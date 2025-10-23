KMAT 2025 Admit Card Released at kmatindia.com, Download with Application number and Date of Birth

KMAT Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association has released the KAMT 2025 admit card. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link available on the official website.

The KMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2025. To download the KMAT Admit card 2025, students can visit the official website and login with their application number and date of birth. The KMAT 2025 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

The KMAT 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website kmatindia.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the admit card.

KMAT Admit Card 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Download KMAT Admit Card 2025

The KMAT 2025 admit card is available for download online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.