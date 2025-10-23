Wordle hints and answer, October 23, 2025: The New York Times (NYT) puzzle for today is here. Wordle #1587 for Thursday, October 23, 2025, is a fun challenge that even the best players might not be able to solve. After yesterday’s word, today’s answer uses a common word structure but hides a very specific letter combination that demands a sharp focus on letter elimination. If your starting word didn't reveal much, don't worry—you are not alone. Whether you're looking for a slight nudge to keep your streak alive or the full solution, we have compiled the best strategic Wordle hints today, October 23, 2025, to guide you to the win. Read on, sharpen your pencil, and get ready to solve the puzzle! What are the Wordle Hints for 23 October 2025? Keeping your streak intact requires a balance of luck and strategy. Here are four smart Wordle clues to help you narrow down the options for Wordle 1587 so you don't lose a valuable guess:

What Vowels are in Today’s Wordle Word? (Hint #1) Today's Wordle word contains only one vowel. That vowel is the letter I. Use words that test this vowel's position early. What Letter Does Wordle #1587 Start With? (Hint #2) The first letter of the answer to Wordle 1587 is D. This is a good letter to start with, but not many people use it. Are There Any Repeating Letters in Wordle 1587? (Hint #3) Yes, this is the hardest part! There is only one letter in today's Wordle word that is repeated. The letter L is the consonant that shows up twice in the five-letter word. What is a Final Wordle Clue? (Hint #4) You can use this word as a noun (a machine or tool) or a verb (an action). It is also often linked to practice or military drills. What is Today’s Wordle Answer (23 October 2025)? If the hints above have done their job, you should have the solution already! However, if you're out of guesses or simply want to confirm your final attempt, you can find the complete Wordle answer today, October 23, 2025, below.