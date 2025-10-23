ICSI CS December 2025 Enrollment Window Reopens Today, Corrections from Oct 26 at icsi.edu

Key Points
- Students can complete enrollment process by October 25 at icsi.edu
- ICSI CS December 2025 correction window open from October 26 to November 21
- Correction window open for chages in Examination Centre, Medium, Module and Elective Subjects
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will reopen the ICSI CS December 2025 session enrollment window today, October 23, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the window will be available until October 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website to register.
As per the notification issued, the ICSI CS December 2025 registration window will reopen at 10 am and will be available until 23:59 PM on October 25, 2025. Candidates can submit requests for Examination enrolment (with Late Fee), Addition of Module (with Late Fee) and Exemption on the basis of higher qualification. It must also be noted that during this time period, the online window for change services (i.e., change of Centre, Medium, Module & Optional Subject) will remain closed. Candidates can submit requests for change of exam centre, medium, module and elective from October 26 to November 21, 2025. Candidates can also complete the pre-examination test until October 24, 2025, by 5:30 PM.
ICSI CS Reopening Schedule
Candidates can check the complete schedule of activities below.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Reopening of Online Examination Enrolment
|
October 23, 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
October 25, 2025
|
Correction window opens
|
October 26, 2025
|
Last date to make changes
|
November 21, 2025
Steps to Apply for ICSI CS Online Examination Enrolment
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the exam enrollment process
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS
Step 2: Click on the enrollment window for December 2025
Step 3: Complete all required details
Step 4: Fill out the details in applications
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit.
