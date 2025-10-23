SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 OUT: CHSL Self Slot Booking Begins at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Out: SSC has introduced the Self-Slot selection facility for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2025. According to the official notice released by SSC, the candidates can select the examination city, date and shift as per their choice. To avail this facility, the candidates are required to login to their candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift. Check the step-by-step guide to self-select the examination city, date, and time in this article.

SSC CHSL 2025 Important Dates

The candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL examination 2025 must keep in mind the important dates regarding the self-slot selection process so that they do not miss any deadlines.