SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 OUT: CHSL Self Slot Booking Begins at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Out: SSC has introduced the Self-Slot selection facility for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2025. According to the official notice released by SSC, the candidates can select the examination city, date and shift as per their choice. To avail this facility, the candidates are required to login to their candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift. Check the step-by-step guide to self-select the examination city, date, and time in this article.
SSC CHSL 2025 Important Dates
The candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL examination 2025 must keep in mind the important dates regarding the self-slot selection process so that they do not miss any deadlines.
SSC CHSL 2025 Self-Slot Selection
SSC is offering the self-slot selection facility for the first time ever in the history of SSC CHSL exam. This facility provided by the SSC will offer the applicants a great opportunity to pick the exam city of their preferred choice from the list of cities they have provided at the time of application process. This will allow the candidates to select the date and shift timings according to their convenience. Also, if a candidate fails to opt for the self-selection process within the prescribed time limit the system will automatically allocate an available slot in any of the cities opted during the application window or as per availability.
SSC CHSL 2025: How to Book Your Slot Step by Step
Candidates should follow the step-by-step process provided below to select the examination city, date, and slot for giving the SSC CHSL exam 2025.
Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
Login using your Registration No. / Password in the Candidate login section.
After login to the candidate portal, select ‘My Application’. The candidates would have to click on the ‘Select City, Exam Date, Shift’ button.
A list of General Instructions will appear on the screen. Read them carefully before proceeding.
Below the instructions, candidate should choose a suitable date of examination and click on ‘Get Slot Details’
Candidates would see their 03 cities for which they had exercised option at the time of submitting their applications, and they will be shown the availability of slots in various shifts at those cities.
Choose one city, one date, and one shift from the available options.
The candidates must ensure to ‘Validate & Submit’ their choice of slot for the examination, by submitting the OTP sent either on registered mobile number, or the registered email ID.
After the window closes (28 Oct), the SSC will release the Exam City Intimation Slip which will show your final allotted centre, date and shift.
SSC CHSL 2025 Self-Slot Selection Link
Candidates can access the link provided below and follow the steps provided in the above section to avail the facility of selecting their examination city, date, and time according to their choice of preference.
