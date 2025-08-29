KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
ICAI CA Foundation 2025 Admit Cards Released at icai.org, Download Hall Ticket with SSP ID Student Registration No and Password

Aug 29, 2025, 17:30 IST

ICAI has issued the CA 2025 Foundation admit card on the official website icai.org. Candidates appearing for the CA Foundation Exam 2025 can enter their registration number and password to download the hall ticket.

ICSI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Admit Card for the Foundation Exams. Students appearing for the CS Foundation exams can download the admit card through the e-service portal on the official website. 

To download the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025, students are required to visit the official website and log in using their user ID and password. The CA Foundation exam 2025 admit card will include details like the exam date, exam schedule, shift timing and instructions. 

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 - Click Here

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card

ICAI CA Foundation 2025 admit card is available on the official website icai.org. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI 

Step 2: Click on Students Sevice section

Step 3: Click on the SSP link

Step 4: Click on the Foundation admit card link

Step 5: Enter the SSP ID Student Registration No@icai.org and DDP Password

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download for further reference

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule

Students appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams can check the complete exam schedule below

Exam Dates
Foundation September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025
Intermediate

Group 1 - September 4, 7 and 9, 2025

Group 2 - September 11, 13 and 15, 2025
Final

Group 1 - September 3. 6 and 8, 2025

Group 2 - September 10, 12 and 14, 2025

 

Also Read: ICAI Admit Card 2025: CA Intermediate and Final September Hall Tickets Released at icai.org


