ICSI CS December 2025 Enrollment Window Reopens Today, Corrections from Oct 26 at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will reopen the ICSI CS December 2025 session enrollment window today, October 23, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the window will be available until October 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website to register.

As per the notification issued, the ICSI CS December 2025 registration window will reopen at 10 am and will be available until 23:59 PM on October 25, 2025. Candidates can submit requests for Examination enrolment (with Late Fee), Addition of Module (with Late Fee) and Exemption on the basis of higher qualification. It must also be noted that during this time period, the online window for change services (i.e., change of Centre, Medium, Module & Optional Subject) will remain closed. Candidates can submit requests for change of exam centre, medium, module and elective from October 26 to November 21, 2025. Candidates can also complete the pre-examination test until October 24, 2025, by 5:30 PM.