School Holidays in September, Check the List of Holidays Due to Festivals Here

School Holiday in September 2025: the month of September is booked with festivities and holidays for students across India. After a rigorous academic run, the students are able to take some rest in September, owing to the colourful calendar. This article trails the number of school holidays as sanctioned by the state governments of India in the month of September. However, the parents are advised to contact the school authorities of their wards to stay on track and avoid miscommunication.
The holidays may depend on the local and state customs. While this article tails the list of school holidays in India in the month of September 2025, parents and guardians are advised to reach out to the individual school and local governing authorities to stay on the safe side.
School Holidays in September 2025
Although the holidays are variable to the states of India, parents and students can check the following list of holidays in the month of September 2025 across India:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
September 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
Milad-Un-Nabi
|
September 21, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Bathukamma Starting Day
|
September 22, 2025
|
Monday
|
Durga Puja
|
September 29, 2025
|
Monday
|
Durga Puja Saptami
|
September 30, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Durga Puja Mahashtami
Important Points to Remember for School Holidays in September
The holiday calendar provided here is generic and may change according to the customs and practices followed state-wise. Local schools may have their own schedules for region specific events and festivals across India, whereas the weather and pollution circumstances may also affect the local environment. In order to know the local schedule, parents will need to keep up with the schedules released by local authorities on their official websites.
