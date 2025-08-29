KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

School Holidays in September, Check the List of Holidays Due to Festivals Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 29, 2025, 19:35 IST

School Holiday in September 2025: September brings numerous festivities and holidays for students across India, allowing them a break from academics. This article outlines the number of school holidays sanctioned by state governments for September, though parents should confirm dates with school authorities to avoid miscommunication.

School Holidays in September 2025
School Holidays in September 2025
Register for Result Updates

School Holiday in September 2025: the month of September is booked with festivities and holidays for students across India. After a rigorous academic run, the students are able to take some rest in September, owing to the colourful calendar. This article trails the number of school holidays as sanctioned by the state governments of India in the month of September. However, the parents are advised to contact the school authorities of their wards to stay on track and avoid miscommunication. 

The holidays may depend on the local and state customs. While this article tails the list of school holidays in India in the month of September 2025, parents and guardians are advised to reach out to the individual school and local governing authorities to stay on the safe side. 

School Holidays in September 2025

Although the holidays are variable to the states of India, parents and students can check the following list of holidays in the month of September 2025 across India: 

Date

Day

Holiday

September 5, 2025

Friday

Milad-Un-Nabi

September 21, 2025

Sunday

Bathukamma Starting Day

September 22, 2025

Monday

Durga Puja

September 29, 2025

Monday

Durga Puja Saptami

September 30, 2025

Tuesday 

Durga Puja Mahashtami

Important Points to Remember for School Holidays in September

The holiday calendar provided here is generic and may change according to the customs and practices followed state-wise. Local schools may have their own schedules for region specific events and festivals across India, whereas the weather and pollution circumstances may also affect the local environment. In order to know the local schedule, parents will need to keep up with the schedules released by local authorities on their official websites.

Related Stories


Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News