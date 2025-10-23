TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
ICSI CS December 2025 Enrollment Window Reopens Today, Corrections from Oct 26 at icsi.edu

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 23, 2025, 09:46 IST

ICSI CS Deember 2025 enrollment window reopend from today, October 23. Candidates can apply until OCtober 25 and make changes in filled application from October 26 to November 21, 2025. Check complete schedule here. 

ICSI CS December 2025 Enrollment Window Reopens Today
Key Points

  • Students can complete enrollment process by October 25 at icsi.edu
  • ICSI CS December 2025 correction window open from October 26 to November 21
  • Correction window open for chages in Examination Centre, Medium, Module and Elective Subjects

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will reopen the ICSI CS December 2025 session enrollment window today, October 23, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the window will be available until October 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website to register. 

As per the notification issued, the ICSI CS December 2025 registration window will reopen at 10 am and will be available until 23:59 PM on October 25, 2025. Candidates can submit requests for Examination enrolment (with Late Fee), Addition of Module (with Late Fee) and Exemption on the basis of higher qualification. It must also be noted that during this time period, the online window for change services (i.e., change of Centre, Medium, Module & Optional Subject) will remain closed. Candidates can submit requests for change of exam centre, medium, module and elective from October 26 to November 21, 2025. Candidates can also complete the pre-examination test until October 24, 2025, by 5:30 PM.

ICSI CS Reopening Schedule 

Candidates can check the complete schedule of activities below.

Activity

Dates

Reopening of Online Examination Enrolment

October 23, 2025

Last date to apply

October 25, 2025

Correction window opens

October 26, 2025

Last date to make changes

November 21, 2025

Steps to Apply for ICSI CS Online Examination Enrolment

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the exam enrollment process

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the enrollment window for December 2025

Step 3: Complete all required details

Step 4: Fill out the details in applications

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit. 

Also Read: ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download at icarcounseling.com

