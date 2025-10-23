KMAT 2025 Admit Card Released at kmatindia.com, Download with Application number and Date of Birth

Key Points
- Candidates can login with the application number and password to download the KMAT Admit Card 2025
- KMAT 2025 admit card available at kmatindia.com
- KMAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2025
KMAT Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association has released the KAMT 2025 admit card. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link available on the official website.
The KMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2025. To download the KMAT Admit card 2025, students can visit the official website and login with their application number and date of birth. The KMAT 2025 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.
The KMAT 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website kmatindia.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the admit card.
KMAT Admit Card 2025 - Click Here
Steps to Download KMAT Admit Card 2025
The KMAT 2025 admit card is available for download online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT
Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth
Step 4: The KMAT Admit Card will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2025
KMAT 2025 is an All India examination, taking place in more than 10 cities across Bangalore, Karnataka, and the entire country. The admit cards for the exam will include the following details.
-
Candidate name
-
Roll number/ application number
-
Name of exam
-
Candidate photograph and signature
-
Exam centre name and address
-
Reporting time
-
Exam schedule
-
Instructions for candidates
Also Read: ICSI CS December 2025 Enrollment Window Reopens Today, Corrections from Oct 26 at icsi.edu
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation