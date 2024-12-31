Which City is Known as the “Scotland of the East” in India?

India is home to some of the most beautiful places in the world, and one such place has earned the sobriquet “Scotland of East”. In this article, we are going to learn about the city which is known as the Scotland of the East.
Scotland of the East
Nestled in the heart of Meghalaya, a beautiful state in Northeast India meaning “Abode of clouds” is a city named Shillong which is known as the “Scotland of East”.
It earned this sobriquet due to its striking resemblance to the Scottish Highlands, which feature rolling hills, waterfalls, lush greenery, vast meadows, and cool, pleasant weather.
Why Shillong is Called the Scotland of the East?
Unlike, the heat in other parts of India, Shillong with its cool and pleasant climate brought a breath of fresh air to the Britishers.
During Colonial rule, the beautiful city of Shillong with its mist-covered hills, scenic waterfalls, and dense pine forests, reminded the British officers of the Scottish Highlands.
Moreover, the city’s architecture like churches, bungalows and schools captures the essence of Scottish architecture, giving the city a distinct old-world charm.
Adding to the beauty of the city are water bodies in the form of lakes, Umiam Lake and Ward’s Lake and waterfalls like Elephant Falls make Shillong match the Scottish water bodies.
Besides the natural beauty, Shillong has a very strong cultural heritage, much like the Scottish, with its vibrant music scene, and traditional dance forms that make it apt to be named Scotland of East.
