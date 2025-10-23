TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 OUT: CHSL Self Slot Booking Begins at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 23, 2025, 16:14 IST

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced that the Tier-I of the SSC CHSL 2025 (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam will be held from 12 November 2025 onwards. The SSC has made a decision to allow the candidates to choose their choice of city, date, and time slot for giving the examination. This is one of a kind of move by the SSC which is considered to be candidate-friendly. The candidates can self select the slots from 22 October till 28 October 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Booking Begins
SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Booking Begins

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Out: SSC has introduced the Self-Slot selection facility for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2025. According to the official notice released by SSC, the candidates can select the examination city, date and shift as per their choice. To avail this facility, the candidates are required to login to their candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift. Check the step-by-step guide to self-select the examination city, date, and time in this article.

SSC CHSL 2025 Important Dates

The candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL examination 2025 must keep in mind the important dates regarding the self-slot selection process so that they do not miss any deadlines.

  • Self-slot selection window opens: 22 October 2025. 

  • Self-slot selection window closes: 28 October 2025.

  • Tier-I exam begins: 12 November 2025.

SSC CHSL 2025 Self-Slot Selection

SSC is offering the self-slot selection facility for the first time ever in the history of SSC CHSL exam. This facility provided by the SSC will offer the applicants a great opportunity to pick the exam city of their preferred choice from the list of cities they have provided at the time of application process. This will allow the candidates to select the date and shift timings according to their convenience. Also, if a candidate fails to opt for the self-selection process within the prescribed time limit the system will automatically allocate an available slot in any of the cities opted during the application window or as per availability.

SSC CHSL 2025: How to Book Your Slot Step by Step

Candidates should follow the step-by-step process provided below to select the examination city, date, and slot for giving the SSC CHSL exam 2025.

  • Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

  • Login using your Registration No. / Password in the Candidate login section.

  • After login to the candidate portal, select ‘My Application’. The candidates would have to click on the ‘Select City, Exam Date, Shift’ button. 

  • A list of General Instructions will appear on the screen. Read them  carefully before proceeding.

  • Below the instructions, candidate should choose a suitable date of examination and click on ‘Get Slot Details’

  • Candidates would see their 03 cities for which they had exercised option at the time of submitting their applications, and they will be shown the availability of slots in various shifts at those cities. 

  • Choose one city, one date, and one shift from the available options.

  • The candidates must ensure to ‘Validate & Submit’ their choice of slot for the examination, by submitting the OTP sent either on registered mobile number, or the registered email ID.

  • After the window closes (28 Oct), the SSC will release the Exam City Intimation Slip which will show your final allotted centre, date and shift.

SSC CHSL 2025 Self-Slot Selection Link

Candidates can access the link provided below and follow the steps provided in the above section to avail the facility of selecting their examination city, date, and time according to their choice of preference.

SSC CHSL 2025 Self-Slot Selection

Self-Slot Selection Link

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News