TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 23, 2025, 12:26 IST

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 provisional allotment result will be released online today. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the link at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Today,
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Today,
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 allotment results today by 6 PM
  • Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 final allotment result on October 24, after 10 am
  • Last date to report to the allotted colleges is October 30

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Allotment:  Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today. According to the official notification issued, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 seat allotment results will be released by 6 PM today. Candidates can download the allotment result through the link given here. 

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 final seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on October 24, 2025. The final allotment result will be available for download after 10 am. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must complete the fee submission by October 25 and report to the allotted colleges by October 30, 2025. 

Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also download the provisional allotment result through the direct link given here. 

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result

The Karnataka PGET 2025 round 2 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the provisional allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Scroll to Admissions and click on PGET 2025

Step 3: Click on the round 2 provisional allotment result

Step 4: The round 2 provisional allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: KMAT 2025 Admit Card Released at kmatindia.com, Download with Application number and Date of Birth

 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News