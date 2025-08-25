RPVT Result 2025 OUT at rajuvas.org, Direct Link to Download RAJUVAS Result PDF

As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences released RPVT results. The students can check their RPVT results on the official website of the University- rajuvas.org.

RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) has recently declared the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2025 results. The RPVT 2025 exam serves as the entrance test for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) programmes offered by government and private veterinary colleges across Rajasthan. Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rajuvas.org. All the students who participated in the RPVT exam held on August 03 can check and download their RPVT results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their RPVT result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check RPVT Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RPVT results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rajuvas.org

Step 2: Click on “Examination”.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Highlights of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) is a state agricultural university situated at Bikaner, Rajasthan. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2010 by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Act, 2010 of the Government of Rajasthan.