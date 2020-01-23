CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important MCQs with Answers

From this year, Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) will form a major part of the Class 9 Science question paper. These MCQs will be asked for one mark each. It will take less time for students to answer these questions which will save their time to write appropriate answers for the subjective type questions. For this, students should practice with the MCQs given in the Class 9 Science NCERT Book and the Science NCERT Exemplar Problems textbook. They should clearly know all the basic concepts to answer the MCQ questions accurately. However, at this time when only few days are left for the exams to begin, it can be difficult for students to read the NCERT Book line by line. So, to help students revise all important concepts and topics in a short-time, we are providing here the chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Science. MCQs from all three divisions of Science, viz. Physics, Chemistry and Biology are provided here. Students can practice with these questions and also check the correct answers here. Solving these questions will help students revise the important concepts form all chapters which will help them to attempt other objective type questions easily in the exam. This will definitely increase their chances of scoring good marks in the CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020.

Important Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020

MCQs on Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings

MCQs on Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure

MCQs on Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules

MCQs on Chapter 4: Structure of the Atom

MCQs on Chapter 5: The Fundamental Unit of Life

MCQs on Chapter 6: Tissues

MCQs on Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms

MCQs on Chapter 8: Motion

MCQs on Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion

MCQs on Chapter 10: Gravitation

MCQs on Chapter 11: Work and Energy

MCQs on Chapter 12: Sound

MCQs on Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill

MCQs on Chapter 14: Natural Resources

MCQs on Chapter 15: Improvement in Food Resources

In CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020, there will be 25% of the marks will be dedicated to the objective type questions. Section A of Class 9 Science question paper will include only objective type questions of 20 marks. These questions will be asked in different formats like MCQs, Vey Short Answer Type Questions (VSAQs), Assertion-Reason Type Questions, etc.

You may check the details of class 9 Science question paper format from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern with Question Paper Design and Marking Scheme

We are discussing here primarily about the objective type questions that will appear in Class 9 Science Exam 2020. In MCQ type questions, students will be provided with four options out of which they will have to choose one correct option. In VSAQs students will be required to answer each question in one word or in one sentence. Assertion-Reason type questions have been included for the first time in CBSE question papers. Here, Assertion means a statement and reason means an explanation about that particular statement. There will be four options on the basis of the assertion and reason out of which you will have to choose one correct option. For this you just need to understand the statement given in assertion and then check the precise reason for that. Besides all these questions, there may be some questions based on given picture or data. To attempt all these questions, you just need to be good at basic concepts and possess good analytical skills.

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Science Solved Practice Paper 2019-2020

About the MCQs provided by Jagran Josh

CBSE Class 9 Science MCQs provided here are prepared by subject experts and cover all the fundamental concepts involved in class 9 Science NCERT. All the questions are provided with correct answers. These questions bring you the extract of the all information given in class 9 Science. MCQ questions based on definitions, diagrams, formulas and important facts are provided here. Though these questions may not be directly asked in the exam, you may have questions based on similar concepts. So, try to practice these chapter-wise MCQs thoroughly to fine tune your preparations and score good marks in the exam.

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Maths Solved Practice Paper 2019-2020

Check important articles for the CBSE Class 9 Exam Preparations:

To make your exam preparations easy and effective, check the links provided below which will take you to the articles containing important resources for the CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam preparations:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Examination Pattern 2020

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for Annual Exam 2020: All Subjects

CBSE Class 9 Maths, Science NCERT Books and Solutions

CBSE Class 9 Science Important Questions and Answers for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important Questions (Solved) for Annual Exam 2020