D. This is a good letter to start with, but not many people use it.

Are There Any Repeating Letters in Wordle 1587? (Hint #3)

Yes, this is the hardest part! There is only one letter in today's Wordle word that is repeated. The letter L is the consonant that shows up twice in the five-letter word.

What is a Final Wordle Clue? (Hint #4)

You can use this word as a noun (a machine or tool) or a verb (an action). It is also often linked to practice or military drills.

What is Today’s Wordle Answer (23 October 2025)?

If the hints above have done their job, you should have the solution already! However, if you're out of guesses or simply want to confirm your final attempt, you can find the complete Wordle answer today, October 23, 2025, below.

The Wordle 1587 answer is:

DRILL

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 22 October, 2025 #1886: STUNT

Wordle Hint for 21 October, 2025 #1585: DETOX

Wordle Hint for 19 October, 2025 #1583: IDEAL

Wordle Hint for 17 October, 2025 #1581: CROSS

Wordle Hint for 16 October, 2025 #1580: CATTY

Wordle Hint for 15 October, 2025 #1579: SPOOF

You successfully navigated the challenge of Wordle #1587. We hope these strategic Wordle hints helped you secure a satisfying victory and keep your winning streak going strong. You can get a new set of clues and the answer to the next New York Times puzzle here tomorrow!

