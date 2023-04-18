CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Complete List of Experiments with Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Class 9 Science practical syllabus includes list of experiments with marking scheme and instructions for students and teachers. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Preparing for theory paper as well as doing well in practical exam is equally important for the overall performance of a student. Practical work helps students understand how the principles behind theoretical concepts work in actuality. It stimulates the curious minds of students that helps in developing their critical thinking capability and problem solving skills. Practical work should be done with complete attention maintaining a record of all experiments for final assessment.

In this article, you can check the CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus prescribed by CBSE for the academic session 2023-24. This syllabus has a list of experiments that must be performed throughout the year. There are a total of 11 experiments mentioned in the CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24. Practical work carries a weightage of 5 marks towards the final result. Students can easily secure these five marks by showing little concentration and dedication towards the practical work. The CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24 can also be downloaded in PDF from the direct link mentioned in this article.

Check the CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24 below:

Practicals should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

(LIST OF EXPERIMENTS)

1. Preparation of: Unit-I

a) a true solution of common salt, sugar and alum

b) a suspension of soil, chalk powder and fine sand in water

c) a colloidal solution of starch in water and egg albumin/milk in water and distinguish between these on the basis of

transparency

filtration criterion

stability

2. Preparation of Unit-I

a) A mixture

b) A compound

using iron filings and sulphur powder and distinguishing between these on the basis of:

(i) appearance, i.e., homogeneity and heterogeneity

(ii) behaviour towards a magnet

(iii) behaviour towards carbon disulphide as a solvent

(iv) effect of heat

3. Perform the following reactions and classify them as physical or chemical changes: Unit-I

a) Iron with copper sulphate solution in water

b) Burning of magnesium ribbon in air

c) Zinc with dilute sulphuric acid

d) Heating of copper sulphate crystals

e) Sodium sulphate with barium chloride in the form of their solutions in water

4. Preparation of stained temporary mounts of (a) onion peel, (b) human cheek cells & to record observations and draw their labeled diagrams. Unit-II

5. Identification of Parenchyma, Collenchyma and Sclerenchyma tissues in plants, striped, smooth and cardiac muscle fibers and nerve cells in animals, from prepared slides. Draw their labeled diagrams. Unit-II

6. Determination of the melting point of ice and the boiling point of water. Unit-I

7. Verification of the Laws of reflection of sound. Unit-III

8. Determination of the density of solid (denser than water) by using a spring balance and a measuring cylinder. Unit-III

9. Establishing the relation between the loss in weight of a solid when fully immersed in Unit-III

a) Tap water

b) Strongly salty water with the weight of water displaced by it by taking at least two different solids.

10. Determination of the speed of a pulse propagated through a stretched string/slinky (helical spring). Unit-III

11. Verification of the law of conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. Unit-III

You can download the above syllabus in PDF from the link given below:

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Prescribed Books for CBSE Class 9 Science Practicals:

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class IX- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class IX, NCERT Publication