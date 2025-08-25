ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links

RPVT Result 2025 OUT at rajuvas.org, Direct Link to Download RAJUVAS Result PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 16:21 IST

RPVT Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) declared the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2025 on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the RAJUVAS result 2025.

RPVT Result 2025
RPVT Result 2025

RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) has recently declared the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2025 results. The RPVT 2025 exam serves as the entrance test for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) programmes offered by government and private veterinary colleges across Rajasthan. Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rajuvas.org. All the students who participated in the RPVT exam held on August 03 can check and download their RPVT results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their RPVT result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025

As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences released RPVT results. The students can check their RPVT results on the official website of the University- rajuvas.org.

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check RPVT Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RPVT results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rajuvas.org

Step 2: Click on “Examination”.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Highlights of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) is a state agricultural university situated at Bikaner, Rajasthan. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2010 by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Act, 2010 of the Government of Rajasthan. 

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences: Highlights

University Name

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Established

2010

Location

Bikaner, Rajasthan

RPVT Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News