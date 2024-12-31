KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Which City is Known as the “Scotland of the East” in India?

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Aug 29, 2025, 20:40 IST

Do you know which city in India is known as the “Scotland of the East”? Read this article to know more about it!

Scotland of East
Scotland of East

India is home to some of the most beautiful places in the world, and one such place has earned the sobriquet “Scotland of East”. In this article, we are going to learn about the city which is known as the Scotland of the East. 

Keep reading!

Scotland of the East

Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, a beautiful state in Northeast India meaning “Abode of clouds” is a city named Shillong which is known as the “Scotland of East”.

It earned this sobriquet due to its striking resemblance to the Scottish Highlands, which feature rolling hills, waterfalls, lush greenery, vast meadows, and cool, pleasant weather.

Why Shillong is Called the Scotland of the East? 

Unlike, the heat in other parts of India, Shillong with its cool and pleasant climate brought a breath of fresh air to the Britishers.

During Colonial rule, the beautiful city of Shillong with its mist-covered hills, scenic waterfalls, and dense pine forests, reminded the British officers of the Scottish Highlands.

Moreover, the city’s architecture like churches, bungalows and schools captures the essence of Scottish architecture, giving the city a distinct old-world charm.

Adding to the beauty of the city are water bodies in the form of lakes, Umiam Lake and Ward’s Lake and waterfalls like Elephant Falls make Shillong match the Scottish water bodies.

Source: Youtube

Besides the natural beauty, Shillong has a very strong cultural heritage, much like the Scottish, with its vibrant music scene, and traditional dance forms that make it apt to be named Scotland of East.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

