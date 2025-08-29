ICSI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Admit Card for the Foundation Exams. Students appearing for the CS Foundation exams can download the admit card through the e-service portal on the official website.

To download the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025, students are required to visit the official website and log in using their user ID and password. The CA Foundation exam 2025 admit card will include details like the exam date, exam schedule, shift timing and instructions.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 - Click Here

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card

ICAI CA Foundation 2025 admit card is available on the official website icai.org. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI