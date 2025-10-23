Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today. According to the official notification issued, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 seat allotment results will be released by 6 PM today. Candidates can download the allotment result through the link given here.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 final seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on October 24, 2025. The final allotment result will be available for download after 10 am. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must complete the fee submission by October 25 and report to the allotted colleges by October 30, 2025.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also download the provisional allotment result through the direct link given here.