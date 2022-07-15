CBSE Class 9 Science Notes (2022-2023)

Check CBSE Class 9 Science Notes are prepared by the subject experts and are best to learn all important topics in each chapter quickly. These notes can be helpful to score good marks in CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 9 Science chapter notes have been prepared based on the NCERT Science book. These chapter notes will provide a clear explanation of all the important topics in a concise form. The subject experts have put together these chapter notes. All the necessary formulas, diagrams, and equations are presented in the simplest way for easy understanding.

Important Note: As the CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session has been reduced, some of the topics will not be assessed in the CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams.  Therefore, students must know the latest CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2022-23 while reading the Science chapter notes given below. Do not read the chapters/topics that are dropped from the syllabus.

Find below the links to read chapter notes for CBSE Class 9 Science:

Chapter 1. Matter in Our Surroundings

Complete

Chapter 2. Is Matter Around us Pure

Part I

Part II

Chapter 3. Atoms and Molecules

Complete

Chapter 4. Structure of the Atom

Complete

Chapter 5. The Fundamental Unit of Life

Part I

Part II

Chapter 6. Tissues

Part I

Part II

Chapter 7. Diversity in Living Organisms

Part I

Part II

Chapter 8. Motion

Part I

Part II

Chapter 9. Force and Laws of Motion

Part I

Part II

Chapter 10. Gravitation

Part I

Part II

Chapter 11. Work and Energy

Complete

Chapter 12. Sound

Part I

Part II

Chapter 13. Why Do We Fall Ill

Complete

Chapter 14. Natural Resources

Part I

Part II

Chapter 15. Improvement in Food Resources

Part I

Part II

Part III

A few significant features of CBSE Class 9 Science Notes are:

  • All the important concepts and topics are explained in easy language.
  • Notes are prepared to help students understand complex topics with ease.
  • They are completely based on the NCERT Book.
  • Conceptual questions are given in between the notes to test students’ understanding.

These chapter notes by Jagran Josh can be very helpful for doing self-study during this pandemic hit period because you can easily understand all the concepts and terms used in Class 9 Science. So, read these chapter notes thoroughly to perform well in your school tests and the annual examinations.

Why do you need to have chapter notes with you?

At the time of examinations when students have to prepare the vast syllabus for each subject, they get confused about what to prepare and how to prepare. This chaotic situation leads to stress which ultimately results in a bad performance in exams.  At such time, students must have study material from which they are able to assess all the important stuff in a crisp and authentic form from which they can prepare in less time and in an organised way. CBSE Class 9 Science Chapter Notes, provided by Jagran Josh, will help students revise effectively and quickly before exams and achieve maximum marks.

Important resources for CBSE Class 9:

CBSE Class 9 New Syllabus for 2022-2023: All Subjects

CBSE Class 9 Science NCERT Book

CBSE Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions

CBSE Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems: All Chapters

CBSE Class 9 Science Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 9 Science Chapter-Wise Extra Questions (NCERT Based)

CBSE Class 9 Maths NCERT Book

CBSE Class 9 Maths NCERT Solutions

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems: All Chapters

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Important Questions with Solutions

To get more of such authentic and reliable study material for CBSE Exams, keep visiting jagranjosh/cbse.

